HERSHEY — The Brookville wrestling team enjoyed a strong opening day Thursday at the PIAA Class AA Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Brookville pushed five of its six qualifiers through to Day 2, with freshman Cole Householder (120 pounds) and seniors Owen Reinsel (132) and Bryce Rafferty (215) winning their openers to advance to the quarterfinals.
Juniors Brayden Kunselman (138) and Jackson Zimmerman (189) each went 1-1 to stay alive in the consolation bracket, while Easton Belfiore (172) saw his breakout freshman campaign end with a pair of losses in his first trip to states.
The Raiders find themselves in fourth place (20.5 points) in the team standings after Day 1. Notre Dame-Green Pond leads the way with 41.5 points, while Saucon Valley (33) and Chestnut Ridge (26) follow in second and third, respectively.
Householder (35-8) continues to impress, as he came to Hershey having already won District 9 and Northwest regional titles, with the crown in Sharon being the first by a Raider freshman.
He made his states debut against Brandywine Heights’ junior Jacob Deysher (36-12) and pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 victory.
Houeholder opened the scoring on a takedown 28 seconds in only to have Deysher promptly escape. Deysher chose bottom in the second but never got out as Householder rode him the entire period.
However, he pulled even at 2-2 when the Raider was called for a technical violation with six seconds left in the period.
Householder chose down in the third and went back on top, 3-2, with an escape with 1:22 remaining. He held off Deysher on his feet from there to move on to the quarterfinals, where he wrestles Bald Eagle Area junior Coen Bainey (34-4) today.
Bainey, the Southwest Regional runner-up who is ranked No. 3 in the state, beat Lancaster Catholic senior Eric Howe (44-3), 7-2, on Thursday. Householder is ranked 13th in the state.
Reinsel (41-2), ranked No. 2 at 132, joined Householder in the quarters with a dominant 16-0 technical fall of Montour junior Peter Chacon (39-8) in 3:58 to start his march to a third state medal in his fourth trip to the Giant Center.
Reinsel grabbed control from the get-go, as he needed just 11 seconds to get a takedown. He turned Chacon three different times, scoring three backpoints each occasion, to build an 11-0 lead after two minutes.
The Raider chose top in the second and finished off the tech fall with two more sets of nearfall points.
Next up for Reinsel in the quarters is two-time medalist Ethan Kolb (32-12), a junior from Benton who has finished seventh each of the last two years. Kolb edged Camp Hill senior Christian Doi, 1-0, in Thursday’s first round.
Rafferty (36-5) made it three Raiders in the quarterfinals when he decked Saucon Valley senior Dante Mahaffey (27-2) in 3:33 in their 215-pound first round bout. Rafferty had built a 4-2 lead at the time of the fall after Mahaffey scored the opening takedown.
The senior has a big quarterfinal matchup today against Wyalusing senior Nicholas Woodruff (36-1), the Northeast champ who pinned Northern Lehigh’s Matthew Frame in 4:51 in his opener. Woodruff is ranked fourth in the state, while Rafferty moved up to No. 5 after regionals.
Kunselman (39-9) opened his day with a 6-0 win against Faith Christian Academy sophomore Cody Wagner (28-15) in a pigtail bout at 138.
The Raider got all the points he needed on a takedown with 13 seconds left in the first period, then added three nearfall points in the second and an escape in the third.
Kunselman then dropped a tough 3-2 contest in the first round to Warrior Run freshman Cameron Milheim (39-8), the Northeast champ who entered states ranked No. 3.
The match went to the third even at 1-1, and it was Milheim who came up with the decisive move when he turned Kunselman for two backpoints with 1:25 left. The Raider escaped with 1:13 on the clock, but was unable to come up with a winning takedown as Milheim held on for the one-point victory.
The loss dropped Kunselman into the consolation bracket where he battles Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Bryson Vaughn (36-14).
Zimmerman (24-6), went the other way at 189, losing his first-round bout before bouncing back with a win to stay alive.
The Raider junior dropped an 8-2 decision to Mount Pleasant senior Noah Gribus (17-3) in his states debut, but responded to that loss in a big way by pinning Boiling Springs sophomore Collin Neal (41-17) in 2:14 in their consy bout. Zimmerman was leading 6-1 at the time of the fall.
Zimmerman has Trinity sophomore Tucker Paynter (37-5) in today’s second round of consolations.
The lone Raider to see his season end Thursday was Belfiore (25-16), who dropped a pair of heartbreaking matches in his states debut.
He lost a 172-pound pigtail bout to Bishop McDevitt’s Lucas Lawler (30-12), 3-2, in a battle of freshmen at the upperweight.
The two wrestled a scoreless first period before Lawler grabbed the lead on a pair of nearfall points in the second. Lawler then pushed that lead to 3-0 with an escape early in the third. Belfiore scored a late takedown to make it 3-2 but was unable to turn Lawler in the closing moments.
The loss dropped Delfiore into the consy bracket, where he drew a familiar foe in Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis, who beat the Raider 3-2 in the Distrit 9 fnals.
This go-around was just as close as the bout went to the final 10 seconds knotted at 1-1 after the pair traded escapes in the second and third periods. That’s when Dennis came up with a huge five-point move in the closing moments to pull out a 6-1 victory to stay alive and advance in the tournament.
Class AA action resumes today at 9 a.m. with the quarterfinals and two rounds of consolations. The semifinals are slated for the night session at 7:30 p.m.