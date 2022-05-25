JOHNSONBURG — In sports, some results feel inevitable.
And for baseball teams in District 9 Class 2A, that unavoidable outcome always seems to be a victory for the Johnsonburg Rams. Tuesday was more of the same.
For the second straight season, the Rams eliminated the Port Allegany Gators in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs, this time, by way of the 10-run mercy rule after five innings at Knothole Park Tuesday.
Top-seeded Johnsburg, winners of six straight, topped the eighth-seeded Gators, 11-1, behind a patient approach at the plate against Port ace Sawyer Prince and a dual pitching effort from Luke Zimmerman and Domenic Allegretto.
At the plate, the Rams approached the impressive action of Prince’s slider and fastball combination perfectly.
After a ground out and pop out required to figure out how Prince’s pitches moved, Johnsonburg’s hitters made slight adjustments, laying off the slider and forcing Prince to hit his spots flawlessly.
Prince struggled to do so, walking three batters in the first frame and loading the bases before Luke Zimmerman singled home Camron Marciniak to give the Rams a 2-0 after one.
“This group definitely senses when it’s elimination baseball, they’ve been there,” Rams coach Michael Porter said. “They’ve become accustomed to, when it’s time to turn it up a notch, they can do that against any pitcher.”
Prince continued to lean on his slider but couldn’t get Johnsonburg’s hitters to bite.
After a first filled with walks, Aiden Zimmerman caught a fastball in the middle of the zone and launched a no-doubt home run over the wall in left field. Kaden Dennis followed with a single, stealing second and scoring on an Ethan Wells single.
In the third, Caden Smiley and Collin Porter posted back-to-back singles and Allegretto doubled them home for an 8-0 lead.
“We’ve faced a lot of really good pitchers over the years and what we try to do is, we’ll take a pitch early in the game and we’ll try to foul a couple off and we’ll do whatever it takes to drive your pitch count,” Porter said. “And by the 4th or 5th inning, you can see the guy starts to get a little bit less sharp.”
Opposite Prince, Luke Zimmerman dominated the first three frames on a short pitch count. The sophomore struck out the opening side, twice looking, using a mix of a two-seam fastball and a changeup that had hitters confused. Luke Zimmerman was pulled after just three innings and 39 pitches, but allowed just two hits and struck out six.
“He was throwing a lot of strikes, changing speeds, keeping them off-balance,” Porter said. “What we try to do is get a lead early and kind of take the confidence out of a team if you can. And once we got rolling, we just kept the throttle up.”
Allegretto relieved Luke Zimmerman in the fourth and provided Port Allegany a glimpse of offensive life. Allegretto surrendered three straight singles, including an RBI dribbler through the middle of the infield from Henry Troupe.
Troupe finished as one of just five batters with hits for the Gators.
Allegretto bounced back, striking out a pair to end the frame, and retired the final six batters he faced. The Rams used neither pitcher for more than 40 pitches in hopes of preserving their arms for a long postseason run.
Johnsonburg fell in the quarterfinals of the PIAA tournament last season and returns five seniors and two juniors from 2021’s team.
“You have to try and piece it together when you have opportunities like this where you can get one starter out of the game early and you know you got guys can come in fill up the zone,” Porter said. “You do that to keep arms fresh because it is a long process through the playoffs.”
With the lead cut to seven headed into the bottom of the fourth, the Rams gave one final push to end the game after four and a half innings.
Following a sacrifice fly by Allegretto, Aiden Zimmerman ended Prince’s night with a double into the right-field corner for a two-RBI double that stretched the lead to 10.
Aiden Zimmerman finished with a team-leading two hits and four RBI. Allegretto posted two hits, three RBI and scored twice while Jefferson Freeburg, Luke Zimmerman and Wells each had one hit and an RBI.
The next step for the Rams in defending their district title is a semifinal matchup with fifth-seeded Brookville on Thursday at Stern Field at 3 p.m.