BROOKVILLE — Just a few hours after a hotly contested afternoon of District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Championship Wrestling was capped by another Brookville title, the Raiders basketball team kept the theme going with a white-hot night shooting.
Finishing off the season sweep of the visiting Chucks, the Raiders shot nearly 60 percent from the floor (21-for-37) in a 49-31 victory that ran their winning streak to 13 straight and record to 16-2 going into Tuesday’s showdown with Elk County Catholic.
“I told the guys in the locker room that I wasn’t worried about Tuesday because Tuesday doesn’t matter if we don’t win this one,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “So I told them to start the game like we did on Senior Night (win over Redbank Valley). The energy we had on Senior Night, if we can carry that out, we’ll be in good shape.”
The Raiders, at 7-1 in the D9 League, are tied in the loss column against ECC, which dealt them their only loss in St. Marys, 50-47, back on Dec. 16. If the Raiders win, they clinch at least a share of the league title with a road game at Bradford on Feb. 10 remaining.
If the Crusaders win, they’d need to win one of their final two remaining league games at home against St. Marys on Feb. 10 or at Bradford on Feb. 14 to win the league outright.
As they did against Redbank Valley, the Raiders jumped on the Chucks (4-14) early, extending to a 17-4 lead by the 3:46 mark of the first quarter when Connor Marshall nailed the first of his three first-half 3-pointers.
The Raiders were 9-for-11 from the field in the first eight minutes, leading 22-8. It was Marshall and Clayton Cook leading the way. Marshall scored nine of his 17 points in the first half on three triples while Cook scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, sinking 10 of 13 from the field while collecting eight rebounds.
“I think the guys knew the importance of the game and we got Clayton established early and the last time we played them, we struggled to get him the ball,” Park said. “Connor can shoot. We’ve been enticing him to shoot more, but he’s always bringing the ball down and get left out of that sometimes, so it’s very good to see him shooting it. He’s probably one of our best practice shooters we have.”
The Raiders led 31-13 by halftime and by as many as 26 points at 46-23 after Marshall’s final basket at the 5:29 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Chucks didn’t put any player into double-figure scoring with Zach Presloid finishing with nine points. The Chucks struggled from the field, making just 10 of 33 shots, while getting out-rebounded 26-13.
Big-picture, it’s a season to build on already for first-year Chucks coach Randy Reitz, whose team does return mostly intact next year. They have four games remaining, starting Wednesday at St. Marys before three home games beginning next Friday with DuBois.
“We just want to improve each game and tonight we did some things well, but it also showed us a lot of things that we need to work on when against a very good basketball team,” said Reitz. “We have a lot of returning kids coming back and they’ll work hard in the summer and we’ll look to get better for next year.”
NOTES: Jack Pete added six points and eight rebounds for the Raiders. … Brookville won the JV game, 48-34, as Zayden Jordan scored 12 points, and Carter Mackins and Jake Semeyn each scored nine points. … The Raiders extended their winning straight to nine straight against the Chucks, who last won in the second meeting of the 2017-18 season. … The Raiders retained the Chuck Daly/Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy which is sponsored by the Chuck Daly Foundation in Punxsutawney. Daly and McManigle, the Raiders’ longtime coach, were close friends when they coached against each other when Daly was at Punxsutawney in the late 1950s and early 1960s before Daly moved on to forge a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame career in the college and NBA ranks.
BROOKVILLE 49,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 31
Score By Quarters
Punxsutawney 8 5 10 8 — 31
Brookville 22 9 14 4 — 49
Punxsutawney –31
Jimmie Neese 1 0-0 3, Noah Weaver 2 1-1 5, Zach Presloid 3 2-4 9, Ryen Heighley 1 0-0 2, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0, Mason Nesbitt 0 1-2 1, Beau Thomas 1 4-4 6, Noah Kengersky 2 1-2 5, Cole Brooks 0 0-0 0, Porter Wood 0 0-0 0, Maddox Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Kolton Koppenhaver 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-13 31.
Brookville –49
Kellan Haines 0 0-0 0, Jack Pete 2 2-2 6, Noah Peterson 2 0-0 4, Connor Marshall 7 0-0 17, Clayton Cook 10 2-3 22, Caleb Kornbau 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Zayden Jordan 0 0-0 0, Jake Semeyn 0 0-0 0, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-5 49.
3-pointers: Punxsutawney 2 (Presloid, Neese), Brookville 3 (Marshall 3).