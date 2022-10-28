RIMERSBURG — Playing well and hitting solid at the net, the Johnsonburg Ramettes volleyball team swept Redbank Valley to reach the District 9 Class 1A semifinals next Tuesday.
At Union High School, the No. 5-seeded Ramettes notched a 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 win over No. 4 Redbank Valley. The Lady Bulldogs’ gymnasium is being renovated, so they used Union as their home court.
Next up for the 14-4 Ramettes is top-seeded Elk County Catholic, which advanced with a straight-set win over Coudersport Thursday as well.
The Ramettes’ four losses have come to ECC and Kane, twice each. Johnsonburg head coach Matt Shuey hopes the third time is a charm.
“I hope we keep building off this,” Shuey said. “We lost twice to (ECC), but we had some close sets and it was just that mental hurdle that we never got over and I’m hoping this team shows up and we can get over that mental block and give Elk a good run for it.”
Against the Lady Bulldogs (12-5), Alaina Sherry led the way with 12 kills with Annasophia Stauffer and Julia Jones finished with eight apiece. That trio set the tone early and often Sherry and Stauffer each had three blocks.
“Those numbers are hard to have in three sets, for sure,” Shuey said. “Our passing was on and our big thing is with losing to Kane and Elk County twice each, there’s a mental barrier where we let errors get us down. Redbank Valley is obviously a good team with good hitters and we didn’t let Alivia Huffman and Taylor Ripple, when they were getting their shots in, get us down or rattle us and we played for each other. That was the big thing and it was a beautiful thing to watch.”
Also for the Ramettes, Julia Jones had 10 digs, Ella Lindberg had eight and Abby King finished with 26 set assists.
Johnsonburg trailed just once, 2-1, in the opening moments of the first set. The Ramettes jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first set, 19-10 in the second and held off a late rally by the Lady Bulldogs in the third set after Ripple’s kill cut the lead to 22-20.
Huffman finished with 10 kills and 18 digs, Ripple had six kills, Caylen Rearick added 13 digs and Allyn Hagan and Mylee Harmon went 10 and nine assists respectively.
“They definitely out-hit us,” Redbank Valley head coach Ashley Anderson said. “We got a handle on every ball, but obviously it wasn’t where it needed to be and that’s what it comes down to.
“It’s hard to be down the entire time, but the girls stood up on the court and fought back.”