RIDGWAY — It’s been awhile for the Brookville Raiders cross country team.
For a school that’s produced four District 9 track and field titles over the past six years with plenty of state medals over the past decade or so, it’s been 22 years since the cross country squad captured a D9 Class A team title.
Saturday at Ridgway’s Grandinetti Elementary School, the Raiders won their first title since 2000 as their 73 team points bested three-time defending champion Cranberry by 18 points.
Freshman Ty Fiscus and sophomore Cole Householder turned in top-10 finishes with a third and ninth. First-year senior Coyha Brown was 20th while juniors Alec Geer and Jack Gill finished 22nd and 28th respectively to round out a balanced lineup.
And for the first time since Northern Potter way back in 2004, the Raiders pulled off the rare feat of capturing a district title with the help of no returning state qualifiers.
“No one in December last year looked at Brookville being fifth at districts last fall and said that we’d be the team to beat at districts,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “No one did, including me, and then it’s early August and the kids are running like we needed to have a goal to get to states and then it was we needed a goal to win it.
“And, they were all for it. So it’s a sport where you put the work in and you’re probably going to get the results. And they put the work in, so they truly earned it. It was so much fun to watch.”
Runners had to finish in the top 14 overall to claim one of the 10 “non-team state qualifying” state berths, meaning the top 10 runners not from Brookville or Cranberry.
Ridgway junior Eli Schreiber and senior Aaron Myers (17:57.2) were second and 10th to grab two spots. Schreiber finished in 17:18, well behind the impressive Coudersport senior Kevin Sherry who set a course record with a time of 16:15.6 for his second D9 title. Finishing 20th at states last year, he’s on the short list for a high finish again this year.
Clarion-Limestone sophomore Logan Lutz (17:55) and junior Ty Rankin (17:57.9) both secured their second state berths after finishing eighth and 11th overall. Elk County Catholic’s Julian Funaki took the final state spot with his 14th in 18:03.
The PIAA Championships are this Saturday in Hershey.
For Brookville, it’s only been individual state qualifiers since the 2000 title. Two-time track and field champion Ryan Thrush won a fourth-place medal in 2016.
But, it was all about team in this run as Fiscus made an impressive debut with his 17:25 that finished seven seconds behind Ridgway’s Schreiber. Householder was ninth in 17:56 and it was Brown, in his first district race, coming through with an 18:27 to finish 20th.
The Raiders’ scoring finished with Geer’s 22nd in 18:33 and Gill’s 28th in 18:50. Also running were juniors Brady Means (35th, 19:04) and Ian Clowes (50th, 19:44), who on another day, could’ve had one of those five scoring spots.
“We felt that we had more depth than anybody else and we needed it,” Murdock said. “Out of seven kids, someone is going to be off and then someone else is on and in a big way. We had Coyha and Alec come up big. Ty ran what we expected and Cole ran what I knew what he could run. Brady was off maybe a little bit, but no one tanked and no one brought the team down and we got a couple of big performances.
“They just bought in and no one panicked and they all had the confidence that they could be the number three runner. So when you have seven runners going for those five spots, five of them are going to do it.”
Murdock summed up his team’s improvement over a one-year calendar span.
“My number nine kid this year would’ve been number four last year. We just haven’t had that kind of depth and it’s probably been since 2000,” he said.
Funaki led the Crusaders to a fourth-place finish with 120 points, behind third-place North Clarion’s 97. Also scoring for ECC was sophomore Aaron Lanzel (24th, 18:36), senior Adam Straub (25th, 18:37), freshman Andrew Mawn (33rd, 18:58) and junior Bobby Urmann (39th, 19:08).
Ridgway was fifth with 135 points, led by Schreiber and Myers. Gino Casilio (41st, 19:13), Jude Schreiber (47th, 19:41) and Aiden Magnusson (52nd, 19:50) rounded out the scoring.
C-L finished sixth at 137 with Jack Craig (27th, 18:39), Nate Standfest (51st, 19:44) and Colton Keihl (57th, 20:09) scoring.
DuBois Central Catholic was 14th among 14 teams with Michelangelo Piccirillo (36th, 19:06), Peyton Suplizio (77th, 21:42), Jack Roy (88th, 22:54), Mathue Volpe (93rd, 23:26) and Andrew Reiter (98th, 25:05) scoring.