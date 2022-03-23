JOHNSONBURG — Last season, the Johnsonburg Ramettes softball team reached the District 9 Class 2A playoffs and fell to top seed Keystone, 1-0, and finished with a 13-8 record.
This year, all but two return from that team as the Ramettes have high hopes heading into the year.
Head coach Gary Gerber’s team of 18 players includes a mix of veterans and underclassmen — as exactly half the roster comprises of freshmen. Two players they’ll rely heavily on are two they had last year in pitchers Julia Jones and Julie Peterson.
“We’ve got both of our (pitchers) from last year in Julie Peterson and Julia Jones,” Gerber said. “Julia was the MVP of the (Northern Allegheny League’s Small School South Division) league last year as a sophomore. So obviously in softball, you rely heavily on your pitchers ... We’ll be splitting time with both of them. Both of them have been doing travel ball and have been playing all year.”
Jones was also big at the plate for the Ramettes, as she finished with a .563 average (36-for-64) with 34 RBIs and 32 runs. She also collected 20 extra-base hits (14 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs). She tied for second in the areas in doubles and ranked fifth in average and RBIs.
But inside the circle, Jones posted a 1.83 ERA with 136 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings of work.
A fellow all-star they’ll rely on is sophomore Jenna Kasmierski at first base. Gerber said they’ll also rely on the four seniors in Peterson, Payton Delhunty, Anna Duffield and Kelsey Heindl.
Last year saw only two seniors in Jenna Pavlock and Mackenzie Freeman graduate, as all others return to the team.
“We had a fairly young team other than those two seniors,” Gerber said of last year’s squad. “It helped us (to gain experience last year). We had three freshmen starting last year. So they’re back and they’ll be here for a couple more years yet. We just look for improvement from last year. We ended up losing 1-0 to Keystone in the playoffs, who was the number one seed. So our expectations are pretty high.”
Gerber said they started out last season a bit rough before going on a nine-game winning streak once the team got things figured out towards the end of the year. They’ll take that experience and apply it to this upcoming one.
“Some of our young kids, we’re going to lean on them like we did last year,” Gerber said. “We’ll plug them right in. So I think our versatility (is a strength), we can move them around. We’ve just got to play defense. It’s hard to tell whenever you’re only playing outside for a little bit.”
One thing that’s cooperated so far into early practices has been the weather.
“It hasn’t been bad,” Gerber said of practices. “We’ve actually been able to get outside here and there. Some years, the first time out on the field is your first game. So it was good to get out there. I think I’ve been doing this 18 years and this is the first time I’ve had a scrimmage. We’ve had them scheduled but the weather doesn’t cooperate.
“It’s been a rough couple years with everything going on. Just trying to get back to normal and being with the team ... It’s been a couple long years with missing a whole year (in 2020) ... It seems to be getting back to normal and you see more kids involved, too, at all levels ... It’s good to see kids outside again doing stuff.”
So with strong pitching, a good defense and a stellar lineup at the plate, what exactly are the expectations?
“If we do what’s needed to be done, I think the sky’s the limit with these kids,” Gerber said. “As soon as they know and get that confidence, I think it’ll be a very successful year. I know we’re ready to get going and hoping this weather holds off (to start the season) ... I think the sky’s the limit.”
Gerber’s assistants include Dave Jones, Dave Peterson and newcomer Cheyenne Bothun, who played softball at St. Marys and at Edinboro in college.
The Ramettes take to the diamond on Friday as they host Smethport at 4 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Payton Delhunty, Anna Duffield, Kelsey Heindl, Julie Peterson. Juniors: Priscilla Ehrensberger, Julia Jones. Sophomores: Maria Casilio, Jenna Kasmierski, Shelby Sorg. Freshmen: Marlee Cherry, Natalie Dunworth, Riley Frank, Kendra Freeman, Zoey Grunthaner, Aliza Jackson, Shealee Ruby Miller, Meghan Tettis, Mya Wisor.