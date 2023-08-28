BROOKVILLE — Senior Steven Plyler was a problem for West Shamokin and DuBois Central Catholic all weekend and the Brookville Raiders soccer team started the season 2-0 with a title run in their own Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament.
Saturday afternoon, Plyler scored all five of his team’s goals in a 5-3 win over the Wolves from District 6. Friday, Plyler scored twice in the Raiders’ 6-0 shutout of DuBois Central Catholic.
In Saturday’s consolation game, Clearfield edged DCC 1-0 as Warren Dietrich scored 12 minutes into the second half for the game’s only goal. The Bison lost 4-1 to the Wolves in Friday’s other first-round game.
For the Raiders, it was Plyler and senior midfielder Brad Fiscus who earned all-tournament honors. Fiscus finished with five assists, two of them off Plyler goals against West Shamokin.
“I give credit to the defense and it works its way up. Everybody did their job, everybody was in their place, everybody made the plays,” said Plyler, who led the team with 12 goals last year. “I was just lucky enough to put the ball in the back of the net.”
The Raiders are back in action tonight at St. Marys with a 7 p.m. start.
“Everyone is contributing and defensively, we’re playing well,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “In all aspects this weekend, we hit on it and played well. We’re winning 50.50 balls and winning the ball on the free kicks. The boys are trying to get it in.”
West Shamokin scored quickly, 52 seconds into the game on Nicholas Atherton put in a shot on a breakaway attempt.
From there, the Raiders and Wolves traded goals until early in the second half. Plyler’s first goal came off a pass from Isaac Reitz.
Less than two minutes later, Plyler was stopped on a penalty kick, but he scored his second goal at the 13:27 mark off a Fiscus corner that was touched by Austin Brocious before Plyler sent it in.
But the Wolves answered again less than three minutes later to tie it at 2-2. Keeping the theme going, the Raiders got another big play to score with just 38.6 seconds on the first-half clock when a long pass from Brocious to Plyler gave them a 3-2 halftime lead.
West Shamokin, like the start of the game, took only 30 seconds this time to score when all-tournament selection Coleman Stockdale bounced a header from long range over Raiders goalkeeper Gannon McMaster to knot it at 3-3.
Plyler and the Raiders took control from there, going up 4-3 at the 26:14 mark when Fiscus set up Plyer’s goal then Fiscus drove down the right wing and beat the Wolves goalie for an unassisted goal with 15:30 remaining to set the final.
McMaster, who earned his first varsity win in Friday’s win over the Cardinals with three saves, stopped 11 Wolves shots in the final as the Raiders outshot them, 17-14.