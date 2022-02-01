BROOKVILLE — Danny Lauer drilled six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Brookville Raiders basketball team to a 57-39 win at Johnsonburg Monday night.
The Raiders (15-1) were coming off their first loss of the season at DuBois Saturday. They trailed the Rams (8-9) 16-15 after the first quarter before starting the second on an 8-0 run for a 23-16 lead.
But Johnsonburg closed the first half with a 7-2 run and the Raiders led by just two at 25-23 at intermission.
In the second half, the Raiders outscored the Rams 32-16. Lauer scored nine of his points in the 16-6 fourth, all of them on three triples.
Griffin Ruhlman and Ian Pete scored nine and seven points respectively.
Jake Lobaugh led the Rams with 12 points. Jefferson Freeburg scored nine points, and Luke Zimmerman and Aaron Myers both scored seven. All of Zimmerman’s came in the first quarter.
The Raiders are off until next Tuesday’s trip to Elk County Catholic. The Rams host DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday.
In other action on Monday:
Bellefonte 45,
DuBois 35
DuBOIS — After defeating previously unbeaten Brookville on Saturday, the Beavers (13-4) saw its three game win streak snapped as they fell to the Bellefonte Red Raiders, 45-35.
Both teams were tied at 20-20 at the half before Bellefonte stretched things out. The Raiders held a 32-29 third quarter lead before DuBois was held to just six points in the fourth quarter.
Joey Foradora led DuBois with 15 points on the night while Chooch Husted had 10 points. Ryan Kovalyak added eight.
DuBois will now try to get back on track on Wednesday night as they host 15-2 Elk County Catholic. The Crusaders are riding a seven-game winning streak.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 12 8 12 13 — 45
DuBois 11 9 9 6 — 35
Bellefonte—45
Ty Kroell 2 0-0 5, Nicholas Way 2 1-2 6, Gannon Brungard 5 2-5 13, DJ McCaslin 3 0-0 8, Blair Eckley-Jones 4 3-7 12, Alex Ebeling 0 0-0 0, Davis Corman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-14 45.
DuBois—35
Ryan Kovalyak 3 2-4 8, Joey Foradora 5 1-2 15, Chooch Husted 5 0-1 10, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 1 0-1 2, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-8 35.
Three-pointers: Bellefonte 6 (McCaslin 2, Kroell, Way, Brungard, Eckley-Jones), DuBois 4 (Foradora 4).
Moniteau 49,
St. Marys 44
ST. MARYS — After getting its third win of the season in a 29-17 victory over Kane on Saturday, St. Marys fell to Moniteau 49-44 on Monday night.
For a while, it looked like the Flying Dutchmen (3-11) might get its second consecutive win, as St. Marys held a 40-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But Moniteau would outscore St. Marys 12-4 in the final quarter to give the visitors a 49-44 victory.
Both teams would reign down threes throughout the contest, with St. Marys knocking down 10 of them as Moniteau had nine.
Anthony Nedinski led St. Marys with 19 points as he hit five treys.
Quin Gavazzi added nine points — all of which were beyond the arc — while Zack Thorwart had eight.
Kyle Pry had 23 of the 49 points for Moniteau.
St. Marys will look to get back on track Wednesday as they host Bradford.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau 11 17 9 12 — 49
St. Marys 17 11 12 4 — 44
Moniteau—49
Chason Rugg 1 0-0 3, David Dessino 2 0-1 4, Ryan Jewart 4 1-2 13, Kyle Pry 6 7-8 23, Colton Thomas 2 0-0 4, Aydan Jackson 1 0-2 2, Nathan Kelly 0 0-0 0, Hunter Magerko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-13 49.
St. Marys—44
Anthony Nedinski 6 2-6 19, Tyler Mitchell 1 4-6 6, Quin Gavazzi 3 0-0 9, Hunter Hetrick 0 2-2 2, Zack Thorwart 3 0-0 8, Charlie Coudriet 0 0-0 0, Rtan Bille 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-14 44.
Three-pointers: Moniteau 9 (Jewart 4, Pry 4, Rugg), St. Marys 10 (Nedinski 5, Gavazzi 3, Thorwart 2).