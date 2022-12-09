JOHNSONBURG — One of the goals of most teams heading into each season is to make an appearance in the state tournament at the end of the year. Such was the case with the Johnsonburg Rams boys basketball team last season. After starting out slow with an inexperienced crew, the Rams battled back towards the end of the season and made the PIAA Class A tournament as the No. 5 and final seed out of District 9.
The trip to the state tourney would be short lived, however, as they had the unfortunate task of lining up against WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin — who would eventually win the state title while also beating fellow D-9 teams in DuBois Central Catholic (second round) and Elk County Catholic (semifinals).
The Rams ended the 2021-22 season with a 13-14 record, but return many of the players from last year’s state tourney team as head coach Dan Nelson has plenty of Rams fighting for playing time heading into the season.
Nelson said there are 26 kids out for the team — 16 of which will play at the varsity level.
“We have had a good (preseason) of practice with some illness issues,” Nelson said.
All but three Rams return from last season, as the trio of Jefferson Freeburg (8.1 points per game), Jack Elmquist (2.3 ppg) and Kenny McKenna (0.9 ppg) have graduated.
Freeburg was one of three Rams that played in all 27 games last season as he was second on the team in scoring 219 points while also leading the team in assists with 79.
“My expectations for this season are to compete to win every game with a veteran maturity,” Nelson said. “We have six returning players who played a good amount of minutes last season.”
That “veteran maturity” will be led by seniors Jake Lobaugh (guard/forward) and point guard Aaron Myers.
“Each is in his third year of dressing varsity and should show maturity and leadership this season,” Nelson said.
Lobaugh led the team last year with 246 points (9.5 ppg) and 109 rebounds while also knocking down a team-high 51 three-pointers.
Myers had 153 points (5.7 ppg), 78 rebounds and 68 assists.
Returnees from last season also include juniors Luke Zimmerman and Isaiah Jackson. Zimmerman averaged 6.5 ppg last year with 60 rebounds and 46 assists in just 20 games while Jackson was a force down low, averaging 6.0 ppg and a stout 57 percent field goal percentage in 21 games while notching 83 rebounds.
Senior Kole Asti and junior Eric Hoffman round out the six that had ample playing time a year ago. Asti averaged 5.3 ppg with 57 rebounds while Hoffman appeared in 25 of the 27 contests.
Others on the roster include seniors Brent Defranco, Jayce Lechien and Hunter Vessel, juniors Garrett Lehman and Nick Myers and sophomores Aiden Demay, Sam Lewis, Cade Peterson, Mitchell Schreiber and Noah Stauffer.
Of all the players without varsity experience, Nelson said he expects Stauffer — a point guard — to contribute among the aforementioned experienced players.
Nelson said he’ll rely on the team’s speed as one of its biggest strengths this season, but with speed will come a lack of height for the Rams.
Wayne Zilkofski will be the team’s junior varsity coach as Nelson’s volunteer assistants are Hudson Rees, Louie Imbrogno and Cole Peterson.
Johnsonburg tips off tonight as they travel to DuBois as the Rams are anxious to get back on the court.
“I think we will enjoy the process, the grind and the time that we have together competing in the sport that we all thoroughly enjoy,” Nelson said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kole Asti, Brent Defranco, Jayce Lechien, Jake Lobaugh, Aaron Myers, Hunter Vessel. Juniors: Eric Hoffman, Isaiah Jackson, Garrett Lehman, Nick Myers, Luke Zimmerman. Sophomores: Aiden Demay, Sam Lewis, Cade Peterson, Mitchell Schreiber, Noah Stauffer.