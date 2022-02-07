DuBOIS — Another year and yet another District 9 Class AA Dual title for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team.
The Raiders’ ninth straight D9 title and 10th in 11 years came in Saturday’s 40-23 win over Brockway at DuBois Area High School. It’s the now off to the PIAA Championships starting later this week at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Brookville (19-2), ranked No. 7 in the state in the latest papowerwrestling dual rankings, meets the winner of tonight’s preliminary round matchup between District 10 runner-up Fort LeBoeuf and WPIAL third-place finisher Burgettstown at Hershey’s Giant Center at 2 p.m.
The Raiders beat No. 12 Fort LeBoeuf 40-19 at the Ultimate Duals in January. Burgettstown was No. 6 before the WPIAL Duals which were won by No. 13 Quaker Valley.
A Raiders win in their opener would likely get them District 4 champion Benton, ranked No. 4, in the quarterfinals on Friday.
It’s back to the traditional 20-team bracket at Hershey and it’s been many years of grinding for wins there. Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer loves coaching at the Giant Center, but he certainly knows that his team always needs to take care of business in its own back yard first.
“It’s fun,” said Klepfer of his team’s near-decade of dominance in D9. “I’ve been preaching about taking care of business in your district and get down (to Hershey) and if you have a team of steady guys, anybody can win it. Anyone can certainly go down there and win a trophy, which is a top-four finish. It’s one of those things where you have to go down and put together three or four good dual meets.
“Hopefully, we’re prepared. I feel like we’re pretty healthy and gotten through a lot of sicknesses and everyone feels pretty good, so we’re hoping to get down there and maybe win a coin flip or two and see what happens.”
The Raiders won state dual titles in 1999, then during the current run in 2016. They’ve finished fourth at states three times, 2012 and then 2017 and 2019 during their current streak.
Since the Raiders lost to Redbank Valley in the 2013 Dual finals, they’ve won 90 straight matches against D9 foes on the mat — an ineligible wrestler used in a lopsided win over Brockway at the Ultimate Duals in 2014 their lone blemish.
“There are so many people to talk about, but the one word I’ll use again is ‘fun,’” Klepfer said. “Everybody likes to win, but it was a ton of hard work by a ton of people. It’s a top-notch program from the boosters to the parents to the kids and to the coaching staff. We’re a program and I’m proud of that and I feel like if we can keep that going where everyone is invested from top to bottom, then we can keep things going.”
Otherwise, the Raiders are 108-32 against foes outside of the district — 13 of those losses in the PIAA Dual Tournament and 10 at their own Ultimate Duals. Four losses have come to Reynolds in state championship years while 10 others at the hands of a top-four finisher at states.
SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS were routs as the No. 2-seeded Raiders won the first 10 bouts and built a 50-0 lead before settling for a 55-9 blowout while No. 1-seeded Rovers improved on their one-point win over Port Allegany the first time around with a 40-12 handling of the Gators.
The Rovers were unbeaten going into the weekend — their home date with the Raiders on Jan. 13 was postponed to Feb. 15 — so they got the top seed based on the district’s power rating criteria.
Klepfer wasn’t concerned with the mathematical “slight” on the seeding process and it’s a process that will be reviewed after the season according to tournament chairman Pete Grecco.
“I’m sure to some degree some of the older guys took offense to it because they understand it more than the younger guys, but we didn’t talk about it much,” Klepfer said. “We constantly talk about not caring what the numbers are beside your name, individual or team, because it really just doesn’t matter.”
Against the Tide, the Raiders got a big boost out of the gate from freshman Cole Householder and senior Logan Oakes. Householder, ranked No. 13 in the latest papowerwerestling.com Class AA state rankings, handled returning district champion Jacob Carfley in a 9-3 decision at 120. Oakes then pinned Ryder Kuklinskie, a returning district runner-up, with one second left in the third period with the score tied at 3-3 at 126.
That provided plenty of momentum the rest of the way with Brecken Cieleski’s 13-10 win over Nik Fegert at 145 and Coyha Brown’s 11-3 major over Logan Aughenbaugh at 160 among the most notable.
“We talked quite a bit about setting the tone and being aggressive and attacking legs even if things don’t work out for us in the early matches,” Klepfer said. “We wanted kids to remember that they’re out there to score points and I felt we did a real nice job of that more so in the first match against Curwensville, but again, Brockway has some good kids and made things tougher on us and credit to them. They always come to fight and that’s good for both programs.”
The Rovers edged the Gators 37-36 at home back on Dec. 16. This time around, the Rovers won the pre-match flip, got the matchups they wanted and took advantage of a couple missing Gators.
“We lost the coin flip at home and won it here,” Rovers head coach Eric Grecco said. “They had a couple kids out and that hurt them, but we wrestled really well against them and it was a total team effort.”
Weston Pisarchick, ranked No. 8 at 113, pinned Kai Stauffer at 120 after a “no match” at 113. Then Colton Ross battled returning district runner-up Chase Weimer in a 10-7 loss that didn’t give up any bonus points.
“I think that kind of set the tone for the rest of match and I realized that the rest of the kids responded like that, we’re going to have a pretty good day,” Grecco said.
And the Rovers did. Parker Pisarchick picked up an injury default win over Aiden Fergeson after the Gators freshman had to have his right arm demobilized before leaving the mat. No. 15 Mark Palmer had a pin at 138, Dylan Bash a 9-1 major at 152, Blake Pisarchick a pin at 160 and a welcome return to the lineup by Jack Smith in his 9-3 win at 173 before No. 14 Seth Stewart had a pin at 189 and No. 14 Gavin Thompson held off Carson Neely for a 4-3 win at heavyweight to close the scoring. No match was contested as wall at 106 pounds.
