JOHNSONBURG — Last season was the final one for a core of seniors for the Johnsonburg Rams baseball team that saw a slew of success over the years. Gone are the seniors of last season in Ethan Wells, Dom Allegretto, Camron Marciniak, Collin Porter, Caden Smiley and Jefferson Freeberg — as they were anchors to a team that won back-to-back District 9 Class 2A titles. This season, head coach Mike Porter feels they’ll still have the pieces in place to be a successful squad as the Rams look for a three-peat.
While the aforementioned six brought plenty of firepower at the plate and on the mound, Porter made it clear the 2023 season won’t be one where the Rams “reload” as they still have plenty of experience and leadership that they’ll utilize on the diamond each game.
“Big senior group last year,” Porter said. “We had six of them exit and three or four of them are playing college ball. So that’s a lot of veteran leadership from last year’s team. But we come into this year and even though you lost those guys, you have three seniors in Aiden Zimmerman, Kaden Dennis and Erik Panebianco, those guys have been there since they were freshmen and have been on some pretty deep runs — got a lot of leadership.”
Dennis was a First Team Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star selection last year at second base where he hit .452 (28-for-62) with 19 RBIs, 16 runs and three doubles. He ranked eighth in the area in average and 10th in hits.
Zimmerman was also a First Team selection as he primarily manned shortstop. At the plate, he hit .483 (29-for-60) with 25 RBIs, 31 runs, eight doubles, one triple and four homers. He tied for the area lead in triples, was second in runs and homers, third in average and sixth in hits and RBIs.
On the mound, he also went 2-0 on the mound and posted a 3.94 ERA with 23 strikeouts and six walks in 21 1/3 innings of work.
Panebianco saw time in 16 of the 20 games last season at catcher and pitcher as the Rams went 16-4 and were bounced in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament against the WPIAL’s Burgettstown, 6-5.
Porter said preseason practices have primarily been indoors due to the weather, as Thursday was the first day the team took to the actual field.
“We’ve gotten 10 or 12 practices in so far but we’ve pretty much stuck to the gym with this weather that we’ve got,” Porter said. “It’s going to be early season baseball in Pennsylvania as always. You’re going to have to work out some (problems) in your first few games that you’d like to work on in practice, but that’s just what we deal with up in the north.”
This year’s roster fields 20 players among varsity and junior varsity, as Porter said they’ll try to play as many JV innings as possible after varsity contests.
Aside from the senior class, the junior and sophomore classes also comprise of players who have been a part of the Rams for many years.
Aiden’s younger brother, Luke, leads the junior class as he was a Second Team TCW/CE selection as he hit .306 (19-for-62) with 14 RBIs, 20 runs, seven doubles and a triple. On the mound, Luke Zimmerman was the team’s ace along with then senior Collin Porter as he went 6-0 in 10 appearance with a 2.94 ERA. In 33 1/3 innings work, Luke Zimmerman allowed just 14 runs and struck out 46 batters while walking a dozen.
Porter also feels Cameron Larkin, Nick Myers and Derek Beimel will contribute this season out of the junior class after Larkin and Beimel played sparingly a year ago.
“When you fall back to the junior class, you’ve got Luke Zimmerman, who’s been starting at the varsity level since he was a freshman,” Porter said. “Cameron Larkin, he’s a junior and he made some big steps since last year on the football field and athletically. We’re really looking to get a big contribution out of him this year — it’s his third year with the varsity team. Nicky Myers is another junior that hasn’t seen a ton of varsity playing time but has been around the program since he was a freshman. Obviously we’re looking for big contributions out of him as well and Derek Beimel saw some playing time as a freshman last year.
“So there’s still quite a bit of playing experience in our top six or seven in the lineup. Then we’re going to look to see who those next three, four, five, six guys are. I see some that have potential. There’s freshmen and sophomores that have been around baseball since Little League.”
Porter feels like the Rams will be stout from the mound this season as both Zimmermans, Dennis and Panebianco all threw innings last season and figures Larkin and Beimel will add to that mix.
“I think pitching will be a strength for us,” Porter said. “Of those six or seven (starters from a year ago), five of those guys have a lot of mound experience in district games and championships.
“Aiden Zimmerman is a senior and we’re going to lean on his arm a bit. Then his younger brother, Luke, he’s been starting in big games since he was a freshman. He started our state quarterfinal game as a freshman and last year he started our district championship game so he’s in a big spot in the lineup. Kaden Dennis, he’s been contributing pitching at the varsity level here and there but kind of really made some strides last year in Legion season. He threw the regional championship game and we’re looking for him to be one of those guys. He’s a senior with a lot of experience.
“Cameron Larkin — quarterback of the football team. He’s got a big arm and threw for us for Legion last year. He’s grown and shows a lot of potential there. Derek Beimel, we look to get some innings out of him. Panebianco behind the plate, but he also threw some innings last year at the varsity level and showed that he can handle those situations.”
While the Rams relied on the long ball a season ago with 11 homers as a team, Porter feels that probably won’t be the case this year as the graduated Wells had six of those and Allegretto added another — leaving Aiden Zimmerman’s four homers on this year’s squad.
“Offensively, I don’t think we have quite the horsepower that we’ve had in the past,” Porter said. “But defensively, we’re going to be very solid and pitch really well and we’re going to do the thing we need to do on offense to manufacture runs — we still have a lot of speed.”
Porter will be assisted by Casey Zimmerman, Todd Beimel and Cole Peterson.
“There’s a different atmosphere to the team this year,” Porter said. “A kind of young, energetic group that is getting to experience varsity baseball. A lot of seniors exited and left a lot of playing opportunities for guys that have been stuck behind that group. You can see a lot of excitement in guys’ eyes wondering where they can contribute and where they’re going to fit into the mix.”
Weather pending, Johnsonburg opens up its season on Wednesday as they host Moniteau.
“It’s definitely going to be a different type of challenge this year but the coaching staff is looking forward to it,” Porter said. “We’re trying to do what we can in the gym and work on fundamentals and get things rolling. We’re going to be trying to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season and we’ll see where it takes us.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Kaden Dennis, Erik Panebianco, David Steis, Aiden Zimmerman. Juniors: Aidan Babb, Hunter Beeler, Dominic Jacobs, Cameron Larkin, Nicholas Myers, Jeremiah Reed, Luke Zimmerman. Sophomores: Derek Beimel, Louis Bonini, Kayden Danekas, Rocco Delhunty, Austin Young. Freshmen: Joshua Amacher, Michael Copello, Francis Miller, Brady Porter.