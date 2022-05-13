SMETHPORT — The Johnsonburg softball team reached 10 wins on the season with a 20-4, 3-inning rout of host Smethport Thursday.
The Ramettes scored 13 runs in the first inning and never looked back in the mercy-rule victory.
Jenna Kasmierski led the Ramettes with a 4-for-4 day that featured two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored. Teammate Zoey Grunthaner was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Riley Frank had two hits and four RBIs.
Natalie Dunworth and Julia Jones each added a pair of hits, including a double, with Dunowrth driving in a pair of runs as well.
Jones notched the win in the circle. She allowed four runs, one eared, on four hits while striking out eight and walking one in three innings.
Johnsonburg (10-6) plays Port Allegany in a doubleheader Monday.
JOHNSONBURG 20,
SMETHPORT 4, 3 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg (13)52 — 20
Smethport 202 —:4
Johnsonburg—20
Natalie Dunworth ss 3322, Julia Jones p 4221, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 4444, Shelby Sorg 1400, Zoey Grunthaner c 4234, Marlee Cherry 2b 1101, Riley Frank 3b 3224, Kendra Freeman rf 1100, Ruby Miller lf 3111, Mya Wisor lf 0000. Totals: 24-20-14-17.
Smethport—4
Hungivilli cf-3b 2100, Austin lf 0100, Nelson ss 2221, McClain 1b 2000, Faes 3b-cf 2011, Lapp c 2000, Dann rf 2000, Correy p 1010, Dinch rf 1000. Totals: 14-4-4-2.
Errors: J’burg 2, Smethport 4. 2B: Dunworth, Jones, Kasmierksi 2; Nelson 2. SB: Dunworth 2, Freeman; Nelson. CS: Grunthaner.
Pitching
J’burg: Julia Jones-3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Smethport: Day-0 IP, 7 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Correy-3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Day.