JOHNSONBURG — There is renewed optimism heading into the 2022-23 season for the Johnsonburg Ramettes as the roster of 17 kids will turn to a new head coach.
Adam Pfingstler takes over the reigns from Sue Grumley, as Pfingstler is no stranger when it comes to the Tri-County Area teams.
Born and raised in St. Marys and now residing in Ridgway, Pfingstler played hoops with the Dutch all throughout high before helping coach at Brockway for three years and Ridgway for three years — the latter of which he spent as the junior high head coach and an assistant varsity coach to Tony Allegretto.
“This is my first year as a head coach and I’m really excited about it,” Pfingstler said.
Pfingstler will have two full-time assistants in Drew Akers and Kyler Breakey. And while Grumley did step down as the team’s head coach, she will assist the Ramettes whenever she can, as will Johnsonburg athletic director Emily Mitchell.
“I’m fortunate to have two great assistants in Drew Akers and Kyler Breakey,” Pfingstler said. “Drew has a ton of coaching experience with both volleyball and basketball and Kyler is a teacher so he knows the girls really well. Our AD, Emily Mitchell, also helps us out sometimes and she’s a great addition as well. And of course, Sue Grumley, is always available to bounce ideas off of and share her intense knowledge of the game.”
Pfingstler will look to improve on last year’s 5-17 mark with an inexperienced crew as there are only three seniors in Annasophia Stauffer, Emma Myers and Ella Lindberg and two juniors in Cadence Brechtel and Maria Casilio. That leaves the remaining dozen of five sophomores and seven freshmen as Pfingstler said practices went well the first week minus having a few girls out due to illnesses.
“I’m hoping to really get back on track this week with some intense practices and two scrimmages (this week),” Pfingstler said.
Pfingstler said he’ll rely on the upperclassmen for leadership but feels all of the players will be able to contribute in some way or another.
“Every one of these girls has the ability to contribute,” Pfingstler said. “I’m going to rely on my seniors for team leadership. All three of these girls are seasoned players and natural leaders. Annasophia Stauffer is a returning letterwinner and was one of the top scorers last season. She is insanely fast and does a great job handling the ball. Ella Lindberg is coming back from a year away and she hasn’t shown any rust. She’s been working hard and doing everything I have asked of her. Emma Myers is also coming back from injury that sidelined her most of last year. She has provided strong leadership and like Ella has done everything I have asked of her.”
“As for varsity, Ella and Emma will be major contributors this season with their shooting and rebounding. My juniors and sophomores will also be big contributors on varsity this season as well. I look at it this way — I’m new to them and they’re new to me, but we all are gelling quickly and getting better with each practice.”
The team’s five sophomores include Natalie Dunworth, Kendra Freeman, Zoey Grunthaner, Aliza Jackson and Ally Notorianni, while the seven freshmen include Mya Allegretto, Ella Halquist, Jenna Johnson, Tessa McCabe, Brooke Santoro, Ronnie Schall and Gianna Zimmerman.
“We have a great group of freshman this year so we’re excited to see what they can do on the JV team,” Pfingstler said.
One of the strengths Pfingstler feels the Ramettes will have will be its speed, yet with speed can come a lack of overall height.
“Our biggest strength is definitely speed,” Pfingstler said. “A lot of these girls are in track and soccer, so they are built for speed and endurance. I also have 17 girls that have a will to want to succeed. Our biggest weakness may be lack of height. However, I have girls who play like they are 6’3” and make up for lack of height with speed so I’m not too worried about that.”
For this season, Pfingstler hopes the squad will “work hard, have fun and show continuous improvement” throughout the year.
“I’d love to see us have a winning season and make it to district playoffs, but we’ll take it one step at a time,” Pfingstler said.
Throughout Pfingstler’s inaugural season as a head coach, he said he’s enjoyed the process of getting to know the team and the coaching staff.
“I not only coach for Johnsonburg, but I started working in the school this year as well and I have to say that every experience with the district has been tremendously positive for me,” Pfingstler said. “I hope the girls will enjoy how much working hard at practices pays off in games. I also hope they enjoy some of the new things we’re going to be doing on offense and defense this season.”
Johnsonburg will tip-off its season on Friday at Coudersport with a 6 p.m. start time.
ROSTER
Seniors: Ella Lindberg, Emma Myers, Annasophia Stauffer. Juniors: Cadence Brechtel, Maria Casilio. Sophomores: Natalie Dunworth, Kendra Freeman, Zoey Grunthaner, Aliza Jackson, Ally Notorianni. Freshmen: Mya Allegretto, Ella Halquist, Jenna Johnson, Tessa McCabe, Brooke Santoro, Ronnie Schall, Gianna Zimmerman.