BROOKVILLE — Featuring just seven healthy bodies in its lineup against Brookville, the Brockway Rovers wrestlers weren’t going to do anything special in the team scoring as the Raiders notched a 39-20 win Tuesday night that took about 45 minutes to finish.
With neither team fielding a wrestler at 107 pounds, the Raiders filled the rest and took five forfeit wins. On the mat, it was the Rovers who won four of the six bouts contested, including a state-ranked matchup of sophomores at 133 pounds.
As per papowrestling.com’s first Class 2A state rankings, it was the Rovers’ Parker Pisarchick, No. 6 at 133 pounds, downing the Raiders’ Cole Householder, No. 7 at 127, 4-1 in a bout decided in the third period.
Householder, who rode out Pisarchick in the second period, broke a scoreless tie by escaping 20 seconds into the third period, but his double-leg shot on Pisarchick was countered into a four-point move and Pisarchick used that flurry to get the win. Householder escaped again with 40 seconds left, but couldn’t tie it up with a takedown.
“Parker is a grinder and I think (Householder) got a little high with his position and Parker was able to go and use his hips,” said first-year Rovers head coach Troy Braddock after his season opener. “He has great hip awareness and he was able to stick him for back points to lock up that win.”
Householder was a seventh-place state medalist last year at 120 while Pisarchick qualified for states at 132 but didn’t place.
“We were up 1-0 with a warning against Cole and I told him he was going to have to take him down to win and he fired off a beautiful double and just didn’t finish,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “You have to finish quick against the good guys and they got into a weird scramble. Credit to Parker. He’s a state qualifier and one move won the match. Not much else went down in that one.”
The Raiders’ wins on the mat came from Easton Belfiore at 189 and Gavin Hannah at 215. Belfiore led Jack Smith 4-1 after the first period with two takedowns, built it to 8-3 after two periods and settled for an 8-4 win.
“We’re trying to ease into things and get right after that ankle injury with Easton and that was a good win for him,” Klepfer said. “Smith is a strong, solid kid and he put him into a couple positions where we learned some things about him tonight and that was good.”
Hannah pinned Johnathon Winnings in the first period after building a quick 4-0 lead on a four-point move.
“Jackson (Zimmerman) was a little under the weather today and he could’ve wrestled had we asked him and he told Gavin to get in there and get that match and it was good to see that leadership,” Klepfer said. “Gavin’s hard work has paid off. He’s just starting to get his feet wet at the varsity level but he’s going to make some noise here before too long.”
The Rovers’ Gavin Thompson pinned Danny Drake in the second period at heavyweight, Colton Ross decisioned the Raiders’ Tony Ceriani, 5-2, in the first bout of the night at 139, the Rovers’ Gage Park won a 6-2 decision over Chris Carroll at 114 and state-ranked Weston Pisarchick, No. 5 at 114, won a 19-4 technical fall at 121 over another ranked foe, Jared Popson who is No. 19 at 121.
NOTES: The Raiders improved to 6-0 going into Friday’s match at Clearfield in what’s a brand-new Class 2A rivalry in D-9 this year. Clearfield is down in the small-class division for the first time ever. The Rovers head to the Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg Friday and Saturday. … Other ranked wrestlers from the Raiders and Rovers: Zimmerman is No. 12 at 215 and Brecken Cieleski No. 25 at 152 for Brookville while the Rovers’ Seth Stewart, out of the lineup Tuesday, is No. 2 at 215. … Forfeit winners for the Raiders were Cieleski at 145, Burke Fleming at 152, Coyha Brown at 160, Kolton Griffin at 172 and Owen Fleming at 127. ... The Rovers’ freshman Park made his varsity debut. He’s the son of former Raiders wrestling great Matt Park, who won three D-9 titles and a state medal.
BROOKVILLE 39
BROCKWAY 20
138-Colton Ross (BW) dec. Tony Ceriani (BK), 5-2. (0-3).
145-Brecken Cieleski (BK) won by forfeit. (6-3).
152-Burke Fleming (BK) won by forfeit. (12-3).
160-Coyha Brown (BK) won by forfeit. (18-3).
172-Kolton Griffin (BK) won by forfeit. (24-3).
189-Easton Belfiore (BK) dec. Jack Smith, 8-4. (27-3).
215-Gavin Hannah (BK) pinned Johnathon Winnings (BW), 1:18. (33-3).
HWT-Gavin Thompson (BW) pinned Danny Drake (BK), 3:27. (33-9).
107-No match
114-Gage Park (BW) dec. Chris Carroll (BK), 6-2. (33-12).
121-Weston Pisarchick (BW) tech. fall Jared Popson (BK), 19-4, 4:06. (33-17).
127-Owen Fleming (BK) won by forfeit. (39-17).
133-Parker Pisarchick (BW) dec. Cole Householder (BK), 4-2. (39-20).