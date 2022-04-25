DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic picked up an 8-4 win over Redbank Valley under the lights Saturday at Stern Family Field.
Brandin Anderson got the win on the mound has he combined with Aiden Snowberger, Cole Sansom and Carter Hickman to throw a two-hitter against the Bulldogs. Anderson went four and two-thirds, striking out seven.
At the plate, Snowberger and Matt Pyne notched two hits each as Snowberger had two RBIs and Cartar Kosko had a double.
The Cardinals (5-3) travel to Punxsutawney today while Redbank Valley (5-2) travels to Clarion-Limestone on Thursday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,
REDBANK VALLEY 4
Score by Innings
Redbank 000 310 0 — 4
DCC 403 010 x — 8
Redbank Valley—4
Owen Clouse cf 3000, Ty Hetrick ss-2b 4000, Bryson Bain p-ss 1200, Tate Minich c 2100, Breckin Minich 2b 3000, Mason Clouse lf 3110, Ty Carrier rf-p 3012, Cam Wagner 1b 3001, Trevor Rearick dh-rf 2000. Totals: 24-4-2-3.
DuBois Central Catholic—8
Aiden Snowberger lf-p-rf 4122, Carter Hickman ss-2b-p 3111, Brayden Fox rf-1b-rf-1b 4111, Ben Gritzer c 4010, Cole Sansom 1b-p 3211, Trenton Miller rf 0000, Kaden Brezenski 3b-ss 2000, Cartar Kosko dh-lf 2111, Nick Colbey 2b-3b 3010, Matt Pyne cf 3221, Andrew Green cr 0000, Brandin Anderson p 0000. Totals: 28-8-10-7.
Errors: Redbank 1, DCC 1. LOB: Redbank 6, DCC 14. 2B: Kosko. HBP: Kosko (by Carrier).
Pitching
Redbank Valley: Bryson Bain-3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Ty Carrier-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois Central Catholic: Brandin Anderson-4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO; Aiden Snowberger-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Cole Sansom-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Carter Hickman-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Anderson. Losing pitcher: Bain.
In other action,
JOHNSONBURG 13,
SHENANGO 8
SHENANGO — The Johnsonburg Rams baseball team went to 5-1 on the season with a 13-8 win over Shenango on Saturday.
Aiden Zimmerman and Ethan Wells homered for the Rams as Zimmerman had four RBIs and Wells had three. Camron Marciniak was 3-for-4 as the Rams had 10 hits on the day — five of which were for extra bases.
Collin Porter got the win on the mound as he pitched five innings and allowed seven hits and four runs — three earned — while striking out six.
Johnsonburg is back in action today as they host Bradford at 4 p.m.
JOHNSONBURG 13,
SHENANGO 8
Score by Innings
J’burg 340 600 0 — 13
Shenango 400 000 4 — 8
Johnsonburg—13
Aiden Zimmerman ss-p-ss 4324, Domenic Allegretto 1b 5000, Camron Marciniak cf 4330, Ethan Wells c 4213, Kaden Dennis 2b 4022, Luke Zimmerman rf-p 2110, Eric Hoffman rf 0000, Collin Porter p 2001, Caden Smiley lf 2200, Jefferson Freeburg 3b-ss-3b 3112, Erik Panebianco pr 0100. Totals: 30-13-10-12.
Shenango—8
Grason Hooks cf 5010, Braden Zeigler p-c 4120, Braeden D’Angelo rf 3210, Tino Campoli 3b-ss-3b 4223, Zach Herb ss-3b-ss 4221, Adam Bryant 1b 2012, CJ Coliazi dh 4022, Caden Cook 2b 3020, Hunter Lively lf-p 3010, Joe Campoli p 0000, Bennie Santangelo pr 0100, Geno Letera cr 0000. Totals: 32-8-14-8.
Errors: J’burg 2, Shenango 0. LOB: J’burg 6, Shenango 8. 2B: L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman; Lively. 3B: Marciniak. HR: Campoli. SAC: Freeburg. HBP: Porter, Smilet, L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman; Bryant, Lively.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Collin Porter-5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Aiden Zimmerman-1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Luke Zimmerman-1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Shenango: Braden Zeigler-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Joe Campoli-2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Hunter Lively-3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Porter. Losing pitcher: Zeigler.
