DuBOIS — A quick three-run start and another big inning in the fourth inning was enough for the Johnsonburg Rams baseball team to secure its second straight District 9 Class 2A title Monday afternoon at Showers Field.
But it wasn’t all that easy against a stubborn Redbank Valley Bulldogs team.
Up 7-0 going into the top of the fifth, the Rams wound up holding off the Bulldogs for a 9-5 win, their ninth straight victory as they head into the state playoffs on Monday against either Riverside or Burgettstown.
Those two square off today in the WPIAL consolation game with the loser getting the Rams, who are now 16-3.
The Bulldogs (11-6), meanwhile, drop into a play-in game against District 3 runner-up Camp Hill on Wednesday at Mount Aloysius College for a berth in Monday’s round against the WPIAL champion, either Serra Catholic or Neshannock, at a WPIAL site and time to be announced.
“This is a senior-led group,” Rams head coach Mike Porter said. “We came into the season with a team that won a district championship last year with basically the same offense except for one guy in the lineup, so there’s a high expectation coming in. We struggled early and had a couple losses and the guys were responding to it not the way we wanted to see it, but we just kept grinding and kept telling them it’s not how you start. It’s how you finish and obviously this is how you want to finish.”
Two straight singles by Dom Allegretto and Aiden Zimmerman got things started off Redbank Valley ace Bryson Bain to start the bottom of the first and with runners on first and third, Cam Marciniak’s would-be sacrifice fly to left field was dropped by Mason Clouse as he struggled to get his bearings after going back on the ball over his head.
Two runs scored on the play and Marciniak came home two batters later on Ethan Wells’ sacrifice fly.
Meanwhile, Rams starter Luke Zimmerman was dominant through the first four innings, giving up just two hits while striking out five and walking just one. He retired 11 of 12 batters through the end of the fourth after walking Tyler Hetrick and giving up a single to Tate Minich to start the game.
The Rams hiked their lead to 7-0, knocking Bain out of the game in the bottom of the fourth with a four-run inning. Allegretto singled in a run and Marciniak singled in two more and a two-out infield error allowed another run in. Cam Wagner got the final out of the fourth in relief of Bain.
What appeared to be a runaway got interesting in the top of the fifth when the Bulldogs finally got to Zimmerman, who walked the bases loaded after two singles by Mason Clouse and Peyton Rearick to turn the order over. Zimmerman walked Tate Minich to force in the Bulldogs’ first run with two outs.
With Luke’s older brother Aiden on the hill in relief, Bain ripped a two-run single and Breckin Minich followed with a run-scoring single to cut the score to 7-4. But Ty Carrier grounded out to end the inning.
Wagner set the Rams down in order in the bottom of the fifth before the Bulldogs threatened again. A two-out dropped fly ball by Collin Porter in right field opened the door for the Bulldogs to score again after Zimmerman walked Owen Clouse, Tyler Hetrick and then Tate Minich to force in a run.
With the score at 7-5 and the bases loaded and two outs, Zimmerman got out of the jam by getting Bain to ground out softly to second base.
“The one thing about being a bunch of sophomore and juniors is that we’re too young to give up,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “We play hard all the time and I’m happy with our effort today. Obviously, the result didn’t go the direction we wanted it to, but we’re not done yet.”
The Rams pushed two insurance runs across in the bottom of the sixth to set the final margin. Kaden Dennis singled ina run and Luke Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly plated the other.
Allegretto had three hits with a double and two runs scored while Aiden Zimmerman, who was credited with a seven-out save, and Dennis each singled twice.
Bain and Breckin Minich each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
JOHNSONBURG 9,
REDBANK VALLEY 5
Score by Innings
Redbank Valley 000 041 0 — 5
Johnsonburg 300 402 x — 9
Redbank Valley –5
Owen Clouse cf 2100, Tyler Hetrick ss 2000, Tate Minich c 2112, Bryson Bain p-1b 4022, Trevor Rearick cr 0000, Breckin Minich 3b 4021, Ty Carrier 1b-rf 4000, Mason Clouse lf 4110, Cam Wagner rf 4000, Peyton Rearick 3210. Totals: 29-5-7-5.
Johnsonburg –9
Dom Allegretto 1b 4231, Aiden Zimmerman ss-p 3320, Cam Marciniak cf 1213, Kaden Dennis 2b 4021, Ethan Wells c 2011, Luke Zimmerman p-3b 3001, Jefferson Freeburg 3b-ss 2100, Derek Beimel ph 1000, Caden Smiley lf 3110, Collin Porter rf 3010. Totals: 26-9-11-7.
Errors: Redbank Valley 3, Johnsonburg 1. LOB: Redbank Valley 9, Johnsonburg 7. 2B: Bain, Wells. SAC: Marciniak, Wells, L. Zimmerman. SB: P. Rearick, Marciniak, Dennis.
Pitching
Redbank Valley: Bain 3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB; Wagner 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB.
Johnsonburg: L. Zimmerman 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 SO, 3 BB; A. Zimmerman 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB.
Winning pitcher: L. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Bain. Save: A. Zimmerman.