BROCKWAY — Tuesday was a big night of celebration for the Brockway wrestling program, as the school honored its 2002-03 squad that finished as the PIAA Class AA team tournament runner, but Johnsonburg spoiled the party a bit by rallying to upend the Rovers on the mat 36-29.
The Rovers were poised to win in front of some the program’s former greats as they won the first three bouts contested on the mat — all by way way of bonus points — to build a 23-6 lead at the halfway point. The teams also traded forfeit wins in that opening stretch.
Johnsonburg started its comeback, as expected, at 152 as Avery Bittler received a forfeit. Teammates Kaden Dennis and Aiden Zimmerman followed with forfeits of theit at 152 and 160, respectively, to give the Rams a one-point lead at 24-23.
That’s when things got really interesting.
Johnsonburg then bumped senior Rayce Milliard (13-3 coming in) from 172 up to 189 to battle Brockway’s returning state medalist Seth Stewart (9-1). It’s a matchup Rams head coach Mike Votano said Milliard wanted coming in despite giving up 25 pounds to Stewart. In fact, Milliard, who has wrestled one 160 all year, actually had to weigh in more than that be at 172 just to bump up.
And, Milliard rewarded his coach’s faith in him by pinning Stewart in 2:31 in a huge victory for the Rams.
The pair battled on their feet for most of the first period, and it was Milliard who got in a deep late in the period, putting Stewart on his back for a four-point move at the buzzer to grab control.
Trailing 4-0, Stewart chose bottom in the second but never got out as Milliard decked the Rover 31 seconds into the period to put the Rams up 30-23.
Johnsonburg got an even bigger win at 215 to seal the team win when Cameron Larkin pinned Jack Smith in 3:23 while trailing 6-3 in a matchup of 189-pounders at 215.
Smith looked to be in control in a key bout in the overall match’s outcome. he scored the opening takedown 30 seconds in before putting Larkin on his back for three nearfall points, getting a penalty point in the process to lead 6-0 after two minutes.
Larkin started down in the second and was awarded a point when Smith was called for an illegal hold. However, Smith continued to ride the Ram past the midway point of the period before Larkin reversed Smith to his back and got the fall in 3:23 to put the match out of reach at 36-23.
It was a must-win bout for Larkin, as Brockway had six points in their pocket at heavyweight to end the night as Gavin Thompson received a forfeit to set the final at 36-29.
“We knew going into this match we were getting some forfeits, but we knew they had a lot of quality wrestlers on their team,” said Votano. “We knew it was going to be a chess match and we were focused on getting that coin toss because we have a young freshman first year wrestler (Casilio) and they had Pisarchick there. We were hoping to win the toss and get six out of Casilio, but we lost the flip and decided to just forfeit the match.
“We figured they would bump up from 133 to 139 and their 139 up to 145, so we had all that in our game plan. Rayce was giving up almost 25 pounds, but he had been pinning a bunch of kids and really wanted to wrestle Stewart coming into this one.
“And, he went out there and did a tremendous job. He’s probaly having one of the most up and coming season out of anybody in the state. He’s wrestling really well and beating a lot of quality opponents. It’s great to see.
“Then Larkin ... the kid just never quits and you can never count him out. Those two went out and won the match for us tonight.”
Things couldn’t have started any better for the Rovers, though, as they jumped out to the big early lead following the ceremony to honor 2002-03 team on the 20th anniversary season of it winning PIAA silver. Thirteen members of that squad were on hand for the ceremony, including head coach Matt Park and assistants Ray Reckner and Steve Varischetti.
Gage Park got the Rovers off and running as he tech falled Gage Singer, 15-0 in 4:33, in a battle of freshmen at 107. Park racked up a takedown, two reversals, two sets of backpoints and a penalty point in the lopsided victory.
Johnsonburg freshman Brady Porter then received a forfeit at 114 before Brockway started to shift its line in an attempt to cover a couple openings.
