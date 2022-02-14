HERSHEY — Getting to Saturday and battling to within a win of a top-four finish, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team fit into what really wasn’t too much of a surprising weekend at the PIAA Class AA Dual Meeting Championships held at Giant Center.
Knocked into the consolations with Friday afternoon’s tight 29-25 loss to Benton, the Raiders had to rebound a few hours later with a 41-21 victory over Lackawanna Trail.
Saturday morning, the Raiders edged Bishop McDevitt 36-31 before falling to Chestnut Ridge for the second time this year in a 35-26 loss to the Lions from District 5. From there, Chestnut beat Boiling Springs 38-17 for third place.
Boiling Springs beat Benton in the other consolation final, 30-25. For the title, it was two District 11 powers battling as Saucon Valley beat Notre Dame-Green Pond, 29-22.
The 3-2 trip to Hershey upped the Raiders’ record to 22-4 going into Tuesday’s dual finale at Brockway, a makeup match originally scheduled for Jan. 13.
Going into the weekend, papowerwrestling.com had the state rankings at 1. Notre Dame-Green Pond, No. 2 Chestnut Ridge, No. 3. Saucon Valley, No. 4 Benton and No. 8 Brookville with others No. 12 McDevitt.
“I thought we had a pretty good weekend,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, who heads to Brockway Tuesday with 299 career wins. “One of our main goals was to be a top-four team down there and came up one match short. It wasn’t due to lack of effort. They put it out there all weekend long and put them in a lot of tough spots with some individuals and moved guys around. They’re the ultimate teammates. Everyone was there for each other and to get that close was heart-breaking.
“If they reflect on it as sixth place, that’s pretty impressive. It’s something for the program to keep building on. The young kids got down there and were able to get a taste of the floor and success on the floor and that’s good for our future. That continues to be program-building stuff.”
In Saturday’s consolation semis against Chestnut, the Raiders had a matchup problem to begin with and also were unable to start the way the wanted against a strong Lions lineup that beat them with a different setup by weight in a 35-25 win at the Ultimate Duals in January.
No. 3 Raiders 132-pounder Owen Reinsel was able to tech fall Mason Weyant to start the match, but the Lions were able to bump up No. 6 132-pounder Calan Bollman to 138 where he majored Brecken Cieleski. The Raiders’ No. 14 138-pounder Brayden Kunselman was unable to go at 132 because of a desired matchup situation in Saturday’s first match with Bishop McDevitt, so he had to wrestle at 145 against the Lions’ No. 14 145-pounder Trevor Weyandt.
Up 4-3 in the third period, Kunselman was reversed and pinned. Chestnut got a pin at 152, a major decision at 160 and pin at 172 to take a commanding 26-5 lead with seven bouts to go.
“They were one or two guys better than us and that’s how we felt leaving the Ultimate Duals and that’s how it was trying to beat Chestnut Ridge this year,” Klepfer said.
Getting wins from the Raiders were Easton Belfiore’s 13-4 major decision over Alex Crist at 189, Jackson Zimmerman’s 11-3 major over Nick Presnell at 215 and Bryce Rafferty’s pin of Matthew Davis at heavyweight that got the score to 26-19 with four bouts remaining.
They split the final four, the Raiders winning the last two with Logan Oakes in a 5-1 win over Aaron Ickes at 120 and Cole Householder’s 15-6 major over Hunter Riggleman at 126. The Lions did not send out their No. 11-ranked Kobi Burkett for the final bout with the win already clinched.
Earlier Saturday, the Raiders squeezed by McDevitt. The Raiders were leading 21-19 going into the 215-pound bout and Rafferty was trailing Michael Gontis 5-3 in the third period before he escaped and hit Gontis with a “cement job” as Klepfer called it and got the big pin.
With the lead at 27-21 with four bouts left, the teams split them with McDevitt forfeiting at 106 and the Raiders giving away six in the final bout at 120. Jared Popson actually clinched the win the previous bout at 113 with his 6-3 decision over Michael Beutler to put the Raiders up 36-25 before forfeiting at 120.
Other Raiders wins came in the first three bouts with Householder’s 10-3 win at 126, Reinsel’s 20-second pin at 132 and Cieleski’s 56-second pin at 138. Zimmerman had a pin at 189 right before Rafferty’s fall.
BROOKVILLE 36,
BISHOP MCDEVITT 31
126-Cole Householder (B) dec. Hunter Wagner (BM), 10-3. (3-0).
132-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Valor Leynes (BM), :20. (9-0).
138-Brecken Cieleski (B) pinned Christoper Spizzieri (BM), :56. (15-0).
145-Jakob Gilfoil (BM) pinned Brayden Kunselman (B), 4:10. (15-6).
152-Andrew Christie (BM) tech. fall Carson Weaver (B), 19-4, 4:50. (15-11).
160-Anthony Glessner (BM) tech. fall Coyha Brown (B), 17-1, 3:28. (15-16).
172-Lucas Lawler (BM) dec. Easton Belfiore (B), 7-1, OT. (15-19).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Kade Werner (BM), 2:02. (21-19).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) pinned Michael Gontis (BM), 3:27. (27-19).
HWT-Riley Robell (BM) pinned Porter Kahle (B), 1:38. (27-25).
106-Chris Carroll (B) won by forfeit. (33-25).
113-Jared Popson (B) dec. Michael Beutler (BM), 6-3. (36-25).
120-Tillman Artell (BM) won by forfeit. (36-31).
CHESTNUT RIDGE 35,
BROOKVILLE 26
132-Owen Reinsel (B) tech. fall Mason Weyant (CR), 15-0, 4:43. (5-0).
138-Calan Bollman (CR) maj. dec. Brecken Cieleski (B), 13-4. (5-4).
145-Trevor Weyandt (CR) pinned Brayden Kunselman (B), 3:19. (5-10).
152-Jack Moyer (CR) pinned Josh Popson (B), 1:25. (5-16).
160-Luke Moore (CR) maj. dec. Coyha Brown (B), 17-3. (5-20).
172-Daniel Moore (CR) pinned Gavin Hannah (B), :55. (5-26).
189-Easton Belfiore (B) maj. dec. Alex Crist (CR), 13-4. (9-26).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (B) maj. dec. Nick Presnell (CR), 11-3. (13-26).
HWT-Bryce Rafferty (B) pinned Matthew Davis (CR), 1:52. (19-26).
106-Easton Mull (CR) pinned Chris Carroll (B), 1:25. (19-32).
113-Brock Holderbaum (CR) dec. Jared Popson (B), 6-1. (19-35).
120-Logan Oakes (B) dec. Aaron Ickes (CR), 5-1. (22-35).
126-Cole Householder (B) maj. dec. Hunter Riggleman (CR), 15-6. (26-35).