Charlie Krug pass action file
Buy Now

Brookville’s Charlie Krug threw for just over 2,000 yards in his first year as starting quarterback for the Raiders last fall.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

BROOKVILLE — Injuries are part of the game. Brookville Raiders head coach Scott Park just doesn’t care for it being the prevailing theme of any season.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos