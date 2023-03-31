DUBOIS — The Johnsonburg and DuBois Central Catholic baseball teams have certainly had a flair for the dramatic so far this season as they have combined to go to extra innings in all five of their games played, including Thursday afternoon’s tilt against each other at Stern Family Field.
And, it was the visiting Rams who finally came out on the winning end of one of those games as they captured a wild 11-9, 8-inning slugfest against the Cardinals to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Johnsonburg built a 9-3 lead entering the bottom of the sixth only to see DCC rally in its final two at-bats — scoring three times in both the sixth and seventh innings — to tie things up at 9 and force extra innings.
The Cardinals had the chance to possibly win the game in the bottom of the seventh, but Blake Pisarcik — the winning run — was thrown out trying to steal third with one out on a pitch that short-hopped catcher Erik Panebianco. The Ram catcher then fired to third to get Pisarcik and suck the life of DCC’s seventh-inning rally. It was one of several big defensive plays for the Rams on the day.
Finishing off games has been an issue in the opening week-plus for the Rams. They led Moniteau 2-1 in their season opener only to see the Warriors score in the top of the seventh to tie the game. That game was ultimately suspended after 10 innings knotted at 4-4 after both teams scored twice in the eighth.
Then in its second game on Monday, Johnsonburg led Clarion 6-1 after five innings only to have the Bobcats rally and force extra innings again. The Bobcats then scored 11 runs in the eighth to win that game 17-10.
Thursday was finally the Rams’ turn to win the extra-inning battle as they plated two runs in the top of the eighth to pull out the win, thanks in large part to Aiden Zimmerman.
The Ram senior led off the eighth wit a single to center, then was aggressive on the bases as fellow senior Kaden Dennis smacked a single to right. Zimmerman hustled around to third and scored when a throw from right fielder Aiden Snowberger was off the mark.
Dennis hustled all the way around to third on the play and tagged and scored on a Cam Larkin sacrifice fly to center to right to give Johnsonburg a big insurance run.
Zimmerman then closed the door on the Cardinals in the bottom of the eighth, working around a two-out walk to earn the win on the mound. He tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit — which actually tied the game in the seventh.
Zimmerman also went 4-for-5 at the plate with a RBI double and four runs scored. All told, Johnsonburg outhit DCC, 12-9, to hand the Cardinals their second 8-inning loss in a row to open the season after falling to Indiana, 10-7, in their opener.
“We kind of have the flair for the dramatic here in 2023,” said Rams coach Mike Porter. “That’s three games and three extra inning games. Obviously, DCC is tough, and we’ve split with them the last couple of years. We knew this was going to be a solid baseball game, and we’re still trying to piece our team together and figure things out. But, every game get a little closer.
“We were good with the bats today, and had some good pitching and Larkin went deep into the game. There (in extras) Aiden is one of those guys who has an extra gear when he gets after it. You can see even when he rounded third there (in 8th) there was no hesitation. Sometime he can change a game pretty quickly with just a little bit of spark, then he gets the dugout up and every body is rolling.”
Central flashed some leather in the first inning, as freshman Carter Himes made a diving catch in right for the final out.
The Cardinals then grabbed the lead in the bottom half when Snowberger drew a leadoff walk and stole second. He went to third on a single by Carter Hickman before tagging and scoring on a Brayden Fox sac fly to shallow center field. Snowberger made a nice play to avoid the tag as he ran past the catcher, who came to field the throw.
Central Catholic doubled that lead with a run in the third, but the inning could have been bigger if not for an over the shoulder, running catch by Luke Zimmerman in center field for the second out.
The Cardinals actually scored after that play, as Hickman walked, stole second then took off for third on a wild pitch. A late throw to third went into left field, allowing Hickman to trot home to make it 2-0.
Johnsonburg answered right back in the fourth, with Zimmerman and Dennis in the thick of things again with singles to open the frame.
Snowberger, who started on the mound, struck out the next two batters, but Derek Beimel delivered a clutch double down the right field line to play both runners to even things at 2-2. Nick Myers then singled to right to bring in Beimel to put the Rams on top, 3-2.
Central promptly pulled even in the bottom of the fourth when Cartar Kosko blasted a solo home run to left with two outs.
The back-and-forth game continued in the fifth, though, as Aiden Zimmerman singled again and later scored on a Larkin groundout to make it 4-3. The rams then appeared to break the game open with a 3-run sixth to go up 9-3.
