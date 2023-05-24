JOHNSONBURG — Three outs away from exiting the District 9 Class 2A baseball playoffs, the defending champion Johnsonburg Rams went to work.
At home and trailing 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh against Clarion-Limestone, the Rams scored three runs to walk-off a 4-3 win at Knothole Park.
Johnsonburg advances to Thursday’s semifinals against Redbank Valley in a rematch of last year’s D9 final won by the Rams at Showers Field in DuBois starting at 4 p.m.
Derek Beimel’s two-out single drove in Isaiah Jackson from third base to break the 3-3 tie and send the Rams into the semis, improving the Rams to 13-6. They also beat the Bulldogs earlier this year, 2-0.
The Rams’ winning rally started with a four-pitch walk drawn by Aiden Zimmerman against the Lions’ second pitcher Logan Lutz who relieved Lions starter Tommy Smith to get the final out of the sixth after Smith hit his pitch limit.
Luke Zimmerman followed with a single to right and as the throw from the outfield went to third too late to get Aiden Zimmerman, Luke moved up to second to put the tying run in scoring position with no outs.
Still with no outs, the Lions elected to put the potential winning run on base by intentionally walking Kaden Dennis before Lutz got Jackson to hit into a forceout grounder to short. The Lions got Dennis at second, but an errant throw to first allowed Jackson to move up to second while both Zimmermans scored to tie the game.
As Lutz struck out Erik Panebianco for the second out, Jackson stole third to set up Beimel’s game-wining single to right on a 2-1 pitch from Lutz.
Aiden Zimmerman went the final 5 1/3 innings in scoreless relief of his younger brother Luke to get the win, striking out five and walking one while giving up three hits.
In the first inning, the Lions scored all three of their runs off Luke Zimmerman, whose 49 pitches in 1 2/3 innings would keep him eligible to pitch Thursday against Redbank Valley.
A walk to Jordan Hesdon and single by Lutz set the table for Smith’s three-run homer to center field. From there, the Lions managed just four hits. Aiden Zimmerman entered the game with two outs in the second inning with a runner on first and held the Lions scoreless the rest of the way.
Johnsonburg’s first run came in the bottom of the first on Jackson’s RBI single that plated Dennis with one out.
Smith went the first 5 2/3 innings for the Lions, giving up five hits and four walks while striking out six.
The Lions’ season ended at 12-6.