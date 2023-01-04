BROOKVILLE — With both teams coming off a long holiday layoff, it was a question of which side could shake off the cobwebs on the mat the most.
After the Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s 51-12 rout of visiting Curwensville Tuesday night, that question was answered quite easily. In a match limited to eight bouts due to four forfeits and a no match at 114 pounds, the Raiders won seven of eight bouts contested.
The Raiders won three bouts by pin, one by tecnical fall, another by a major decision. The two decisions were won by Owen Fleming and Brecken Cieleski in bouts tied going into the third period and in matchups filled with scrambles, the Raiders hit all of the right moves.
So the mix of domination and execution at key times made for a very satisfying effort for head coach Dave Klepfer’s Raiders who improved to 9-1 going into Friday’s trip to General McLane.
“That was the one thing that kind of, well not worried, but you think as a coach after being off competition for two weeks or so how the team is going to perform,” said Klepfer of his Raiders who last wrestled on Dec. 22 at Redbank Valley. “We just came out and I thought wrestled pretty aggressive for the most part. It’s always fun to wrestle in front of your home crowd, so I’m pretty happy with that performance.”
The Raiders have just three more home dates on the schedule — Jan. 17 against Punxsutawney, Jan. 22 with the Ultimate Duals and Jan. 24 against St. Marys.
Their highlight bout of the night against the Tide saw Raiders senior Coyha Brown dismantle state-ranked and returning 160-pound D9 Class 2A champion Logan Aughenbaugh in a 14-1 major decision. Brown majored Aughenbaugh 11-3 last year during the regular season, but the two were at different weights in the postseason with Brown dropping to 152.
Brown led 5-0 at the end of the second period thanks to a last-second takedown, then poured it on in the third with three different sets of back points.
“That’s a returning district champ and he didn’t just major him, he beat him up,” Klepfer said. “That’s what Coyha will do. He will smother you and not give you one second to think about it, so I’m just happy to see all his hard work because he puts a lot of it in.”
The latest papowrestling.com state rankings have Aughenbaugh No. 18 in the state and No. 6 in the Northwest Region with Brown sitting at No. 7 in the region with no state ranking.
At 127, the Raiders’ sophomore Fleming and Tide sophomore Dylan Deluccia were locked up in a close matchup and after Deluccia rode Fleming hard in the second for two sets of back points to build a 5-3 lead going into the final seconds of the period.
However, just like Brown, Fleming scored a takedown in the final seconds of the second to tie it up at 5-5 then took Deluccia down for a 7-5 lead and he made it hold in a bout filled with scrambles.
That was also the case at 145 where Cieleski and Curwensville’s Nik Fegert, ranked Nos. 7 and 5 in the region, were tied at 3-3 going into the third period. Cieleski escaped to grab the lead for good, then took down Fegert and got a penalty point at the end of the bout for a 7-3 decision.
“We knew coming in it was going to be one of those dual meet with five or six entertaining matches, and that’s kind of how it was, but I just thought we were a little bit better in the third period and what set us a part in a couple of those bouts was scoring with short time on the clock.”
Swatsworth acknowledged that the scramble bouts are what his team needs to see as they look to improve through the regular season.
“We have to get those looks in the room,” he said. “Most of our kids know how to wrestle, but there are situations you get into only a couple times a year that you have to remember and know how to win. Tonight, it looked like we weren’t prepared enough and I’ll take that as a coach. We weren’t prepared enough for those types of situations.
“(Brookville) is coached very well and they know how to get through those situations and they know how to wrestle through those situations and that’s where you have to get if you want to be a great team. We’re getting there.”
The match started with a Tide forfeit win at 107 with Austin Gilliland and a no match contested at 114 before Jared Popson, No. 6 in the region, won a 15-0 technical fall over Damian Brady.
After Fleming’s win for the Raiders at 127, the Tide forfeited to the Raiders’ Cole Householder, ranked now No. 3 in the state and No. 1 in the region at 127, at 133 pounds.
Curwensville’s lone win on the mat came at 139 where Ryder Kuklinskie pinned Tony Ceriani in the second period to put the score at 14-12.
“I thought Ryder wrestled well and we’ve been working with him to be more aggressive on his feet and he took a nice shot,” Tide head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “We were looking for bonus points and that’s what you need to do against a team like Brookville.”
Wins by Cieleski and Brown were sandwiched around Burke Fleming’s first-period pin of Alex Murawski at 152. Easton Belfiore, the Raiders’ No. 23 ranked wrestler in the state at 172 and No. 6 in the region, made short work of Jarett Anderson with a first-period fall.
Gavin Hannah won the final contested bout at 189, pinned Chase Irwin in the second period.
State-ranked Jackson Zimmerman (No. 19 state, No. 3 region) received a forfeit win at 215. Swatsworth elected to hold out Trenton Guiher (No. 8 in region) as he recovers from an elbow injury he suffered in the team’s last match on Dec. 20 against Glendal, although the Tide coach said he would’ve wrestled had the match been still up for grabs.
Brookville heavyweight Baily Miller (No. 6 in region) received the forfeit to conclude the night in 45 minutes.
The Tide fell to 4-4 going into Thursday’s match at home against Bellwood-Antis.
BROOKVILLE 51,
CURWENSVILLE 12
107-Austin Gilliland (CU) won by forfeit. (0-6).
114-No match
121-Jared Popson (B) tech. fall Damian Brady (CU), 15-0, 4:12. (5-6).
127-Owen Fleming (B) dec. Dylan Deluccia (CU), 7-5. (8-6).
133-Cole Householder (B) won by forfeit. (14-6).
139-Ryder Kuklinski (CU) pinned Tony Ceriani (B), 2:23. (14-12).
145-Brecken Cieleski (B) dec. Nik Fegert (CU), 7-3. (17-12).
152-Burke Fleming (B) pinned Alex Murawski (CU), 1:30. (23-12).
160-Coyha Brown (B) maj. dec. Logan Aughenbaugh (CU), 14-1. (27-12).
172-Easton Belfiore (B) pinned Jarett Anderson (CU), 1:26. (33-12).
189-Gavin Hannah (B) pinned Chase Irwin (CU), 3:18. (39-12).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (B) won by forfeit. (45-12).
HWT-Baily Miller (B) won by forfeit. (51-12).