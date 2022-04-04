JOHNSONBURG — A trio of Johnsonburg pitchers combined on a 5-inning no-hitter Saturday as the Rams opened their season with a 12-0 victory against visiting Elk County Catholic at Knothole Park.
Collin Porter started on the mound and tossed two scoreless innings, striking out three. Eric Panebianco then came on and threw a scoreless third and fourth to get the win. He had one strikeout and three walks. Domenic Allegretto threw the fifth, striking out one.
That trio was backed by an offense that jumped on ECC starter David Anderson for eight runs in the first, although a pair of errors led to only two of those runs being earned.
The Rams finished off the season-opening mercy-rule victory with a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Aiden Zimmerman powered the Rams, going 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs. He hit a two-run homer to cap the Rams’ eight-run first, then blasted a three-run shot in the fifth to end the game in walk-off fashion.
Allegretto also had two hits for the Rams, while Porter drove in a pair of runs.
Johnsonburg returns to action Tuesday at home against DuBois Central Catholic in a battle of two of the top teams in District 9.
JOHNSONBURG 12,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 000 00 — 0
J’burg 800 13 — 12
Elk County Catholic—0
Tommy Slay ss 2000, Wil Wortman ss 0000, Lance O’Neil 2b-prf 1000, Luke Ginther cf 2000, Dom Zambanini 1b 2000, Colby Nussbaum 3b 1000, David Anderson p-2b 1000, Isaac Dellaquila c 2000, Joe Geci lf 2000, Ryan Shaffer rf-p 2000. Totals: 15-0-0-0.
Johnsonburg—12
Aiden Zimmerman ss 3325, Luke Zimmerman lf 3110, Camron Marciniak cf 2101, Ethan Wells c 3111, Domenic Allegretto 1b-p 3120, Kaden Dennis 2b 3100, Collin Porter p-rf 2002, Eric Panebianco p 1100, Caden Smiley rf-1b 2200, Jefferson Freeburg 3b 2101. Totals: 24-12-6-10.
Errors: ECC 5, J’burg 0. LOB: ECC 4, J’burg 4. HR: A. Zimmerman 2. HBP: Slay (by Porter). SB: Allegretto, Marciniak, Smiley.
Pitching
ECC: David Anderson-2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Lance O’Neil-2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Ryan Shaffer-0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
J’burg: Collin Porter-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Eric Panebianco-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 SO; Domenic Allegretto-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Panebianco. Losing pitcher: Anderson.