CLARION — Expectations established over the past 12 seasons, the Brookville Raiders didn’t exactly have their usual weekend at the District 9 Class 2A Championships held at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Still, the Raiders did finish fourth and qualify six wrestlers for regionals this weekend at Sharon High School, led by two championship runs by sophomore Cole Householder and senior Jackson Zimmerman.
Along with that amongst the other Tri-County Area teams were Johnsonburg, Ridgway and Redbank Valley that combined to qualify five for regionals. The lone champion in that grouping was Johnsonburg senior Aiden Zimmerman who won his third D-9 title
The Raiders, who won 10 of the last 12 team points titles, finished fourth for the first time since their fourth in 2009-10 season that saw them go 1-15 during the dual season. Of course, this year wasn’t close to as dim as that year with the Raiders winning their 10th dual meet title, but in a field with tough lineups from Clearfield, St. Marys and Cranberry ahead of them, it would’ve taken a standout effort for the Raiders to finish on top this time around.
Instead, the Raiders went into Friday with a 10-man lineup with two losses prior to the opening round Friday due to an injury and another wrestler not making weight.
“It was just a strange week with things you can’t really control, I guess and it took a tool on our group,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “You can try to pinpoint a million different things, but at the end of the day, we just didn’t have things go our way this week outside the mat and it carried on to today and didn’t wrestle very smart.
“But we got six to regionals and I’m proud of them and everyone. It’s never a lack of effort, it was just mostly mental mistakes that cost us in big situations. They’re tough to overcome, but I’m excited for the six going on. We really had some bright spots.”
Householder won his second title, cruising to a 3-0 run at 127 pounds with two pins and a technical fall. Ranked No. 4 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, he claimed his repeat with a first-period pin of No. 3 seed Cole Neil of St. Marys.
Zimmerman, searching for his first D-9 title in his third trip to the finals at 189, grinded through a tough bracket that. Ranked No. 6, he meet No. 9 and third-seeded Carter Chamberlain of Clearfield in the finals and didn’t give up a takedown in a 5-2 win.
Zimmerman scored the opening points with a first-period takedown. Chamberlain escaped, then escaped from bottom eight seconds into the second period to tie it at 2-2. Down to start the third, Zimmerman was let up by Chamberlain 24 seconds into the period.
But instead of taking down Zimmerman, it was Zimmerman’s counter move that scored a two-pointer and set the final with 15 seconds left in the bout.
Chamberlain advanced to the final after beating defending D-9 champion and No. 11 Seth Stewart of Brockway in the semifinals.
The other four Raiders regional qualifiers all lost in the consolation finals to finish fourth — sophomore Tony Ceriani at 139, senior Coyha Brown at 160, sophomore Gavin Hannah at 215 and senior Baily Miller at heavyweight.
Ceriani was seeded sixth, Brown third and Hannah sixth while Miller was fourth. Miller injury defaulted due to a knee injury early in his semifinal bout with eventual champion and top-seeded Carson Neely of Port Allegany, but was able to take the mat in his “blood round” consolation semifinal bout against Clearfield’s Nick Bailor and pinned him in the second round.
He defaulted his third-place bout against Coudersport’s Cooper Rossman and will decide if he can make the trip to Sharon. If not, it’ll be Redbank Valley’s Gabe Carroll taking his spot. The Bulldogs’ Carroll won the fifth-place bout against Bailor.
The Raiders went without state-ranked junior 114-pounder Jared Popson, who didn’t make weight Friday, or 152-pound sophomore Kolton Griffin, who injured his ankle in practice and was on crutches at the tournament.
Four Raiders reached the consolation semifinals, but came up one win shy of clinching a regional berth. Senior Brecken Cieleski, junior Burke Fleming, and sophomore and returning state qualifier Easton Fleming all finished fifth while junior Antonio Thornton was sixth at 121.
JOHNSONBURG’S AIDEN ZIMMERMAN, top-seeded at 160 and ranked No. 15, won his third D-9 title with another finals matchup against Kane’s No. 16-ranked Luke Ely. Last year, Zimmerman majored Ely 9-1. Saturday, Zimmerman trailed 1-0 before escaping in the third and taking down Ely with just over a minute to go for a 3-1 win.
The Rams send two others to regionals as 172-pound senior Rayce Milliard finished third and freshman Avery Bittler was fourth at 145.
Milliard, seeded second, was majored 14-6 by No. 7 seed and eventual runner-up Aiden Bliss of Port Allegany. He had to win twice to earn a top-four regional berth, including a 1-0 decision over No. 4 seeded John Wright in the consolation semifinals. Then in the third-place bout, he pinned Brockway’s Jack Smith.
Bittler was the top seed at 145, but lost 4-2 in the semifinals to eventual runner-up and No. 4 seed Ty Aveni of Clearfield. He pinned Brookville’s Burke Fleming in his consolation semifinal bout and lost 4-2 to No. 3 seed Nik Fegert of Curwensville in the third-place bout.
REDBANK VALLEY qualified senior Cole Bish with his third-place finish at 121. Seeded third, he was pinned by eventual runner-up Eli Brosius of Cranberry in the semifinals, then had to grind out two one-point wins to get back to third place.
With a regional berth on the line, he edged the Raiders’ Antonio Thornton 2-1. Then for third, Bish led St. Mary’s Jayce Walter 6-2 going into the third period before holding on for an 8-7 win.
Freshman Nolan Barnett and senior Gabe Carroll came within a win of a top-four regional finish. Barnett was sixth at 145 with a 2-2 record while Carrol wound up fifth at heavyweight also at 2-2.
RIDGWAY’S MICHAEL COPELLO was his team’s lone qualifier after finishing fourth at 107 pounds. Copello reached the semifinals before getting pinned in the first period by eventual champion Dalton Wenner of Cranberry.
Copello clinched the berth after decisioning Brockway’s Gage Park in the “blood round.” Then in the third-place bout, Copello lost a 10-1 major decision to Clearfield’s Cash Diehl.