Beimel drew a walk to open the innings and Myers put down a sac bunt. The runners wound up on the corners after a throwing error by Pisarcik.
After a strikeout, Mike Copello scored a run on an infield single before Luke Zimmerman ripped a 2-run double to right. Older brother Aiden Zimmerman followed with a RBI double of his own before scoring on a Dennis single to make it a 6-run game. Dennis finished 2-for-4.
The Cardinals didn’t go away quietly and got to starter Larkin for three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to get back into the game.
Ben Gritzer drew a leadoff walk before Pisarcik doubled. Kosko then hit a double of his own the left fielder appeared to lose in the sky to score a run. That spelled the end for Larkin, who went 5-plus innings.
Hunter Beeler came on in relief and quickly got the Rams out of the inning, but not before Andrew Green and Matt Pyne plated runs on groundouts to pull DCC within three at 9-6.
Central then put together another rally in the seventh, jump-started by a leadoff walk from Hickman. Fox followed with a single before Beeler got Kaden Brezenski to popup on the infield.
Gritzer then roped a double to left to plate Hickman and end Beeler’s day on the mound. Johnsonburg turned to Aiden Zimmerman, who was greeted rudely by Pisarcik who smoke his second staight double, this one scoring Fox and Gritzer to knot things at 9-9.
The Cardinals appeared to have all the momentum with just one out, but Pisarcik was then thrown out trying to steal third on the pitch Panebianco picked off the turf.
Zimmerman then got Kosko to ground out to short to end the seventh before he played a starring role in the eighth to propel the Rams to their first win.
Kosko and Pisarcik both were 2-for-4 with two RBIs for DCC, with Kosko hitting a double and homer and Pisarcik two doubles. Hickman and Fox also had hits for DCC.
“This game is amazing and that’s why it humbles you,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “Offensively, I’m not worried about us, even though that was a tough matchup against a guy throwing below hitting speed. But, they (Rams) were tough up the middle. Hat’s off of Luke Zimmerman in center field. That boy had a day. He’s an exceptional athlete and he was fun to watch today. As an opponent, you hate to see that, because he probably took away four or five big hits for us.
“On the other side of the ball, we have to do the little things better. Fundamentally, we have a miscue here and there, and we’re working through some stuff. We do have some holes, and I knew that, and we’re addressing it. It’s just going to take some time. But, we were down 9-3 and battled back.
“Our pitchers will get there, but we need to do those little things better. At the same time, we’re two plays away from being 2-0. So, we’re not panicking yet.”
Johnsonburg (1-1) is scheduled to play at Port Allegany on Saturday, while DCC (0-2) hosts Punxsutawney on Monday.
JOHNSONBURG 11,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9, 8 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 000 315 02 — 11
DCC 101 103 30 — 9
Johnsonburg—11
Luke Zimmerman cf-ss 5112, Aiden Zimmerman ss-p 5441, Kaden Dennis 2b 4221, Cam Larkin p-cf 4012, Hunter Beeler p 0000, Erik Panebianco c 5000, Derek Beimel 3b 3212, Nick Myers 1b 3111, Rocco Delhunty pr 0000, Kayden Danekas dh 4010, Franky Miller lf 0000, Mike Copello rf 2000, Eli Perez rf 2111. Totals: 37-11-12-10.
DCC—9
Aiden Snowberger p-rf 3100, Carter Hickman 1b-p-ss 3220, Brayden Fox lf-1b-lf-p 3121, Kaden Brezenski ss-p-3b 4000, Ben Gritzer c 3111, Johnny Varischetti cr 0100, Blake Pisarcik 3b-p-lf 4122, Cartar Kosko dh-1b 4222, Carter Himes rf-3b-lf 0000, Andrew Green 2b 3001, Trenton Miller ph 1000, Matt Pyne 4001. Totals: 32-9-9-8.
Errors: J’burg 2, DCC 4. LOB: J’burg 7, DCC 6. 2B: L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman, Beimel; Gritzer, Pisarcik 2, Kosko. HR: Kosko. SF: Larkin; Fox. SB: A. Zimmerman; Snowberger, Hickman, Green.
Pitching
J’burg: Cam Larkin-5+ IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Hunter Beeler-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Aiden Zimmerman-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Aiden Snowberger-4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Blake Pisarcik-1 1.3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Carter Hickman-0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Kaden Brezenski-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Brayden Fox-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: A. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Fox.