BROCKWAY 6,
OTTO-ELDRED 4
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers got a 6-4 win over Otto-Eldred on Saturday in the first of two games played on the day for the Rovers.
Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the Rovers scored three runs to pick up its third win of the season.
Marcus Bennett led Brockway going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a triple. Dan Shugarts and Chad Young also had two hits each as the Rovers outhit the Terrors 9-5.
Andrew Brubaker got the win on the mound as he threw for five and two-thirds, allowing four runs and striking out six.
BROCKWAY 6,
OTTO-ELDRED 4
Score by Innings
O-E 210 010 0 — 4
B’way 001 203 x — 6
Otto-Eldred—4
Manning Splain ss 3200, Wade Daniels 2b 3000, Max Splain cf-p 3210, Calvin Minich lf 4011, Andrew Schenfield c 2011, Jacob Coffman 3b 3011, Jaden Prince dh 2000, Austin Cousins p-cf 3010, Jared Obenrader 1b 2000, Hunter App cr 0000. Totals: 25-4-5-3.
Brockway—6
Matthew Brubaker ss 2100, Marcus Bennett cf 4033, Andrew Brubaker p-1b-c 4000, Ezra Swanson rf 3100, Dylan Bash 2b-1b 3110, Daniel Shugarts 3b 3020, Logan Faith pr 0100, Chad Young 1b-p 2020, Dylan Antonuccio dh-2b 3000, Jeremy Swanson lf 2212, Eric Wherry cr 0000. Totals: 26-6-9-5.
Errors: O-E 3, B’way 2. LOB: O-E 6, B’way 6. 3B: Bennett. HBP: Daniels (by A. Brubaker), Prince (by A. Brubaker); M. Brubaker (by Splain), J. Swanson (by Cousins).
Pitching
Otto-Eldred: Austin Cousins-3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Max Splain-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Brockway: Andrew Brubaker-5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO; Chad Young-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: A. Brubaker. Losing pitcher: Cousins.
KANE 11,
BROCKWAY 5
BROCKWAY — The Rovers’ second game of Saturday didn’t turn out to be quite as good as the first, as they fell to the Kane Wolves, 11-5.
The Wolves outhit the Rovers 15-5. Matthew Brubaker and Ezra Swanson had two hits each while Shugarts had the team’s only other base-hit.
Swanson and Shugarts had two RBIs as Matthew Brubaker had a double.
Brockway (3-6) plays again today as they host Curwensville for a 4 p.m. contest.
KANE 11,
BROCKWAY 5
Score by Innings
Kane 006 400 1 — 11
B’way 004 100 0 — 5
Kane—11
Harley Morris ss 5120, Shane Ackley cf 5100, Andrew Jekielek p 4231, Justin Peterson 1b-p 3011, Isaya Miller 1b 2200, Luke Ely C 3122, Landon Darr rf 3200, Elijah Everett 3b 4132, Curt Barner dh 3022, Dane Anderson 1b 2121. Totals: 34-11-15-9.
Brockway—5
Matthew Brubaker ss 4120, Marcus Bennett cf 3100, Ezra Swanson p-1b 3122, Dylan Bash 2b 2001, Daniel Shugarts 3b 3012, Austin Tami ph 1000, Chad Young 1b-p 2000, Eric Wherry ph 1000, Raiden Craft c 2000, Dylan Antonuccio rf 1200, Logn Faith rf 0000, Jeremy Swanson lf 3000. Totals: 25-5-5-5.
Errors: Kane 1, B’way 3. LOB: Kane 8, B’way 7. 2B: Peterson; M. Brubaker. SF. Peterson. HBP: Bennett (by Jekielek).
Pitching
Kane: Andrew Jekielek-3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Justin Peterson-4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 SO.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-5 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 5 R, 4 BB, 2 SO; Chad Young-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jekielek. Losing pitcher: E. Swanson.