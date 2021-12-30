DuBOIS — The Brookville and DuBois boys basketball teams battled it out for four quarters Wednesday night in the finals of the DuBois Holiday Tournament, and in the end it was the Raiders who made a few more shots in a 44-37 victory that gave them their first title in the event since 2017.
The game truly was close throughout, with the largest lead for either being six points before the Raiders eventually won by seven.
Brookville took a five-point advantage (23-18) to the half, only to see DuBois come out strong in the third quarter with a 6-1 run to tie the game at 24-24 before the 6-minute mark.
The teams traded scores from there, with Brookville taking a slim 28-26 lead into the fourth. The Raiders pushed the lead back out to five (36-31) on a Griffin Ruhlman free throw with 3:55 to play, but DuBois countered with a layup from Chooch Husted after he got a steak in the open court.
DuBois then took a timeout down three (36-33) with 3:16 remaining, but tournament MVP Danny Lauer of Brookville then drilled a long 3-pointer for the final dagger just before the 3-minute mark to promptly give the Raiders a 39-33.
The Beavers never recovered from Lauer’s bomb and only got as close as four points (39-35) the rest of the way as Brookville made enough free throws (3 of 8 in final minute) to keep DuBois at bay and improve to 7-0.
Lauer, who scored 10 points Tuesday night, scored 14 points Wednesday to match teammate Clayton Cook for game-high honors.
Cook, who pulled down seven rebounds and blocked two shots, was named to the All-Tournament Team along with teammate Griffin Ruhlman, who also reached double figures vs. the Beavers with 10 points.
DuBois was led by the duo of Chooch Husted and Joey Foradora, who made the All-Tourney team for the Beavers. Husted scored a team-high 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and three blocks, while Foradora had 10 points, seven in the opening quarter.
“Credit to them (DuBois). They kept coming back,” said Brookville coach Dalton Park. “We’d get a five-point lead, they bring it within two ... then we’d get another little spurt and break it open and get back to five and they’d come back again.
“It was a back-and-forth game, and I thought a well-played game for both teams. Danny’s shot there in the fourth was big, and breaking the press, it just so happened he was the guy open. He didn’t take many threes, but when he did he knocked it down.”
DuBois came out strong at the opening whistle, scoring the game’s first five points — four by Husted. Brookville broke the ice on a pair of free throws by Ian Pete at the 5:45 mark before Cook hit a 3-pointer just before the midway-point of the period to knot thing at 5-5.
Foradora countered with a trey of his own to make it 8-5 before the teams traded scores to close out the quarter. Ruhlman hit a trey for Brookville in that closing stretch, while Foradora capped things when he scored on a drive to the basket just before the buzzer sounded to give DuBois a 14-12 advantage.
That lead proved to be short-lived in the second quarter though, as Brookville tightened up its defense and held the Beavers to just four points in the frame.
Cook and Hunter Geer scored back-to-back hoops to open the quarter to put the Raiders back on top 16-14. A free throw by Lauer made it 17-14 before Husted went 1 of 2 at the line with 4:32 left in the half.
However, DuBois’ only other points in the quarter came on a Drew Gudalis 3-pointer with 1:09 on the clock.
Brookville only got three buckets itself in the final four minutes of the half, but those hoops by Lauer, Cook and Ruhlman helped the Raiders take a 23-18 lead — their largest of the half — into the break.
Any momentum Brookville built going into the half was wiped out by DuBois to start the third. Ben Hickman opened the third-quarter scoring, while back-to-back hoops by Husted pulled DuBois even at 24-24.
The scored slowed to a crawl from there in the third though.
Lauer put Brookville back up with a hoop just before the 5-minute mark, while Gudalis scored on a strong drive to the basket with 3:17 on the clock. He was unable to hit the ensuing free throw to complete a 3-point play, which would have put the Beavers up a point.
Instead, it was Brookville who led after three quarters (28-26) thanks to a basket by Cook with 1:44 left for the only points by either side in the final three minutes.
After Geer scored to open the fourth, Foradora hit a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers within one at 30-29 in the opening minute of the quarter. Brookville countered with a 6-2 spurt to het some breathing room at 36-31, but Husted scored inside for the Beavers to make it a three-point game again.
That’s when Lauer came up big for the Raiders and doubled their lead with his long triple that took the wind out of DuBois’ sails in the final minutes.
“I thought we competed all night and had some good looks (offensively) and just didn’t make those shots today,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “They (Raiders) were up three and Lauer hit that big 3. They converted on a couple possessions, and that’s what good teams do. Unfortunately, we didn’t convert on a couple of our opportunities, and they got the win.”
Brookville is back in action Tuesday at Meadville, while DuBois (5-3) is off until next Friday (Jan. 7) when it travels to Huntingdon.
BROOKVILLE 44,
DUBOIS 37
Score by Halves
Brookville 12 11 5 16 — 44
DuBois 12 4 8 11 — 37
Brookville—44
Ian Pete 0 2-4 2, Hunter Geer 2 0-0 4, Clayton Cook 5 3-4 14, Danny Lauer 4 5-7 14, Griffin Ruhlman 4 1-2 10, Ryan Geer 0 0-0 0, Connor Marshall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 11-17 44.
DuBois—37
Ben Hickman 1 0-0 2, Ryan Kovalyak 3 0-0 6, Joey Foradora 4 0-0 10, Chooch Husted 5 1-2 11, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 3-4 3, Drew Gudalis 2 0-1 5, Cam Thompson 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-7 37.
Three-pointers: Brookville 3 (Cook, Lauer, Ruhlman), DuBois 3 (Foradora 2, Gudalis).