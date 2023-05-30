SHIPPENSBURG — Five straight years, the Brookville Raiders’ 4x400-meter relay has claimed a state medal at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
Saturday at Shippensburg University, the Raiders claimed the silver medal for the second time as the foursome of senior Brayden Kunselman, freshman Hayden Freeman, and juniors Nick Shaffer and Jack Pete crossed the line in second behind Conemaugh Township.
Other area medals brought home Saturday’s action were Kunselman’s fifth in the 100 dash, Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner who won his fourth state medal by placing sixth in the shot put and Punxsutawney’s Grant Miller medaling for the second time in the pole vault by tying for sixth.
The team standing in the way of the Raiders’ state title hopes in the sprint relay was anchored by the fastest man in the state, so to speak, the District 5 Conemaugh Township relay from the Johnstown area gave it to what turned out to be the 100 and 200 dash champion for the second straight year in Ethan Black.
Doubling in the two races for two straight years at states, the senior Black who is headed to Penn State to play football as a preferred walk-on this fall was a step or so behind the Raiders’ Jack Pete to start the final leg.
At the end Black finished his team in a blistering 42.51 seconds with the Raiders also getting under 43 with a 42.95. Wyomissing was third in 43.29 seconds.
The Raiders knew they had to get under 43 to win, but also knew they had to have a bigger lead on Black. The numbers didn’t lie. Grant Tunstall, Cameron Dunn and Jonathan Updyke got the baton to Black in time for him to do his work.
“We knew we needed 10 meters,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said of what his team needed to start the final leg. “You have a guy who is almost a full second faster than Jack, so we had to get out of the hand-off zone before they got the stick and Jack had about a meter on him.”
It was the Raiders’ fifth medal run and second silver, the other coming in 2019 with the foursome of Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park who ran a 42.04 to finish second to Motivation’s 41.98.
This year’s edition was ranked first all season long by MileSplit. The expectation was high and the disappointment obvious, but the accomplishment very impressive.
“Coach (Ryan) Young and I told the kids that they couldn’t have done anything else,” Murdock said. “They ran well, did everything right and made the other team beat them. We made them run their best race ever. (Conemaugh) hit their passes. We couldn’t have done anything else. We just got beat by a team with a freakish runner.
“You feel bad because we knew no other team in the state could beat us.”
Black won the 100 in 10.55 seconds — he ran a wind-aided 10.39 in the prelims which didn’t qualify as a record — and broke the Class 2A meet mark with a meet-record 21.07. It’s only the third time since track went to metrics in 1979 that the fastest 100 and 200 times went to a Class 2A runner in the same year. In either race at any time, Class 2A champion has only had the fastest time on 17 occasions.
While Black blasted to his 100 dash title, the Raiders’ Kunselman, seeded eighth, improved on that number and dashed to a fifth-place medal in 11.24 seconds.
He and Thrush are the team’s only 100 medal-winners. Thrush was fourth in 2019.
“He couldn’t have done anything better,” Murdock said of his senior bound for Thaddeus Stevens College to play football this fall. “He was that kid who did everything possible all year long. Even the last things that Ryan and I told him before he went in to race, you could tell the look on his face. He was going to do it, everything he could do. He wasn’t going to finish eighth. We thought fifth or sixth or as high as fourth.”
— The Bulldogs’ Wagner was the top seed for the discus and finished sixth on Friday in what was a loaded field that saw him throw a solid 164 feet, 8 inches while watching his D9 rival Landon Chalmers of Union/A-C Valley win the title with a 171-5.
Saturday afternoon, Wagner made the shot put finals seeded seventh, but only after he threw a 49 feet on his third and final throw of the prelims. He was sitting out of the finals in 19th place with a 45-1 on his second throw after fouling on his opener.
In the finals, Wagner dropped to ninth before his final throw with Chalmers sitting in eighth at 49 feet, 3/4 inches.
“I just wanted to get that extra inch, so I went further away in the circle, a six-inch adjustment to get an extra inch. It wound up paying off, because I went from ninth to sixth,” Wagner said Monday. “I’ve never had to make a major adjustment like that, for a seven-foot ring, six inches back, you have to think about that. There’s not much space left.”
Wagner knew the adjustment paid off after it left his hand.
“My first five throws of the day, everything felt wrong,” he said. “So I knew that there was something different about the sixth one. I saw it hit past the 50-foot line and pretty much knew then that I medaled.”
Wagner’s 51-footer passed not only Chalmer’s best mark — he threw 46 feet, 7 3/4 inches on his final throw — he passed Wyomissing’s Max Tipton (50 feet, 9 3/4 inches on his last throw) and Penns Manor’s Alex Polenik (49 feet, 6 1/4 inches) to climb to sixth.
The Chucks’ Miller wound up being one of three vaulters to clear 13 feet, 9 inches and tied with Marion Center’s Even Risinger for his sixth-place medal. United’s Bridger Blackenbicker grabbed fifth with less misses. Seneca’s Reed Yost was eight at 13-3.
It’s the second state medal for Miller, who was fourth last year after clearing 14 feet.
“I think I was a lot more nervous this year, and I don’t really know why but I just was,” said Miller. “It kind of threw me off a little bit, but it does feel good to get another medal. i was hoping for the same place or higher, but I can’t complain. This is still pretty cool (to medal a second time).”
At the top of the podium, Waynesburg’s Andrew Layton, last year’s silver medalist, cleared 15 feet, 3 inches to win the title. Richland’s Logan Gossard and Taylor LeBarre tied for second at 14-9 while Gavin Holcombe of Danville was fourth at 14-3.
In other Saturday performances from area Class 2A boys:
— Brookville’s 4x800 relay of Jack Gill, Brady Means, Ty Fiscus and Evan McKalsen finished 21st with a time of 8:32.7. They went into the race seeded 21st.
— Punxsutawney’s 4x800 relay of Garrett Bartlebaugh, Daniel Lenze, Evan Groce and David Kunselman placed 12th with a time of 8:18.39. They came in seeded 13th with almost the same seeded time.
Groce, a senior, also ran in the 800 run, finishing 21st in 2:01.57.
— Johnsonburg’s Eli Schreiber finished 16th in the 3,200 run in 9:42.15.