BROOKVILLE — The Brookville boys and St. Marys girls came away with 2-0 records in Tuesday’s tri-meet at Brookville that also included Clearfield.
On the team scoreboard, it was the Raiders routing St. Marys (121-25) and Clearfield (111-35) while Clearfield edged St. Marys (75-66). The Lady Dutch beat Clearfield (101-45) and Brookville (96-52) with Brookville edging Clearfield (74-67).
The Raiders, switching up their normal lineup on Senior Night, took overall firsts in 14 of the 18 events. Seniors Hunter Geer and Calvin Doolittle were triple overall winners. Geer won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes with times of 11.63, 23.48 and 52.86 seconds, the 400 a District 9 qualifying effort in his first race in the open 400.
Doolittle won the 800 and 1,600 runs in 2:12.32 and 4:58.01 while also running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:44.76) with Jack Gill, Garner McMaster and Ian Pete.
Also on the track, the Raiders put out a brand-new 4x100 relay and qualified for districts with a time of 47.45 seconds as Charlie Krug, Ryan Geer, Jacob Murdock and Tyler Owens.
In the jumps, the Raiders got wins from Kellan Haines in the high jump (5 feet), Hunter Rupp in the long jump (18 feet, 11 1/2 inches), John Colgan in the triple jump (39 feet, 3 inches) and Brody Barto in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
In the throws, the Raiders swept overall wins with Dakotah Davis in the shot put (38 feet, 3 inches), Brayden Ross in the discus (113 feet, 11 inches) and Wyatt Lucas in the javelin (144 feet, 7 inches).
The Dutch won two events with the 4x800 relay of Nicholas Hayes, Kobie Snelick, Wyatt Foster and Alex Amador finishing in 9:01.77. Foster also won the 3,200 (10:45.96) with Augustus Secco and Brandon Henry finishing 2-3.
The Lady Dutch won 10 events as Isabelle Caskey, Maura Caskey, Gabby Pistner, Lucia Hayes, Rachel Braun and Payton Bauer.
Isabelle Caskey doubled in the 100 and 200 dashes (13.12 and 27.65) while Hayes won the 800 (2:41.24), Braun the 1,600 (6:15.96) and Pisnter the 3,200 (13:39.91).
Hayes, Pistner, Vivianne Catalone and Maura Caskey won the 4x400 relay (4:20.69) while Braun, Maura Caskey, Paige Bauer and Mary Defilippi won the 4x800 relay (11:36.16).
Payton Bauer won the discus (99 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (33 feet, 3 inches).
The Lady Dutch’s other win came from Ryle Nicklas in the javelin (100 feet, 1 inch).
Laynee Sorbin tripled for the Lady Raiders in the triple jump (34 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches) while sharing first with St. Marys’ Holly Anthony in the high jump, both clearing 4 feet, 7 inches).
The Lady Raiders’ also won the 4x100 relay in 53.38 seconds with Kailin Bowser, Emily Martz, and Morgan and Julie Monnoyer.