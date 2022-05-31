DuBOIS — In the entire history of the Johnsonburg Ramette softball program, no team had ever been able to win a district title.
Until now.
Monday’s District 9 Class AA championship game at Heindl Field saw Ramette pitcher Julie Peterson allow just three hits while striking out a dozen Cranberry Lady Berries en route to a 6-0 win and the first ever district softball title for both Johnsonburg and for its co-op school Ridgway.
The Ramettes got its title hours after the baseball team got a district title of its own with a 9-5 win over Redbank Valley.
“To do it the same day the with the boys (winning) it earlier, I mean, what more can you ask for?” Johnsonburg head coach Gary Gerber said. “You couldn’t have written it better at the beginning of the year ... What can I say about Julie — she’s not given up a run in two playoff games to win the district title. You can’t really ask anymore from your pitcher and your defense. We hit enough to get the runs and we played great defense.”
It was a pitcher’s duel between Peterson and Cranberry’s Alisha Beggs for the first couple of innings as the game remained scoreless. But the Ramettes were able to manufacture a run in the bottom of the third to get on the board. Natalie Dunworth hit a single to right — her second of the game at that point — as Maria Casilio drew a walk prior to her at-bat. The throw then went to first base and past the Lady Berries first baseman, allowing Casilio to make it home all the way from first for the 1-0 lead.
Two batters later, Jenna Kasmierski hit into a fielder’s choice, driving in Dunworth for a 2-0 lead.
After a scoreless fourth, the Ramettes were able to stretch it out to a six-run lead as its first ever district title was in reach. Johnsonburg (15-6) got rolling with two outs in the bottom of the fifth as Julia Jones hit a double to the gap. Kasmierski matched her teammate with a double of her own, driving in Jones for the 3-0 lead. Shelby Sorg then drew a walk as Cranberry then went to Alaina Hogue inside the circle with Zoey Grunthaner at the plate. Grunthaner then hit one to short, but the throw was wide, allowing Kasmierski to score for a 4-0 lead.
With Anna Duffield now at the plate for Johnsonburg, a couple of wild pitched scored the next two runs. The wild first pitch brought Sorg home to make it 5-0, with Grunthaner advancing to third. One pitch later, Grunthaner scored after the next wild pitch for the 6-0 lead.
Reyna Watson then pitched for Cranberry in the bottom of the sixth inning, shutting down the Ramettes offense as the score remained 6-0.
That left Johnsonburg with three outs remaining for a district title heading into the top of the seventh. Peterson struck out Keelie Schneider to start off the inning before Hogue singled into left. Peterson then got Kendall Findley to fly out to second and then struck out Cassie Scarbrough with a full count to end it — giving Johnsonburg softball its first ever district championship.
“It’s kind of our goal every year (to win a district title) but especially from how we ended last year,” Gerber said. “We lost two seniors from last year but we had two great freshmen in Natalie and Zoey, they stepped right in and picked up right where those seniors from last year left off.”
Gerber was happy for the championship win not only for the entire team but also for this year’s senior class.
“I mean, they had a COVID year and they missed a year,” Gerber said. “Losing last year 1-0 (to Keystone) to get into the (district) finals, we were really gearing up for this year.”
Dunworth and Payton Delhunty had two hits on the day while Kasmierski had two RBIs for Johnsonburg’s sixth win in a row.
“Natalie’s hitting the ball well,” Gerber said. “We’ve been doing smart base running and taking advantage of any errors. A couple of passed balls, we scored. Julia had a great play at third base to get an out. All around, the defense played great. I don’t think we had an error.”
Johnsonburg will take the momentum with its winning steak and its first district title into the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. The Ramettes first round contest will be on Monday, June 6 at a time and location to be determined against the No. 2 seed from either District 3, District 4 or District 10.
“I don’t think we’ve given up more than four runs in the month of May,” Gerber said. “That’s when you want to be good (at the end of the season). The beginning of the year, you’re kind of figuring things out. Since May hit, we haven’t given up more than four runs in a game. So we’re feeling confident and we’ll just continue to keep doing what we’re doing. It’s a perfect time to be on a roll coming into the playoffs. We’ve played some great teams — DCC, St. Marys, ECC, we beat DuBois. We’re just building momentum and they’re confident. It feels great.”
JOHNSONBURG 6, CRANBERRY 0
Score by Innings
Cranberry 000 000 0 — 0
Johnsonburg 002 040 x — 6
Cranberry—0
Olivia Plumber cf 3000, Reyna Watson ss-2b-p 3000, Keelie Schneider 3b 3020, Alaina Houge 1b-p-1b 3010, Haylie Gregory pr 0000, Kendall Findley lf 3000, Cassie Scarbrough dp 3000, Riley Coe 2b-1b-2b 2000, Alisha Beggs p-ss 2000, Denali Wenner c 2000, Lexi Reisinger rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Johnsonburg—6
Natalie Dunworth cf 4120, Julia Jones 3b 3110, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3112, Shelby Sorg rf 2100, Zoey Grunthaner c 2100, Anna Duffield dp 3000, Payton Delhunty ss 3020, Julie Peterson p 3000, Maria Casilio 2b 2100, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-6-6-2.
Errors: Cran 3, J’burg 0. LOB: Cran 3, J’burg 4. 2B: Jones, Kasmierski. SB: Gregory.
Pitching
Cranberry: Alisha Beggs-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Alaina Hogue-1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Reyna Watson-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
J’burg: Julie Peterson-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Peterson. Losing pitcher: Beggs.