The Rams elected not to send freshman Gino Casilio out at 121 so Brockway took a no match and bumped Weston Pisarchick up to 127 where he received a forfeit any way.
There also was no match at 133, as Brockway moved Parker Pisarchick up to 139 to take on Ram Eli Perez. That allowed Collton Ross to then bump up to 145 to fill hole. That decision was a key one for the Rovers as both wrestlers collected pins to make it 23-6.
Parker Pisarchick (10-1) got off to a slow start against Perez (2-2) and led just 2-1 after one period. However, the Rover turned it on in the second with an escape, takedown and two sets of nearfall points before pinning Perez with two seconds left in the period.
Ross (7-5) and Ty Lewis (4-4) also wrestled an even first period, with Ross notching the opening takedown only to be reversed by Lewis at the buzzer to even things at 2-2.
Lewis chose bottom in the second, but the ram never got out. Ross turned him for a pair of nearfall points to go up 4-2 before turning him a second time and getting the fall in 3:18.
Any momentum Brockway built with those two pins was quickly taken away by the Rams who rallied for the win to end the night on a sour note for Brockway.
“We won the toss and started off how we wanted it to be, but they (Rams) just showed up,” said Rovers coach Troy Braddock. “We had that won in the beginning half, but a couple matches went their way (late).
“When you have a team that good (2002-02) show back up your school, you definitely want to pull out a win for them and make them and the school proud. It was cool to have them here and awesome to recognize them for what they did being a small school. Just wish we could have pulled off the win for them.”
Despite the setback, it was still a celebratory evening to honor the greats from the ’02-’03 team.
The Rovers reached team states by beating Brookville, 37-20, for the District 9 title. They then beat D-5 champ Berlin-Brothersvalley (41-25), D-4 champ Wyalusing (37-29) and D-6 champ Forest Hills (430-25) in the PIAA Tournament before falling in the final to Juniata, 39-23.
Six wrestlers on that Brockway team went on to win District 9 titles in the individual postseason in Lenny Calhoun (112), Andy Rendos (119), Cory Mancuso (135), Scott Rendos (140), Jon Cantafio (152) and Kyle Smith (275).
Eventually seven Rovers — Calhoun, Mancuso, Andy Rendos, Scott Rendos, Smith, Jon Gilbert and Tom Bussard — made a return to Hershey for the PIAA Championships and brought home four medals as part of a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
Scott Rendos led that quartet of medalist, winning the first of his two state titles. Mancuso and Smith each placed fifth, while Gilbert was eighth.
The complete roster for the 2002-03 team was — Seniors: John Gilbert, Cory Mancuso, Jon Contafio, Tom Bussard, Matt Grieneisen, Garth Magee and Henry Raybuck. Juniors: Mike Fremer, Scott Rendos and Kyle Smith. Sophomores: David Park, Lenny Calhoun, Chris Bukowski and Travis Larabee. Freshmen: Joe Antonuccio, Andy Fremer, Peter Grecco and Andy Rendos.
JOHNSONBURG 36, BROCKWAY 29
107— Gage Park (BW) tech fall Gage Singer, 15-0 (4:33). (0-5)
114—Brady Porter (J) won by forfeit. (6-5).
121—No match. (6-5)
127—Weston Pisarchick (BW) won by forfeit. (6-11)
133—No match. (6-11)
139—Parker Pisarchick (BW) pinned Eli Perez, 3:58. (6-17)
145—Colton Ross (BW) pinned Ty Lewis. 3:18. (6-23)
152—Avery Bittler (J) won by forfeit. (12-23)
160—Kaden Dennis (J) won by forfeit. (18-23)
172—Aiden Zimmerman (J) won by forfeit. (24-23)
189—Rayce Milliard (J) pinned Seth Stewart, 2:31. (30-23)
215—Cameron Larkin (J) pinned Jack Smith, 2:31. (36-23)
285—Gavin Thompson (BW) won by forfeit. (36-29)