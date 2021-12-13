BROOKVILLE — Prior to last year’s COVID-19 season that wiped out the season-opening tip-off basketball tournaments at Brookville, the Warren Dragons had clipped the host Raiders in two straight title games.
So after losing 56-54 in 2018 and 62-61 in 2019 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, the Raiders topped the District 10 Dragons for the title this time, pulling away late for a 64-56 win Saturday night.
In the girls’ championship game, North Clarion breezed to a 51-21 win over host Brookville. The consolation games went to the Clarion-Limestone girls in a 51-45 win over Clearfield and the Union boys, who beat Brockway 51-32.
In the boys’ final, it was Brookville’s 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter that broke a 55-55 tie and it started with Clayton Cook’s basket with 2:30 remaining and a Noah Peterson free throw in the closing seconds before the Dragons set the final with an uncontested bucket at the buzzer.
It’s the first tournament title for the Raiders since 2017. Although they did start 2-0 last year, it was that weird doubleheader start against Penns Manor and St. Joe’s Academy to beat the next-day COVID-19 shutdown.
“It wasn’t easy,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team opened with a 74-56 win over Union Friday. “I told the kids our foul shooting (13-for-23) and layups weren’t there and if we hit our foul shots and they missed a few (Warren was 17-for-24), we wouldn’t have had to fight so hard. And the bunnies we missed in side, we have to work a little harder on getting two guys on a man and shooting under pressure.”
Three Raiders scored 10 or more points, led by tournament MVP Danny Lauer’s 17 points and team-high 32 for the weekend. Another all-tourney player Griffin Ruhlman finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 1:34 left and the Raiders leading 57-55. Hunter Geer scored 10 points and Clayton Cook finished with nine points and seven rebounds despite missing much time with foul trouble.
“I thought they showed a lot of heart, they didn’t give up, they were all energetic the whole way through and there was no quit in them and gave everything they had and found a way to win,” Park said.
Warren’s all-tournament pick J.T. Blum scored 21 points, 10 coming in the second quarter while also going 8-for-13 from the foul line. Owen Becker scored 11 points with seven rebounds while Brady Berdine, Braylon Barnes and all-tourney selection Park Ordiway all scored seven points.
The Raiders led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter at 22-11 before Warren got it to within 29-28 by halftime. Brookville pushed it back to an eight-point lead in the fourth, but Warren trailed by four at 50-46 going into the fourth quarter.
Leading only 2-0 all night, that was the only lead the Dragons had even after tying it up at 55-55 on Ordiway’s 3-pointer with 3:07 remaining.
Brookville visits Ridgway Wednesday.
GIRLS FINAL
North Clarion 51, Brookville 21
Gwen Siegel scored 12 of her team’s 15 points in the first quarter and finished with 14 overall as the She-Wolves routed the hosts for the title.
North Clarion raced out to leads of 15-8 after the first quarter, 28-10 by halftime and initiated the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock by the 2:03 mark of the third quarter with a 44-14 advantage.
The She-Wolves’ other all-tourney player Madison McFarland scored 11 points and was the only other double-figure scorer as eight different out of 20 who saw time on the court found the scoring column. The She-Wolves shot 50 percent (23-for-46) from the field.
On the other side, the Lady Raiders missed 31 of 35 shots from the floor as Eden Wonderling, Elizabeth Wonderling and Reggan Olson each scored five points.
The Lady Raiders visit Oil City Tuesday.
CONSOLATIONS
BOYS
Union 51, Brockway 32
In the third-place game, the Rovers fell short against the Knights after trailing by just five points at halftime at 20-15.
After halftime, Union owned a 31-17 advantage, pushing its lead to over 20 points before settling for the 19-point win.
The Knights’ Caden Rainey was the game-high scorer with 22 points with Skyler Roxbury finishing with nine points.
The Rovers got 14 points from Noah Adams as he drilled four 3-pointers. Alex Carlson scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
Brockway visits Kane Wednesday.
GIRLS
C-L 51, Clearfield 45
The Lady Lions led 34-21 with 6:30 left in the third quarter and then by 10 at 40-30 with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter before Clearfield tied things up at 40-40. However, C-L never gave up the lead and pulled away at the end.
Alex Leadbetter’s steal and layup put C-L up 49-44 with 2:15 remaining, then Frances Milliron hit two of four free thrown in the final minute to set the final.
All-Tourney pick Emma Hipps scored 11 points with six rebounds for the Lady Bison while Cayleigh Walker had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Riley Ryan also scored 11 points.
