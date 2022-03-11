HERSHEY — Thursday’s opening day of the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships proved to be a rough day for Johnsonburg juniors Kaden Dennis and Aiden Zimmerman and Curwensville senior Jake Carfley.
The trio all advanced to compete on Day 2 today, but they did so while compiling a combined record of 2-3 on Thursday.
Dennis was the lone Ram to collect a win, doing so in the consolation bracket at 172 after he dropped a 13-2 first round bout to Marion Center junior Gavin Stewart.
Dennis (24-9) bounced back to win his consy bout with some late theatrics against a familiar foe in Brookville freshman Easton Belfiore, who the Ram bested 3-2 in the District 9 finals.
This go-around was just as close as the bout went to the final 10 seconds knotted at 1-1 after the pair traded escapes in the second and third periods.
That’s when Dennis came up with a huge five-point move in the closing moments to pull out a 6-1 victory to stay alive and advance in the tournament. He wrestles Somerset freshman Rowan Holmes (27-11) in today’s second round of consolations, needing two wins to reach the medal rounds.
Zimmerman, fresh off winning a Northwest regional title at 160, lost a 6-0 first round bout to Pope John Paul II’s Alan Alexander (24-9), who went 2-0 on the day.
Alexander, who placed sixth last year in Hershey, entered last weekend ranked No. 6 but placed sixth at the Southeast Regional after defaulting out of the tourney.
The loss dropped Zimmerman into the second round of consolations where he battles Mifflinburg senior Troy Bingaman (35-8).
Carfley (25-8), who is in the 113-pound bracket with Bainey, dropped his first round bout to Bald Eagle Area sophomore Lucas Fye (31-8), who pinned the Golden Tide senior in 3:55 while leading 5-0.
Fye came in ranked No. 12 in the state and Carfley No. 12.
Carfley bounced back with a hard-fought 3-2 win in the consy bracket against Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum (26-11) to reach Day 2 in his first trip to states.
After a scoreless first period, Carfley opened the scoring with an escape just before the midway point of the second period. Holderbaum then took down Carfley to go up 2-1, but the Tide senior countered with a reversal late in the period to go back on top 3-2.
Holderbaum chose bottom in the third but never got out as Carfley rode him the entire two minutes to finish off the victory. Holderbaum was ranked 13th in the state.
Next up for Carfley is Mifflinburg senior Brady Struble (32-9).
Class AA action resumes today at 9 a.m. with the quarterfinals and two rounds of consolations.
The semifinals will be held in the night session at 7:30 p.m.