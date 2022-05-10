JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg’s Julia Jones outdueled Kane’s Madison Stahli in a good old fashion pitchers’ duel Tuesday as the Ramettes came away with a 1-0 walk-off victory at Knothole Park.
Jones tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 15 and walking a pair. However, she was still on the hook for a no-decision going into the bottom of the seventh as Stahli matched her in zeros through six innings.
However, Johnsonburg put together a rally against Stahli in the bottom of the seventh.
Zoey Grunthaner led off the inning with a single, while Julie Peterson reached on an error. Priscilla Ehrensberger then stepped to the plate and smacked a single to right to plate courtesy runner Marlee Cherry with the game-winning run.
Johnsonburg (9-5) plays at Elk County Catholic today.
JOHNSONBURG 1, KANE 0
Score by Innings
Kane 000 000 0 — 0
J’burg 000 000 1 — 1
Kane—0
Smith ss 2000, Tigani cf 3000, Stahli p 3000, Crowley c 3010, Slater 3b 2000, Walter 3000, McGuire rf 3010, Iak lf 2000, Sheaffer 2b 3000. Totals: 24-0-2-0.
Johnsonburg—1
Natalie Dunworth 3b 3000, Julia Jones p 3000, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3000, Shelby Sorg rf 2000, Payton Delhunty ss 3000, Zoey Grunthaner c 2020, Julie Peterson lf 3010, Marlee Cherry 0100, Priscilla Ehrensberger cf 3011, Maria Casilio 2b 2000.
Errors: Kane 4, J’burg 0. 2B: Grunthaner. SB: Cherry. CS: Grunthaner (by Crowley).
Pitching
Kane:Stahli-6 1/3 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
J’burg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 15 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Stahli.
In other action Tuesday:
St. Marys 1,
Williamsport 0
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys and Williamsport softball teams locked horns in a pitchers’ duel for the second time this season, and this time around it was the host Lady Dutchmen who came away with a 1-0 victory.
The Lady Millionaires won by the same score in the season opener in Williamsport back on April 2.
St. Marys’ Kendall Young was dominant in the circle in both outings and tossed a two-hit shutout Tuesday, striking out 13 batters and walking none. She allowed just a handful of hits while striking out 27 but managed just one win thanks to counterpart Layla Waldman matching her in both games for the most part.
Tuesday’s matchup was scoreless into the bottom of the bottom of the sixth.
Young retired the first 12 batter she faced before a bunt single by Nicole Belton broke up the perfect game bid to open the fifth. Young then hit Constance Harding to put two on, but Young struck out the next three hitters to strand two in scoring position.
Belton also had a bunt single with one out in the seventh to account for botj Williamsport hits. The Lady Millionaires didn’t hit a ball out of the infield in the game.
St. Marys got the only run it needed in the bottom of the seventh as Kara Hanslovan hit a leadoff single and scored on a two-out triple to left by Lindsey Reiter, who finished the day 3-for-3 with the game’s lone RBI.
St. Marys (11-3) travels to Bradford today.
ST. MARYS 1, WILLIAMSPORT 0
Score by Innings
W’port 000 000 0 — 0
St. Marys 000 001 x — 1
Williamsport—0
Aubrianna Blair ss 3000, Myla Kelley rf 3000, Alexandria Chilson 1b 3000, Nicole Belton 2b 3020, Amalie Ronertson 2b 2000, ph Constance Harding 0000, Taryn Reed dp 3000, Layla Waldman p 2000, Matayah Detrick cf 2000, Sarina Beiter lf 2000. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
St. Marys—1
Rosa DePrater lf 2010, Olivia Eckels 2b 3010, Kendall Young p 3000, Kara Hanslovan ss 3110, Gianna Surra c 3010, Lauren Mosier rf 2000, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3031, Jianna Gerg cf 2000, Alexis Wendel 3b 2000. Totals: 23-1-7-1.
Errors: W’port 0, SMA 0. LOB: W’port 3, SMA 6. 2B: DePrater. 3B: Reiter. HBP: Harding (by Young). SB: Belton 3, Harding.
Pitching
W’port: Layla Waldman-6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
SMA: Kendall Young-7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Waldman.
DCC 12,
Brockway 0, 5 innings
BROCKWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team scored twice in the first and never looked back in a 12-0, 5-inning mercy rule victory at Brockway on Tuesday.
A trio of DCC pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout.
Morgan Tyler started in the circle and struck out four of the six batters she faced in two innings. Madison Hoyt then tossed a 1-2-3 third, striking out a pair before Melia Mitscavich tossed the final two innings to get the win. She gave up one hit — a single to Danielle Wood — while striking out a pair.
Emma Suplizio went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored to jump-start the offense in the leadoff spot.
Lauren Davidson, Kali Franklin and Jessy Frank all had two hits. Franklin had a triple and two RBIs, while Davidson had a double and RBI. Tyler had a double and three RBIs.
Central Catholic (13-1) plays a doubleheader at Kane on Thursday, while Brockway (5-11) travels to Brookville on Thursday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12,
BROCKWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 245 10 — 12
Brockway 000 00 — 0
DCC—12
Emma Suplizio 3331, Kierra Foster 1001, Lauren Davidson 2b 3221, Haley Semancik lf 1000, Kali Franklin 3b-ss 4122, Marina Hanes 3b-cf 1010, Savanah Morelli lf 2011, Melia Mitskavich p 1000, Rose Whipple 1b 2000, Lydia Morgan 1b 2001, Madison Hoyt ss-p 2110, Kourtney Zatsick 3b 2000, Kayley Risser cf 2110, Lexi Berta cf-2b 1000, Jessy Frank c 3320, Morgan Tyler p 1111. Totals: 31-12-14-10.
Brockway—0
Danielle Wood cf 2010, Amanda Decker ss 2000, Taylor Rhed 1b 2000, Madalynne Heckman 3b 2000, Kalina Powell 2b 2000, Savannah Ross 1000,Josie Orinko 1000, Stephanie Stage rf 2000, Lilly Heilbrun c 1000, Meghan Hertel lf 1000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Errors: DCC 0, Brockway 3. 2B: Suplizio, Davidson, Tyler. 3B: Franklin. SF: Tyler.
Pitching
DCC:Morgan Tyler-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Madison Hoyt-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Melia Mitskavich-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Brockway:Gabby Hertel-7 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitscavich. Losing pitcher: Hertel.