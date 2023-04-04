BROCKWAY — After the Johnsonburg Ramettes softball team trailed the Brockway Lady Rovers 3-0 after three innings, the Ramettes poured it on in the remaining four innings en route to a 14-3 win.
Johnsonburg (2-2) had 18 hits on the day with three each from Maria Casilio, Natalie Dunworth, Zoey Grunthaner and Shelby Sorg. Dunworth and Sorg had three RBIs while Casilio and Grunthaner had two RBIs each.
Ramette pitcher Julia Jones tossed a complete game two-hitter — both of which were given up to Brockway leadoff hitter Amanda Decker. Jones walked three but struck out 13 Lady Rovers.
Brockway (1-4) led 1-0 after the first inning via a Rheanna Spinda walk and then led 3-0 after three innings as Decker scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0 and Spinda later scored on a throwing error.
Johnsonburg finally got on the board in the top of the fourth inning and would take a 5-3 lead. A Jayden Gardner single scored the team’s first run and a Marlee Cherry single with two outs cut the deficit to 3-2.
Casilio’s two RBI triple gave the Ramettes a 4-3 lead as a Dunworth single plated Casilio for the 5-3 advantage.
Johnsonburg would score three more in the top of the sixth as Jenna Kasmierski had an RBI single followed by Grunthaner grounding out into a fielder’s choice that scored Dunworth.
Sorg then hit a sac fly to center to give Johnsonburg an 8-3 lead.
The visitors then tacked on six more insurance runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away as Dunworth’s two RBI single with the bases loaded made it 10-3. A Kasmierski RBI double made it 11-3 and Grunthaner’s RBI single gave the Ramettes a nine-run lead.
Sorg put the Ramettes up by 10 on an RBI single before Grunthaner scored on a passed ball to set up what would be the final score at 14-3.
Johnsonburg is back in action today as they host Kane while Brockway hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
JOHNSONBURG 14, BROCKWAY 3
Score by Innings
J’burg 000 503 6 — 14
B’way 102 000 0 — 3
Johnsonburg—14
Maria Casilio 2b-3b 5332, Natalie Dunworth ss 5233, Julia Jones p 4110, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 5122, Zoey Grunthaner c 5232, Shelby Sorg cf 5133, Jayden Gardner dp 5100, Ruby Miller rf 4110, Marlee Cherry 3b-2b 4221. Totals: 42-14-18-13.
Brockway—3
Amanda Decker ss 4220, Rheanna Spinda cf 2101, Meeca Smith c 2000, Stephanie Stage dp 3000, Taylor Rhed 1b 3000, Savannah Ross lf 3000, Lily Heilbrun 3b 3000, Gabby Hertel p 2000, Kalina Powell 2b 2000, Mallory Smith ph 1000, Paris Stern cr 0000. Totals: 25-3-2-1.
Errors: J’burg 4, B’way 4. LOB: J’burg 8, B’way 4. 2B: Kasmierski, Dunworth. 3B: Casilio.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 13 SO.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-7 IP, 18 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Hertel.
In other softball games,
ST. MARYS 5,
ECC 2
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team picked up a 5-2 win over its crosstown rival, Elk County Catholic, on Monday.
The game was tied at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Lady Dutch plated three runners as that would set the final at 5-2.
Kendall Young got the win inside the circle, allowing four hits on two runs while walking none and striking out eight.
Elk County Catholic (2-2) got the early 1-0 lead as Emily Mourer helped her own cause with an RBI double in the top of the first inning. However, St. Marys would tie it at 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning as Rosa DePrater led the game off with a triple and an Olivia Eckels groundout brought DePrater home.
St. Marys (2-1) would take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second as Lindsey Reiter led off with a single and would reach second on a wild pitch. Two consecutive groundouts, the last of which was by Danielle Rolley, plated Reiter.
That 2-1 advantage stood until the top of the fifth as Ellie Baron hit a solo homer to tie things up.
The Lady Dutch would retake the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Shannon Kiser and Gianna Surra would score on a two-RBI single to give them a 4-2 lead. Molly Hanslovan would the score on a wild pitch that would eventually set the final score at 5-2.
St. Marys travels to Brookville on Wednesday while ECC also plays again Wednesday as they host Coudersport.
ST. MARYS 5,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
ECC 100 010 0 — 2
St. Marys 110 003 x — 5
Elk County Catholic—2
Lucy Klawuhn ss 2010, Gabby Weisner cf 3000, Lydia Anderson 1b 3110, Emily Mourer p 3011, Sydney Alexander 3b 3000, Mya Pistner 2b 1000, Ellie Baron rf 3111, Tessa Fledderman dp 2000, Mackenzie Bille 2b 1000, Reagan Bauer lf 2000. Totals: 23-2-4-2.
St. Marys—5
Rosa DePrater dp 3110, Olivia Eckels 2b 3001, Kendall Young p 3020, Shannon Kiser rf 3110, Gianna Surra c 3110, Molly Hanslovan ss 3110, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3122, Avery Eckels 3b 2000, Danielle Rolley lf 3001, Addison Beimel cr 0000. Totals: 25-6-8-4.
Errors: ECC 1, St. Marys 0. LOB: ECC 1, St. Marys 4. 2B: Mourer. 3B: DePrater. HR: Baron. SAC: A. Eckels. HBP: Klawuhn (by Young).
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Mourer.
BROOKVILLE 5,
REDBANK VALLEY 3
NEW BETHLEHEM — Opening the season with a win, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team got a big boost from sophomore Alyssa Tollini in Monday’s 5-3 victory over Redbank Valley at the New Bethlehem Little League Field.
Tollini singled and doubled and scored two runs while going the distance in the pitching circle, striking out five and walking none while scattering eight hits.
Brookville broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top fifth inning as Tollini doubled in a run and scored on Tori McKinney’s single to put the Lady Raiders up 4-2.
After Redbank Valley cut it to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Raiders scored their fifth run in the top of the seventh when Tollini reached with a walk and came around to score on a throwing error.
Tori and Megan McKinney each had three hits for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-3) got two hits apiece from Quinn White and Paytin Polka, who doubled.
Mackenzie Foringer was the losing pitcher, striking out 11 and walking two while allowing 10 hits.
The Lady Raiders host St. Marys Wednesday.