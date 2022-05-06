ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic and Johnsonburg opened the Elk County Basebal Tournament with a marathon contest Thursday afternoon into evening — one eventually won by the Rams, 8-7, in eight innings.
The Rams will play St. Marys for the county title after the Flying Dutchmen routed Coudersport, 17-1 in four innings in Thursday’s night cap under the lights. The title game is scheduled for tonight, weather permitting.
Johnsonburg jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one inning in the opener, but ECC grabbed control with a three-run top of the third. Runs kept coming at that point, with ECC maintaining the lead through the middle innings.
The Crusaders eventually took a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but they couldn’t finish off the Rams.
The inning started off innocently enough as ECC retired the first two batters, but Jefferson Freeburg drew a two-out walk before Luke Zimmerman reached on an error to extend the inning.
Johnsonburg capitalized on that error — one of six on the day for ECC — as Domenic Allegretto singled home Freeburg. Elk County then elected to intenionally walk Camron Marciniak. However, that decision didn’t work out as Aiden Zimmerman then drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Luke Zimmerman to tie the game at 7-7 and force extra innings.
The Rams won it in the ninth when Allegretto doubled with one out and scored on a Marciniak walk-off single, his lone hit of the day. Allegretto was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Ethan Wells and Kaden Dennis also had two hits for the Rams.
Luke Zimmerman wound up with the win following a strong relief outing. He threw the final 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run (earned) on seven hits. He struck out nine and walked one.
Lance O’Neil, David Anderson, Ben Reynolds, Colby Nussbaum and Isaac Dellaquila all had two hits for ECC, with O’Neil and Anderson each driving in a pair of runs.
As for St. Marys, it scored early and often in its mercy-rule win. The Dutch scored in every inning, putting up four in the first, two in the second, five in the third and six in the fourth.
Christian Coudriet had a huge day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, homer and five RBIs. He also went the distance on the mound to get the win, allowing two runs, both earned, on five hits while striking out nine and walking two.
Younger brother Charlie Coudriet was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Logan Mosier also had two hits, including a triple, and a RBI.
Elk County Catholic and Coudy will battle in the consolation game.
JOHNSONBURG 8, ECC 7, 9 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 003 211 000 — 7
J’burg 101 210 201 — 8
ECC—7
Luke Ginther cf 5111, Lance O’neil rf 5222, Tommy Slay ss-p 3010, David Anderson 2b 4022, Ben Reynolds lf 5120, Dom Zambanini 1b 5000, Joe Tettis p 4111, Colby Nussbaum 3b 3120, Shawn Geci pr 0100, Ryan Shaffer 1000, Isaac Dellaquila c 4020. Totals: 39-7-13-6.
Johnsonburg—8
Luke Zimmerman lf-cf-p 4311, Domenic Allegretto 1b 5122, Camron Marciniak dh-cf-p 4011, Aiden Zimmerman ss 2012, Ethan Wells c 5020, Caden Smiley rf-lf 5000, Kaden Dennis 2b 4220, Collin Porter p-rf 3100, Jefferson Freeburg 3b 4110, Eric Panebianco 0000. Totals: 36-8-10-6.
Errors: ECC 6, J’burg 1. LPB: ECC 13, J’burg 14. 2B: Tettis; Allegretto. SF: O’Neil. SAC: Allegretto.
Pitching
ECC: Joe Tettis-3 2.3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Ben Paul-3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SOl Tommy Slay-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
J’burg: Collin Porter-3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Camron Marciniak-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Luke Zimmerman-4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: L. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Slay.