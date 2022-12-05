BROOKVILLE — While North Clarion and Warren won the championship games later in the day on Saturday at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, the Brookville basketball teams managed a 1-1 record in the consolation games.
The Raiders roughed up Brockway, 58-15, to claim third place while the Lady Raiders dropped a 53-42 decision to Clearfield in Saturday’s first consolation game.
In the finals, it was North Clarion winning its third straight tournament title as it pulled away for a 42-30 win over Clarion-Limestone. The Lady Lions were in the final for the first time since beating North Clarion in the 2013 tournament.
Warren capped its impressive weekend by routing Union for the boys’ title, 75-45.
Tournament MVP awards went to North Clarion’s Lauren Lutz and Warren’s Parks Ordiway. The rest of the girls’ all-tournament team included North Clarion’s Madison McFarland, C-L’s Jenna Dunn, Brookville’s Eden Wonderling and Clearfield’s Cayleigh Walker. Warren’s Tommy Nyquist and Brady Berdine, Brookville’s Jack Pete and Union’s Dawson Camper completed the boys’ team.
In Saturday’s first game, the Lady Raiders led 21-17 following Reggan Olson’s 3-pointer with 3:59 left in the second quarter. Wonderling picked up her third foul of the game and sat out the rest of the half as Clearfield went on a 8-0 run to finish the half for a 26-21 lead at intermission.
From there, Clearfield led the rest of the way, 42-31 after three quarters and by as many as 17 points in the fourth before setting for the final margin.
The 5-foot-4 junior Wonderling capped a strong weekend with two double-doubles with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She was the lone Lady Raider in double figures. Freshman Hannah Geer hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points.
“We lost the momentum there when Eden picked up her third foul and we need her on the floor as close to 32 minutes as we can and that became evident,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We couldn’t be happier with the way she’s playing and you’re going to see her game grow as the season goes on. She loves to go to the rim and we’re working on the perimeter game.”
Walker led the Lady Bison with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Mia Helsel finished with 13 points. The Lady Bison, who forced 20 Brookville turnovers, were 5-for-21 from the 3-point line. The Lady Raiders were 6-for-18 from long distance.
In the girls’ final, Lutz finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the She-Wolves, who trailed C-L 17-10 midway through the second quarter before finishing the half on a 13-4 run to take the lead for good, then post a 13-5 third-quarter edge to built the lead.
Lexi Coull scored 10 points for the Lady Lions while Dunn scored nine points and hauled down 14 rebounds.
In the boys’ consolation, the Raiders blasted the Rovers in a 21-2 first-quarter start and led 38-11 by halftime after forcing 18 of their 28 turnovers for the game. The Rovers also lost their leading player, senior Alex Carlson, to an injury in the first half.
The junior Pete hit six of his eight shots from the field and scored 13 points to go with seven rebounds while sophomore Kellan Haines came off the bench to lead the Raiders with 14 points. Noah Peterson scored 10 points.
Aiden Grieneisen led the Rovers with seven points.
“I told our guys that we had 22 turnovers (against Warren) last night and had to clean our game up. We saw a lot of good things from Friday and things we needed to clean up, so we picked out a few and worked on them today,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We still have things to work on and we have a couple of practices to get ready for a good Oil City team.”
In the boys’ final, Warren trailed Union 11-6 at the 3:53 mark of the first quarter before embarking on a massive 18-0 run that put the Dragons ahead for good at 24-11 at the 6:35 mark of the second quarter after Union’s Zander Laughlin was called for an intentional foul and then a technical foul that led to four straight made free throws by the Dragons.
The Dragons led 42-26 at halftime and 59-38 after three quarters before starting the Mercy Rule running clock in the closing moments with the 30-point lead.
Ordiway led the Dragons with 25 points, Nyquist and Braylon Barnes each scored 12 points while Berdine finished with 10.
After going 9-for-15 from the 3-point line in Friday’s 65-50 win over Brookville, the Dragons weren’t quite as effective but hiked the volume, going a whopping 7-for-36 from the 3-point line. Ordiway was 5-for-14 alone and finished the tournament 11-for-23.
Union’s Camper scored 12 points with 12 rebounds. Laughlin hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and wound up fouling out with 11 points. Payton Johnston scored 10 points.
Both Brookville teams are back in action this week, the Lady Raiders Tuesday at Johnsonburg and the Raiders at home Wednesday against Oil City.
SATURDAY
GIRLS CONSOLATION
CLEARFIELD 53, BROOKVILLE 42
Score By Quarters
Clearfield 15 11 16 11 — 53
Brookville 11 10 10 11 — 42
Clearfield –53
Hannah Glunt 3 0-1 7, Mia Helsel 3 4-6 13, Alyana Winters 1 3-5 6, Cayleigh Walker 8 5-7 21, Riley Ryen 2 2-5 6, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0, Myleigh Hudson 0 0-0 0, Elia Evilsizor 0 0-0 0, Arika Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 14-24 53.
Brookville –42
Kerstyn Davie 2 0-0 4, Eden Wonderling 6 4-7 17, Hannah Lundgren 1 0-0 3, Bentley Hughey 0 0-4 0, Reggan Olson 2 0-1 5, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Hannah Geer 3 0-0 9, Samantha Whitling 1 2-6 4, Kaida Yoder 0 0-0 0, Izabella Pangallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-18 42.
3-pointers: Clearfield 5 (Glunt, Helsel 3, Winters), Brookville 6 (Wonderling, Lundgren, Olson, Geer 3).