IN THE FINAL, the Raiders took six of the first eight bouts to build a 28-6 lead after East Belfiore’s first-period pin of Reese Stewart at 172 pounds.
Before that, Oakes decisioned Ross 4-1 to start things at 120. The Rovers won at 126 with Parker Pisarchick turning in a solid 8-3 win over Householder. Reinsel, ranked No. 3 at 132, stacked up Palmer for five sets of nearfall points in a 16-2 major decision.
After No. 13 Brayden Kunselman walked off with his second forfeit win of the day at 138, Cieleski won his second decision of the day with a 5-1 win over Dylan Bash at 145. Blake Pisarchick got the Rovers’ second win at 152 with his 7-3 decision of Josh Popson.
Coyha Brown won a forfeit at 160 before Belfiore’s pin put the Raiders with the 28-6 lead with five bouts left.
The Raiders forfeited to Seth Stewart at 189 before securing the win and title with No. 5 Bryce Rafferty’s first-period pin of Garrett Faust at 215 to put the score at 34-12 with three bouts left.
The Rovers got a pin from Thompson against Porter Kahle at heavyweight and a technical fall from Weston Pisarchick at 113 with the Raiders’ getting a forfeit win with Chris Carroll at 106 in between to help set the final score.
While the Raiders move on the bigger things this week, Grecco will take what he saw from his squad on Saturday.
“We came out here with, in my opinion, one of our best overall performances of the year,” he said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit the past couple of weeks just dealing with some health and injuries and just getting tough to be honest. We told them to dig down deep. We felt like we were the second-best team in this district and we needed to dig down and they proved it today. We were in a one-point match against Port the first time and we held them to 12 points and then to wrestle Brookville, which is No. 7 in the state, they’re a tough team that wrestles all six minutes, I’m very proud of them.”
SEMIFINALS
BROOKVILLE 55,
CURWENSVILLE 9
113-Jared Popson (B) won by forfeit. (6-0).
120-Cole Householder (B) dec. Jake Carfley (CU), 9-3. (9-0).
126-Logan Oakes (B) pinned Ryder Kuklinskie (CU), 5:59. (15-0).
132-Brayden Kunselman (B) won by forfeit. (21-0).
138-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Ben Shaffer (CU), :47. (27-0).
145-Brecken Cieleski (B) dec. Nik Fegert (CU), 13-10. (30-0).
152-Josh Popson (B) pinned Zach Shaffer (CU), 3:50. (36-0).
160-Coyha Brown (B) maj. dec. Logan Aughenbaugh (CU), 11-3. (40-0).
172-Gavin Hannah (B) pinned Chase Irwin (CU), 4:29. (46-0).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Alex Shaffer (CU), :30. (52-0).
215-Brennen Moore (CU) dec. Caden Marshall (B), 6-4, OT. (52-3).
HWT-Porter Kahle (B) dec. Trenton Guiher (CU), 6-0. (55-3).
106-Damian Brady (CU) won by forfeit. (55-9).
BROCKWAY 40,
PORT ALLEGANY 12
113-No match.
120-Weston Pisarchick (B) pinned Kai Stauffer (PA), 1:33. (6-0).
126-Chase Weimer (PA) dec. Colton Ross (B), 10-7. (6-3)
132-Parker Pisarchick (B) won by injury default over Aiden Furgeson (PA). (12-3).
138-Mark Palmer (B) pinned Peyton Stiles (PA), :32. (18-3).
145-Ian Dynda (PA) dec. Garret Park (B), 3-0. (18-6).
152-Dylan Bash (B) maj. dec. Dayton Sherwood (PA), 9-1. (22-6).
160-Blake Pisarcik (B) pinned Mason Gordan (PA), 1:31. (28-6).
172-Jack Smith (B) dec. Gavin Burgess (PA), 9-3. (31-6).
189-Seth Stewart (B) pinned Juuso Young (PA), 5:27. (37-6).
215-Miska Young (PA) pinned Garrett Faust (B), 1:48. (37-12).
HWT-Gavin Thompson (B) dec. Carson Neely (PA), 4-3. (40-12).
106-No match
CHAMPIONSHIP
BROOKVILLE 40,
BROCKWAY 23
120-Logan Oakes (B) dec. Colton Ross (BR), 4-1. (3-0).
126-Parker Pisarchick (BR) dec. Cole Householder (B), 8-3. (3-3).
132-Owen Reinsel (B) maj. dec. Mark Palmer (BR), 16-2. (7-3).
138-Brayden Kunselman (B) won by forfeit. (13-3).
145-Brecken Cieleski (B) dec. Dylan Bash (BR), 5-1. (16-3).
152-Blake Pisarcik (BR) dec. Josh Popson (B), 7-3. (16-6).
160-Coyha Brown (B) won by forfeit. (22-6).
172-Easton Belfiore (B) pinned Reese Stewart (BR), 1:26. (28-6).
189-Seth Stewart (BR) won by forfeit. (28-12).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) pinned Garrett Faust (BR), 1:05. (34-12).
HWT-Gavin Thompson (BR) pinned Porter Kahle (B), 4:25. (34-18).
106-Chris Carroll (B) won by forfeit. (40-18).
113-Weston Pisarchick (BR) tech. fall Jared Popson (B), 20-5, 4:00. (40-23).