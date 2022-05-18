JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Ramettes softball team handed the DuBois Lady Beavers its second loss of the season Tuesday with a 3-2 win.
DuBois (13-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the home Ramettes but Johnsonburg (13-6) tied it up in the bottom of the third inning as Jenna Kasmierski hit into a fielder’s choice to score the first run. Shelby Sorg’s RBI single then tied it up shortly after.
Johnsonburg then scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth as Julia Jones grounded out, scoring Natalie Dunworth for the 3-2 lead — a lead Johnsonburg would hold until the end.
Dunworth was 2-for-3 with a double and Zoey Grunthaner was also 2-for-3 for Johnsonburg. Gabby Gulvas and Morgan Pasternak had two hits each for DuBois.
Julie Peterson got the win inside the circle, tossing a complete game and allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned) while striking out six.
Although she recorded the loss for the Lady Beavers inside the circle, Emma Delp threw six innings and allowed seven hits, three runs — all earned — while striking out 10 Ramettes.
Johnsonburg hosts Cranberry on Friday while DuBois is at Clearfield today.
JOHNSONBURG 3,
DuBOIS 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 020 000 0 — 2
J’burg 002 010 x — 3
DuBois—2
Gabby Gulvas rf 4020, Alexas Pfeufer c 3000, Sarah Henninger ss 3000, Morgan Pasternak 3120, Emma Delp p 3000, Gabby Orzechowski 1b 2001, Bree Weible lf 0000, Ava Baronick dp 3110, Haley Reed lf 2000, Teegan Runyon 2b 1000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 3020, Maddy Orzechowski 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-2-7-1.
Johnsonburg—3
Natalie Dunworth cf 3120, Julia Jones 3b 3111, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3001, Shelby Sorg rf 3011, Zoey Grunthaner c 3020, Payton Delhunty ss 3000, Julie Peterson p 3000, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf 2000, Maria Casilio 2b 2110. Totals: 25-3-7-3.
Errors: DuBois 1, J’burg 2. 2B: Runyon, Baronick; Dunworth, Jones. SF: G. Orzechowski.
Pitching
DuBois: Emma Delp-6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO.
Johnsonburg: Julie Peterson-7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Peterson. Losing pitcher: Delp.
In other softball action,
ST. MARYS 13,
BROOKVILLE 0, 5 innings
BROOKVILLE — Kendall Young tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks as the visiting St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team blanked Brookville 13-0 in five innings at Blake Field at Northside Park Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch scored in all but one of their five at-bats, including six in the top of the fifth inning to help set up the 10-Run Rule.
Rose Deprater, Olivia Eckels and Kara Hanslovan each had three hits with Eckels doubling twice and Deprater doubling and tripling.
Gianna Surra added a double.
Brookville’s lone hit off Young was Alyssa Tollini’s leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Natasha Rush pitched for the Lady Raiders (2-15), who host Clarion-Limestone Thursday for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
St. Marys (14-3) visits Clarion-Limestone today.
WARREN 9,
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC 2
WARREN — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders dropped a contest to Warren on Tuesday by a 9-2 final.
Lydia Anderson was 2-for-3 for the Lady Crusaders with a triple — the team’s lone extra-base hit on the night. Emily Mourer also had two hits an an RBI.
Elk County Catholic (13-5) hosts Otto-Eldred today.
WARREN 9,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
ECC 002 000 0 — 2
Warren 400 032 x — 9
Elk County Catholic—2
Lucy Klawuhn 4010, Gabby Weisner 3110, Lydia Anderson 3120, Emily Mourer 4021, Sydney Alexander 3011, Caitlyn Vollmer 2000, Ellie Baron 2010, Reagan Bauer 0000, Tessa Fledderman 3000, Hope Farley 3000, Sarah Hassleman 0000, Mackenzie Bille 0000, Kathrine Kirst 0000. Totals: 27-2-8-2.
Warren—9
Katie Madigan 4120, Alexis Hoffman 4110, Alana Stuart 3110, Alix Lytle 4121, Carly Beers 4221, Kylie Fehlman 3123, Miken Beers 4110, Emily Davidson 2011, Lillian Devore 3000. Totals: 31-9-11-7.
Errors: ECC 4, Warren 0. LOB: ECC 8, Warren 7. 2B C. Beers, Lytle, Fehlman. 3B: Anderson. HBP: Lytle (by Mourer).
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Warren: Alana Stuart-7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stuart. Losing pitcher: Mourer.