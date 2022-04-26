BROOKVILLE — Visiting Johnsonburg notched two lopsided wins over the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team Monday afternoon at Blake Field at Northside Park.
Johnsonburg won the first game, 20-3, in four innings before needing five innings for a 14-0 win in the second game.
The Ramettes (5-3), the visiting team in the first game, scored in all four of their at-bats in the opener, banging out 13 hits as Dunworth, Kasmierski, Peterson, Sorg and Casilio each had two hits with Casilio driving in six runs with four coming home in the second inning on an inside-the-park grand slam homer.
Peterson struck out 10 with no walks, tossing a three-hitter in the circle.
The Lady Raiders (0-7) scored three times in the third inning to hold off the 15-Run rule momentarily. Tori McKinney singled in one of the three runs. Alyssa Tollini and Natasha Rush also hit singles.
Rush, Cadence Suhan and Tollini shared pitching duties for the Lady Raiders.
In the nightcap, Peterson tossed a two-hitter while Dunworth went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs scored.
Jones, Peterson, Delhunty, Grunthaner and Sorg each had two hits. Sorg doubled while Grunthaner, Jones, and Ehrensberger also tripled.
Tollini and Daisley singled for the Lady Raiders, who got pitching from Tollini.
Brookville visits Bradford for a doubleheader Wednesday. Johnsonburg visits Coudersport Saturday.
ECC 19,
Kane 2, 3 innings
KANE — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team beat the Kane Lady Wolves, 19-2, in three innings on Monday.
The Lady Crusaders had 14 hits and took advantage of seven errors.
Of those 14 hits, Lucy Klawuhn led the way as she went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles and a triple.
Emily Mourer was 2-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs while Lydia Anderson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. Tessa Fledderman was also 2-for-2 with three RBIs.