Leadbetter scored 16 points to lead C-L while all-tourney pick Milliron had 11 points. Both Kendall Dunn and Alyssa Wiant each had double doubles with 10 points while Wiant pulled down 13 rebounds and Dunn 12.
BOYS
BROOKVILLE 64, WARREN 58
Score By Quarters
Warren 9 19 18 12 — 58
Brookville 16 13 21 14 — 64
Warren –58
Park Ordiway 3 0-0 7, Justin Rich 0 0-0 0, Owen Becker 2 7-7 11, J.T. Blum 6 8-13 21, Kody Vega 1 0-0 3, Brady Berdine 2 2-4 7, Braylon Barnes 3 0-0 7, Justice Green 0 0-0 0, Konnor Hoffman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 17-24 58.
Brookville –64
Ian Pete 3 1-2 7, Hunter Geer 4 2-2 10, Danny Lauer 5 5-5 17, Griffin Ruhlman 5 2-7 13, Clayton Cook 4 1-1 9, Noah Peterson 0 1-3 1, Ryan Geer 0 0-1 0, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0, Connor Marshall 3 1-2 7, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Jamison Rhoades 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 13-23 64.
3-pointers: Warren 5 (Ordiway, Blum, Vega, Berdine, Barnes), Brookville 3 (Lauer 2, Ruhlman).
UNION 51, BROCKWAY 32
Score By Quarters
Union 13 7 10 21 — 51
Brockway 5 10 5 12 — 32
Union –51
Caden Rainey 7 8-10 22, Skyler Roxbury 3 2-2 9, Payton Johnston 4 0-1 8, Bailey Crissman 2 0-0 4, Dawson Camper 2 3-7 7, Logan Terwint 0 0-0 0, Zander Laughlin 0 0-0 0, Trey Fleming 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 14-22 51.
Brockway –32
Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Jared Marchiori 1 0-0 2, Alex Carlson 2 4-4 8, Marcus Bennett 1 0-0 3, Noah Adams 5 0-0 14, Joe Hertel 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 0 0-0 0, Aiden Grieneisen 2 1-2 5. Totals: 11 5-6 32.
3-pointers: Union (Roxbury), Brockway 5 (Adams 4, Bennett).
GIRLS
NORTH CLARION 51, BROOKVILLE 21
Score By Quarters
North Clarion 15 13 18 6 — 51
Brookville 8 2 6 5 — 21
North Clarion –51
Madison McFarland 5 0-0 11, Emma McFarland 2 0-0 6, Amya Green 3 0-0 6, Gwen Kriebel 1 0-0 3, Gwen Siegel 7 0-0 14, Lauren Lutz 0 0-0 0, Emily Aites 3 0-0 6, Maria Bauer 1 0-0 2, Olivia Siegel 0 0-0 0, Maddie Homan 0 0-0 0, Brooke Steinman 1 1-2 3, Emilie Best 0 0-0 0, Ava Best 0 0-0 0, Addison Siegel 0 0-0 0, Ainsley Hartle 0 0-0 0, Akeela Greenawalt 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Castner 0 0-0 0, Becca Bauer 0 0-0 0, Brooke Schmader 0 0-0 0, Emma Buckley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 1-4 51.
Brookville –21
Eden Wonderling 0 5-6 5, Elizabeth Wonderling 1 2-2 5, Alayna Haight 1 0-0 3, Elisa Molnar 0 0-0 0, Jordan Cook 0 3-4 3, Kerstyn Davie 0 0- 0, Reggan Olson 2 0-0 5, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tayler Rafferty 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 10-12 21.
3-pointers: North Clarion 4 (E. McFarland 2, M. McFarland, Kriebel).
C-L 51, CLEARFIELD 45
Score By Quarters
C-L 18 10 9 14 — 51
Clearfield 9 12 9 15 — 45
C-L –51
Frances Milliron 4 3-7 11, Kendall Dunn 4 2-4 10, Alyssa Wiant 4 2-4 10, Alex Leadbetter 8 0-1 16, Katera Sebastian-Sims 0 0-0 0, Jenna Dunn 0 0-0 0, Samantha Simpson 0 0-0 0, Grace Shick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-17 51.
Clearfield –45
Taylor Hudson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Glunt 1 1-2 3, Cayleigh Walker 6 0-4 12, Riley Ryen 3 2-4 11, Emma Hipps 2 6-11 11, Lauryn Kitchen 2 0-0 6, Alaina Fedder 1 0-0 2.Totals: 16 9-23 45.
3-pointers: Clearfield 4 (Ryen 3, Hipps).