BOYS CONSOLATION
BROOKVILLE 58, BROCKWAY 15
Score By Quarters
Brockway 2 9 2 2 — 15
Brookville 21 17 18 2 — 58
Brockway –15
Isaac Crawford 1 0-0 3, Alex Carlson 1 0-2 3, Brady Demonte 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 1 0-1 2, Aiden Grieneisen 3 1-4 7, Bradley Hughes 0 0-0 0, Aiden Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Adam Lin 0 0-0 0, Ryan Crawford 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 0 0-0 0, Caine Brubaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-7 15.
Brookville –56
Noah Peterson 5 0-0 10, Clayton Cook 2 0-0 4, Jack Pete 6 0-0 13, Caleb Kornbau 4 0-0 9, Connor Marshall 0 0-0 0, Brad Fiscus 0 0-0 0, Kellan Haines 5 2-3 14, Zayden Jordan 1 0-0 2, Jacob Semeyn 0 0-2 0, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Lucas 2 0-0 4, Chandler Hughey 1 0-0 2, Jesse Lucas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 2-5 50.
3-pointers: Brockway 2 (Crawford, Carlson), Brookville 2 (Pete, Kornbau)
FRIDAY
BOYS
WARREN 65, BROOKVILLE 50
Score By Quarters
Warren 14 24 15 12 — 65
Brookville 12 13 13 12 — 50
Warren –65
Parks Ordiway 7 0-0 20, Brady Berdine 5 6-9 16, Tommy Nyquist 5 1-3 12, Owen Becker 2 2-4 6, Braylon Barnes 2 1-2 5, Konnor Hoffman 2 0-0 6, Anthony Errett 0 0-0 0, Jack Darling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 10-19 65.
Brookville –50
Kaleb Kornbau 1 0-0 2, Noah Peterson 0 0-0 0, Jack Pete 8 0-0 17, Clayton Cook 4 2-3 10, Connor Marshall 2 0-0 4, Brad Fiscus 0 0-0 0, Kellan Haines 4 2-5 10, Zayden Jordan 1 1-2 4, Jacob Semeyn 1 1-3 4, Wyatt Lucas 0 0-0 0, Jesse Lucas 0 0-0 0, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0, Chandler Hughey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-13 50.
3-pointers: Warren 9 (Ordiway 6, Hoffman 2, Nyquist), Brookville 2 (Jordan, Pete).
UNION 64, BROCKWAY 34
Score By Quarters
Union 16 14 22 12 — 64
Brockway 7 11 12 4 — 34
Union –64
Peyton Johnston 9 1-3 21, Skyler Roxbury 8 2-4 20, Zander Laughlin 7 0-0 14, Dawson Camper 4 0-0 9, Jake Bowser 0 0-0 0, Trey Fleming 0 0-0 0, Gage Jordan 0 0-0 0, Christian Salizzoni 0 0-0 0, Max Gallagher 0 0-0 0, Jackson Renwick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 3-7 64.
Brockway –34
Isaac Crawford 1 0-0 3, Alex Carlson 7 5-6 20, Brady DeMonte 1 0-0 3, Brdey Hughes 0 0-2 0, Reese Yahner 0 0-0 0, Aiden Grieneisen 3 1-1 7, Aiden Wilcox 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 7-11 34.
3-pointers: Brockway 3 (DeMonte, Carlson, Crawford), Union 5 (Johnston 2, Roxbury 2, Camper).
GIRLS
NORTH CLARION 60, BROOKVILLE 43
Score By Quarters
North Clarion 23 5 18 14 — 60
Brookville 4 13 11 15 — 43
North Clarion –60
Madison McFarland 6 2-3 14, Maria Bauer 3 0-0 6, Akeela Greenawalt 1 0-0 2, Emma McFarland 3 3-4 12, Lauren Lutz 7 1-3 15, Ainsley Hartle 1 0-0 2, Brooke Steinman 2 0-0 4, Kyler Freeman 0 2-2 2, Madison Homan 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Castner 1 0-0 2, Ava Best 0 0-0 0, Alexa Carll 0 1-2 1, Jadyn Reisinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-14 60.
Brookville –43
Reggan Olson 1 0-0 2, Kerstyn Davie 1 0-0 2, Bentley Hughey 2 2-4 6, Hannah Lundgren 2 2-2 7, Eden Wonderling 3 11-14 17, Samantha Whitling 0 1-2 1, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Hannah Geer 3 0-0 8, Kaida Yoder 0 0-0 0, Izabella Pangallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 16-23 43.
3-pointers: North Clarion 3 (E. McFarland 3), Brookville 3 (Lundgren, Geer 2).
C-L 43, CLEARFIELD 41
Score By Quarters
C-L 7 11 15 10 — 43
Clearfield 11 10 7 13 — 41
C-L –43
Kendall Dunn 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Wiant 4 4-6 12, Alex Leadbetter 4 1-3 9, Lexi Coull 2 0-1 4, KK Sebastian-Sims 2 2-4 6, Grace Shick 1 0-0 2, Jenna Dunn 4 2-5 10, Kaylee Smith 0 0-0 0, Audrey Aaron 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-19 43.
Clearfield –41
Hannah Glunt 7 3-4 19, Alayna Winters 1 0-0 2, Cayleigh Walker 2 2-2 6, Riley Ryan 2 0-0 6, Heisel 2 0-0 4, Arika Jones 0 0-2 0, Jaylee Gill 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 5-8 41.
3-pointers: Clearfield 4 (Glunt 2, Walker 2).