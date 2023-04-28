BROCKWAY — The Johnsonburg baseball team has hit a stretch in the last week or so where its offense has been struggling despite winning a couple close games, but the Rams left no doubt Thursday as they broke out the bats in a 13-2 victory against host Brockway.
Johnsonburg (7-4) pounded out 16 hits, six for extra bases, in a game that went the full seven innings even the Rams built a 10-0 lead in the top of the fifth. A large chuck of that lead came courtesy of a huge 7-run top of the fourth.
Brockway (3-8) staved off the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and the game stayed that lay until Ram senior Aiden Zimmerman put a punctuation mark on his team’s victory with a 3-run home run to left to set the final score.
Zimmerman enoyed a huge day a the plate, as he went 3-for-4 with four RBIs while finishing a single shy of the cycle. He was one of four Rams to collect multiple hits in the win.
Younger brother Luke Zimmerman finished 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, while Kaden Dennis and Erik Panebianco each had two hits. Dennis drove in three runs and Panebianco two.
Aiden Zimmerman and Dennis also combined on a 5-hitter as they stymied the Rover offense. Zimmerman started and tossed three shutout innings in a no-decision. He gave up two hits while striking out three.
Dennis went the final four innings to collect the win. He allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out four. Neither Ram walked a batter.
“We just had a little conversation,” said Rams coach Mike Porter. “When you get up big like that, you can’t get complacent. You have to keep your foot on the throttle and finish the game. But, had a resurge there in the seventh inning and had a big shot by Aiden. Overall, you can’t really complain when you have those types of games.
“Sometimes you have those games where you get gifts and you don’t take advantage of them, and it’s really good when you get gifts and fo take advantage of them. I told the guys, we hit a lot of line drive balls today, and those are going to find holes more times than not.
“We’ve been kind of in a funk where we have been popping it up. So, it’s good to see us hitting some line drives and starting to head in that direction at the right time of year.”
The Rams jumped on Brockway starter Dylan Bash for two runs in the first and another in the second before breaking the game wide open against the Rover with the huge 7-run fourth.
Luke Zimmerman got things rolling in the first when he ripped a leadoff double on a 3-0 pitch and scored two batters later when Dennis singled to right. Dennis promptly swiped second and took third when the throw went into center field. Erik Panebianco then plated him on an infield single to make it 2-0.
The Rams tacked on an unearned run in the second when Luke Zimmerman singled, stole second and later scored on a Dennis groundout.
Meanwhile, Aiden Zimmerman allowed just two runners in his three innings of work.
Andrew Brubaker singled with two outs in he first but was eventually stranded at third after a failed pickoff attempt. Chad Young then singled to open the third and stole second but was erased when Bash lined into a 3-6 inning-ending double play.
Holding a 3-0 lead, Johnsonburg exploded for seven runs on seven hits and three errors — all throwing miscues with guys on base — in the fourth to all but put the game away.
Cam Larkin opened the fourth with a bang as he doubled to right. Franky Miller followed with a walk before a Luke Zimmerman single plated Larkin. Miller, who hustled around to third on that hit, then scored on a failed pickoff play at third by Rovers’ catcher Andrew Brubaker.
Zimmerman made it all the way to third on that error and easily scored when older brother Aiden ripped a triple to left. A Dennis single chased home the older Zimmerman, with Dennis reaching second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield.
Panebianco followed with his second RBI single of the game and later scored on on a wild pitch to make it 9-0. The Rams weren’t quite finished in the inning though, as Derek Beimel doubled with one out and scored on a Nick Myers single to put the Rams up 10-0.
Brockway got two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning.
Gage Park and Brubaker opened the frame with back-to-back singles against Dennis, while a third single in a row by Matt Brubaker brought home Park. Andrew Brubaker scored on a failed pickoff throw at third by Rams catcher Panebianco.
The Rovers nearly scored a third run in the inning, but Dennis flipped to the plate in time to get Matt Brubaker who tried to score on a chopper in front of the plate.
After getting out of the inning, Dennis retired the side in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings — striking out four of those nine hitters faced.
Brockway reliever Park then kept the Rams off the board in the fifth and sixth innings, but the Rams finally got to him in the seventh.
Pinch-hitter Kayden Danekas beat out an infield single with one away before Luke Zimmerman reached on error. Aiden Zimmerman then failed to get down a bunt attempt but more than made up for it as he crushed a 3-run homer to left a couple pitches later to set the final score at 13-2.
Both teams are scheduled to play Saturday, weather permitting.
Johnsonburg hosts Shenango, while the Rovers play at Smethport.
JOHNSONBURG 13,
BROCKWAY 2
Score by Innings
J’burg 210 700 3 — 13
Brockway 000 200 0 — 2
Johnsonburg—13
Luke Zimmerman ss-2b 4331, Michael Copello ph 1100, Aiden Zimmerman p-ss 5234, Kaden Dennis 2b-p 5223, Erik Panebianco c 4122, Rocco Delhunty c 1010, Isaiah Jackson cf 5010, Derek Beimel 3b 4110, Nick Myers 1b 2011, Hunter Beeler 1b 1000, Cam Larkin lf 4110, Franky Miller rf 1100, Kayden Danekas ph 1110. Totals: 37-13-16-10.
Brockway—2
Dylan Bash p-3b-2b 3000, Gage Park 2b-p 3110, Andrew Brubaker c 3120, Matt Brubaker ss 3011, Ezra Swanson lf 3000, Jeremy Swanson cf 2000, Jendy Cuello ph 1000, Logan Faith rf 1000, Raiden Craft rf 2000, Chad Young 1b 2010, Eric Lindenmuth 3b-2b 2000, Mike Pirow 3b 0000.
Errors: J’burg 2, Brockway 6. LOB: J’burg 7, Brockway 1. DP: J’burg 1, Brockway 0. 2B: L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman, Beimel, Larkin. 3B: A. Zimmerman. HR: A. Zimmerman. SB: L. Zimmerman 2, Dennis. PO: Miller (by A. Brubaker).
Pitching
J’burg: Aiden Zimmerman-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Kaden Dennis-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Brockway: Dylan Bash-4 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Gage Park—3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dennis. Losing pitcher: Bash.