JOHNSONBURG — The Brockway boys basketball team took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter Tuesday night in Johnsonburg, but the Rovers couldn’t finish off what would have been a second straight victory and instead watched as the host Rams went home victorious, 46-39.
After a low-scoring first quarter that saw the Rams lead 7-6, Brockway took an 18-15 advantage to the half before pushing that lead to five (35-30) after three quarters.
However, Johnsonburg owned the final eight minutes and outscored the Rovers 16-4 to come away with the seven-point victory.
Kole Asti spearheaded that comeback as he scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Teammate Aaron Myers also finished with 10 points, seven of which came after the half (2 in 4th quarter).
Jefferson Freeburg added nine points for the Rams, including going 3 of 4 at the foul line in the final period.
Brockway’s Noah Adams led all players with 19 points, scoring 12 of those in the third quarter on four 3-pointers. He hit five treys in the game. Jared Marchiori added nine points, while Alex Carlson had seven.
Both teams are back in action Friday night.
Johnsonburg (5-7) hosts Port Allegany, while Brockway (3-10) plays at Brookville.
JOHNSONBURG 46,
BROCKWAY 39
Score by Quarters
Brockway 6 12 17 3 — 39
J’burg 7 8 15 16 — 46
Brockway—39
Jared Marchiiri 4 0-4 9, Alex Carlson 2 2-2 7, Marcus Bennett 1 0-0 2, Noah Adams 6 2-4 19, Aiden Grieneisen 0 0-0 0, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Dylen Coder 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 6-12 39.
Johnsonburg—46
Jefferson Freeburg 3 3-6 9, Jack Elmquist 0 1-2 1, Aaron Myers 3 2-2 10, Jake Lobaugh 2 0-0 6, Luke Zimmerman 2 0-0 6, Kole Asti 4 2-3 10, Kenny McKenna 0 0-0 0, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Isiaiah Jackson 2 0-2 4. Totals: 16 8-15 46.
Three-pointers: Brockway 7 (Marchiori, Carlson, Adams 5), J’burg 6 (Myers 2, Lobaugh 2, Zimmerman 2).