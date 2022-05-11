KANE — The Johnsonburg Rams baseball team got a 12-4 road victory against the Kane Wolves on Tuesday afternoon.
The Rams had 16 hits on the day with three each from Kaden Dennis and Aiden Zimmerman.
Ethan Wells homered for Johnsonburg (9-3) and teammates Luke Zimmerman, Domenic Allegretto, Camron Marciniak and Caden Smiley had two hits each — with Dennis, Marciniak, Luke Zimmerman and Aiden Zimmerman picking up doubles.
Luke Zimmerman got the win on the mound and threw a complete game of seven innings, allowing seven hits, four runs, two walks and six strikeouts.
Johnsonburg hosts Port Allegany on Thursday.
JOHNSONBURG 12,
KANE 4
Score by Innings
J’burg 321 201 3 — 12
Kane 200 020 0 — 4
Johnsonburg—12
Luke Zimmerman p 5122, Domenic Allegretto 1b 4220, Camron Marciniak cf 3122, Aiden Zimmerman ss 4430, Ethan Wells c 4112, Cameron Larkin ph 0001, Kaden Dennis 2b 4132, Collin Porter rf 2000, Eric Hoffman rf 2010, Caden Smiley lf 2221, Derek Beimel dh 1000, Jefferson Freeburg 3b 3000, Erik Panebianco ph 1000. Totals: 35-12-16-10.
Kane—4
Harley Morris p-ss 3210, Shane Ackley cf 4121, Andrew Jekielek ss-2b 3111, Lucas Burrs ph 1000, Justin Peterson 1b 3011, Curt Barner dh 3011, Landon Darr rf 3000, Elijah Everett 3b 2000, Luke Ely c 3010, Dane Anderson 2b-lf 3000, Isaya Miller lf 0000, Brock Wensel p 0000. Totals: 28-4-7-4.
Errors: J’burg 1, Kane 4. LOB: J’burg 10, Kane 5. 2B: Dennis, Marciniak, L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman; Morris, Jekielek. HR: Wells. SF: Larkin, Marciniak. HBP: Hoffman, Marciniak, Smiley.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Luke Zimmerman-7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Kane: Harley Morris-3 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Brock Wensel-3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Morris.
In other baseball action,
ECC 14,
COUDERSPORT 5
COUDERSPORT — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders baseball team notched a 14-5 road win over the Coudersport Falcons on Tuesday.
The game saw 19 combined hits, seven errors and eight different pitchers in the seven-inning contest.
For the Crusaders, Luke Ginther led the way going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Joe Tettis was 3-for-4 on the day with a double while teammates Lance O’Neil, Tommy Slay, David Anderson and Joe Geci had two RBIs each.
The team of Slay, Ben Paul, O’Neil and Ryan Shaffer got the job done on the mound for the Crusaders, with Slay and O’Neil each pitching two and 2/3 innings.
Slay got the start and allowed three hits and one run while striking out seven. Paul got the win for one and 1/3 innings work.
Elk County Catholic (6-7) hosts Smethport on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 14,
COUDERSPORT 5
Score by Innings
ECC 251 400 2 — 14
Coudy 001 201 1 — 5
Elk County Catholic—14
Luke Ginther cf 3332, Lance O’Neil rf-p-3b 4112, Tommy Slay p-ss 4212, David Anderson 2b 3012, Isaac Dellaquila c 4001, Dom Zambanini 1b 4000, Shawn Geci pr 0100, Joe Tettis dh 4330, Ryan Shaffer ss-3b-p 1100, Colby Nussbaum 3b 2100, Joe Geci lf 3212, Noah Cherry cr 0000, Ben Paul p 0000, Wil Wortman ss 0000. Totals: 32-14-10-11.
Coudersport—5
Wyatt Daislet lf 3211, Garrett Kellert ss-3b 4031, Gavyn Ayers p-ss 4000, Jacob Hooftallen c-p 4011, Mason Roessner 2b 3110, Owen Deutschlander cf-p-c 4100, Dylan Howard 1b 3120, Viggo Brown rf 3010, LT Myers 3b-p-cf 3002, Cameron Rees cr 0000. Totals: 31-5-9-5.
Errors: ECC 4, Coudy 3. LOB: ECC 5, Coudy 11. 2B: Ginther 2, Anderson, Geci, Tettis; Kellert, Roessner. SF: Slay; Daisley. HBP: Anderson, Ginther; Daisley, Brown.
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Tommy Slay-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Ben Paul-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Lance O’Neil-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Ryan Shaffer-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Kane: Gavyn Ayers-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; LT Myers-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Owen Deutschlander-3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Jacob Hooftallen-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Paul. Losing pitcher: Ayers.