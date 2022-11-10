CLARION — It’ll be a rematch of the opening week of the season on Friday night between the No. 2 ranked Brookville Raiders (6-5) and the No. 1 ranked Central Clarion Wildcats (9-1). But this time, the stakes will be much higher as the winner of Friday night’s football game will take home the District 9 Class 2A title and a trip to the state tournament.
The Wildcats dominated the opening week matchup, 42-7, and would win its next eight games before falling to Redbank Valley. But the only similarities between the Raiders and Week 1 of the season is its name, as Brookville has gone 5-1 down the stretch after starting the year 1-4.
With injuries to its original starting quarterback in Charlie Krug and later backup Easton Belfiore, the Raiders started out 0-3 with losses to Central Clarion (42-7), Tyrone (30-0) and Keystone (20-19) before winning 7-0 against Moniteau in Week 4.
Week 5’s 24-14 loss to DuBois had Brookville at 1-4 as the season turnaround began the following week.
A 22-19 win against St. Marys in Week 6 followed with a 41-0 shutout of Bradford in Week 7. Week 8 saw the Raiders take down Karns City for the first time this season, 34-7, to get back to the .500 mark as quarterback Noah Peterson went 13-of-14 for 103 yards while also rushing for 125 yards and a score.
Brookville did lose its game to Punxsutawney, 21-13, in Week 9 before routing Bellefonte, 41-3, to cap off its regular season at 5-5.
That got the Raiders into the district playoffs as a No. 2 seed against No. 3 Karns City in a rematch of Week 8 — with this contest taking place at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
Friday’s playoff semifinal was much like the regular season matchup, with the Raiders taking a 31-7 win this time. Peterson threw for two touchdowns and intercepted two passes — returning one of those for a score.
That sets up a matchup, once again at Memorial Stadium as Brookville opted to play at the Central Clarion’s home stadium, for the Class 2A title between the Raiders and the Wildcats.
Central Clarion’s Week 1 drubbing of the Raiders had quarterback Jase Ferguson — who threw for 2,451 yards, 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions on the year — throw for 307 yards and four TDs as wideout Ashton Rex caught just three passes but for 216 of those yards, including a 91-yard TD.
The Wildcats then reeled off eight straight wins with victories over Class A top seed Port Allegany (29-24), Union-A/C Valley (43-6), Punxsutawney (45-7), Bradford (48-7), Karns City (26-20 in overtime), Moniteau (46-14), DuBois (45-7) and St. Marys (48-27) before falling in its last game of the regular season to Redbank Valley, 47-38.
Rex also leads the Wildcats with 1,413 yards receiving on 56 catches for a whopping 25.2 yards per reception as he also has a dozen TDs on the year.
Dawson Smail has 505 yards on 26 receptions — a 19.4 YPC — and seven TDs while senior Connor Kopnitsky leads the ground attack with 561 yards on 85 carries and eight TDs. Ferguson also has 448 rushing yards and seven TDs.
Defensively, senior Ryan Hummell leads the Wildcats with 117 tackles on the season with sophomore Braylon Beckwith second with 84 and junior Tommy Smith with 81. Ferguson has five interceptions with Hummel and Brady Quinn racking up four each.
Down to Peterson, a converted wideout, as the team’s third QB of the season, Peterson has thrown for 797 yards in seven starts, completing 77 percent of his passes (75-of-97) with nine TDs and four interceptions.
Running back Jackson Zimmerman has missed two of the Raiders’ 11 games this season but still went over the 1,000-yard mark, rushing for 1,038 yards and 15 TDs on 188 carries. He also had two games of 200+ yards in back-to-back wins over St. Marys and Bradford.
Wideout Brayden Kunselman leads Brookville with 60 receptions for 729 yards and nine scores while Jack Knapp leads the defense with 87 tackles, followed by Bryce Weaver (71) and Carson Weaver (69).
The winner of Friday’s Class 2A title will then move on to the PIAA playoffs against the winner of the Westinghouse (Pittsburgh City League) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (District 5) winner — with that game also on Friday night at Somerset High School.
Sports writer Rich Rhoades contributed to this report.