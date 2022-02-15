BROCKWAY — The hangover from a grueling trip to the PIAA Dual Meet Championships in Hershey was minimal for the Brookville Raiders.
Looking fairly sharp and wrapping up a 23-4 season in dual meets, the Raiders took six of 10 contested bouts and took advantage of three forfeit wins for a 44-24 win over Brockway Tuesday night.
The Raiders logged their head coach Dave Klepfer a milestone win as well as he reached 300 career wins. He’s 300-117 overall as he finishes up his 18th season overall. He was 7-3 as an interim coach in 2002-03, then took over full time in 2005-06.
His Raiders are 259-46 since 2010-11.
“There’s been a lot of unbelievably people coming through to help us get to that number,” Klepfer said. “We run a program and it’s program stuff. Those aren’t my numbers, it’s part of our program and it’s something I’m happy to be able to do and now we’re on to 400 I guess.”
At the top of District 9’s all-time coaching wins list ahead of Klepfer are Ridgway’s Gary Gerber (434-94) and St. Marys’ Wayne Fordoski (328-197). Former longtime Raiders coach and Hall of Famer Les Turner won 298 total matches, 269 with the Raiders and 29 in four years at District 6’s Moshannon Valley before he landed in Brookville.
The Raiders beat the Rovers, 40-23, in the D9 Duals final on Feb. 5. This time around state-ranked Owen Reinsel of the Raiders and Mark Palmer of the Rovers didn’t match up. Palmer pinned Cole Householder at 126 while Reinsel tech falled Parker Pisarchick at 132.
The Rovers’ Weston Pisarchick pinned Jared Popson at 113 after tech falling him at the Duals. The Raiders’ Logan Oakes beat Colton Ross again at 120, but this one was closer, 4-1 in overtime tiebreaker, after Oakes won a 4-1 decision at the Duals.
The Raiders’ Brecken Cieleski beat Dylan Bash, 5-1, at 145 at the Duals, but this time he needed an overtime takedown and five-point move to win 10-5. Easton Belfiore beat Reese Stewart again 172, pinning him in the second period after a first-period pin at the Duals.
Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty and Rovers heavyweight Gavin Thompson repeated results as well, Rafferty decking Garrett Faust and Thompson pinning Porter Kahle.
The marquee matchup had the Raiders’ No. 7 (as per papowerwrestling.com) Jackson Zimmerman beating the Rovers’ No. 22 Seth Stewart for the second time this season — 2-1 at IUP’s Mid-Winter Mayhem — 4-2 the second time around. He broke a scoreless bout in the second period, escaping and taking down Stewart for a 3-0 lead. Stewart reversed Zimmerman late in the third to cut it to 3-2 before Zimmerman escaped just before the final horn to set the final.
“I thought we wrestled pretty good coming off a weekend at Hershey where you’re battling wins and wrapping up your dual season in a sense, so it’s hard to get up for duals meets after that,” Klepfer said. “I could of them had some big-time matchups for districts where seedings are important and when you come to Brockway you want to win. We wrestled well against a well-coached team. We had a few letdowns, but overall I’m pretty happy with our team tonight.”
The Rovers (12-3) finish their dual schedule with two matches Thursday at home against Redbank Valley and Curwensville. They’ll start with the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. with the Golden Tide to follow.
“We came out and competed hard tonight,” Rovers head coach Eric Grecco said. “Obviously, the big ones come in a week and a half (at districts), so we feel we’re closing the gap on some of these guys in those close matchups and hopefully we can reverse those scores.
“We just made a few mistakes here and there in those tight matches and not getting off the bottom in those matches. We’re going back to the drawing board the next week or so and get better on bottom. If we can do that, maybe those matches go our way.”
BROOKVILLE 44,
BROCKWAY 24
106-Chris Carroll (BK) won by forfeit. (6-0).
113-Weston Pisarchick (BW) pinned Jared Popson (BK), 3:38. (6-6).
120-Logan Oakes (BK) dec. Colton Ross (BW), 4-1, OTB. (9-6).
126-Mark Palmer (BW) pinned Cole Householder (BK), 1:21. (9-12).
132-Owen Reinsel (BK) tech. fall Parker Pisarchick (BW), 15-0, 4:27. (14-12).
138-Brayden Kunselman (BK) won by forfeit. (20-12).
145-Brecken Cieleski (BK) dec. Dylan Bash (BW), 10-5, OT. (23-12).
152-Blake Pisarcik (BW) pinned Burke Fleming (BK), 4:57. (23-18).
160-Coyha Brown (BK) won by forfeit. (29-18).
172-Easton Belfiore (BK) pinned Reese Stewart (BW), 2:46. (35-18.
189-Jackson Zimmerman (BK) dec. Seth Stewart (BW), 4-2. (38-18).
215-Bryce Rafferty (BK) pinned Garrett Faust (BW), 2:28. (44-18).
HWT-Gavin Thompson (BW) pinned Porter Kahle (BK), 5:18. (44-24).