HERSHEY — When the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships get underway Thursday morning in Hershey, Johnsonburg juniors Aiden Zimmerman and Kaden Dennis, along with Curwensville senior Jake Carfley, will begin journeys they hope end Saturday with their first state medals around their necks.
Dennis (172 pounds) and Carfley (113) will be making their Giant Center debuts Thursday, while Zimmerman (160) did that two years ago when he reached the state tournament as a freshman and went 1-2 at 160. He was joined that year by the now graduated Cole Casilio and Dalton Stahli — a trio who were the Rams’ first state qualifiers since 2011.
Zimmerman (24-9), who missed all of last season, enters states this time around on a high after winning his first Northwest Regional title over the weekend.
Zimmerman, who was ranked 20th in the state entering regionals awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between Pope John Paul II senior Alan Alexander (23-9) and Derry Area senior Christian Hirak (31-7). Alexander, who placed sixth last year in Hershey, entered last weekend ranked No. 6 but placed sixth at the Southeast Regional after defaulting out of the tourney.
The winner of that first round boud is likely to face Newport senior Ganon Smith (36-1), who is ranked No. 2, in the quarterfinals. Returning state champ and top-ranked Grant MacKay (37-2), a junior from Laurel, is in the top half with Zimmerman.
The bottom half at 160 is headlined by 3rd-ranked Holden Garcia (37-9), a junior from Notre Dame-Green Pond who is the Southeast champ and 4th-ranked Robbie Schneider (44-3), the Noertheast champ who is a junior from Lackawanna Trail. Garcia is a three-time qualifier who placed sixth a year ago.
Up at 172, Dennis (23-9) reached states for the first time as the Northwest runner-up after winning his first D-9 title two weeks ago. He was unranked prior to reaching states and battles returning qualifier Gavin Stewart (No. 17, 22-8), a senior from Marion Center in the first round.
The winner most likely gets a quarterfinal showdown against the state’s No. 2 ranked wrestler — Saucon Valley junior Jacob Jones (42-3) — in the quarterfinals. Jones, the Southeast champ, is a three-time qualifier who finished fourth as a sophomore.
The bottom at 172 also features 4th-ranked Garrett Garcia (35-3), the Northeast champ who is a sophomore from Southern Columbia, and Glendale senior Suds Dubler (36-3) who is ranked No. 6. Dubler is a three-time qualifier, while Garcia made states as a freshman.
Sitting atop the bracket is Frazier sophomore Rune Lawrence (33-3), the returning state champion at the weight. Benton senior Nolan Lear (38-5), a four-time qualifier and two-time medalist who won bronze last year at 160 also is in the top and could face Lawrence in the quarterfinals.
As for Carfley (24-7), he went into regional weekend ranked No. 10 in the state and punched his ticket to states for the first time with a third-place finish. The top finishers in Sharon — Saegertown senior Hunter Robison (33-3) and Brockway sophomore Weston Pisarchick (32-3) — both are ranked ahead of him. Northwest champ Robinson was No. 4 and runner-up Pisarchick No. 7.
Carfley and Pisarchick both landed in the top half of the draw, with Carfley opening against state returnee Lucas Fye (30-8), a sophomore from Bald Eagle Area who was the Southwest runner-up. The victor moves on to the quarterfinals, where he will lilkely face Southeast Region champ Gauge Botero (41-6), a freshman from Faith Christian Academty who is ranked 3rd in the state.
Returning state runner-up Gavin Bradley (35-1), a senior from Athens, headlines the top half and could face Pisarchick in the quarterfinals. Bradley is searching for his fourth PIAA medal. Bradley entered regionals weekend ranked No. 2 but beat top-ranked Brandon Wentzel (38-3), a junior from Montoursville, in the Northeast final.
Wenztel finds himself in the bottom half along with Saegertown’s Robison, who placed sixth a year ago, West Branch sophomore Landon Bainey (37-1) the Southwest champ and West Perry senior Deven Jackson (31-3) who placed fourth two years ago. All four of those wrestlers are ranked in the Top 6.