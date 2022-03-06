SHARON — He missed last year with an injury and worked through some bumps and bruises earlier this season, but Johnsonburg junior Aiden Zimmerman is headed back to the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships for a second time after winning the 160-pound title at Saturday’s Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School.
Zimmerman made it three Rams regional titles in the past two years. He watched teammates Nolan Shaffer and Cole Casilio win crowns at 138 and 160 a year ago. Make it two years in a row for the Rams at 160.
Zimmerman beat Conneaut Area’s District 10 champion Collin Hearn, 7-2, for the title while junior teammate Kaden Dennis earned his first trip to states with a runner-up finish at 172.
“It feels really good. I’m proud of all the work I put in and it paid off. I’m also really excited for baseball to come in a couple weeks,” Zimmerman said of his state berth and how it related to a promising baseball season ahead for the Rams.
Zimmerman (24-9), ranked 20th by papowerwrestling.com before regionals, heads to Hershey for the second time. He was 1-2 at states as a freshman after finishing third at Sharon at 152.
Seven of those nine losses came by the first week of January as Zimmerman worked through some injuries. He injured his neck in what looked to be an ugly injury in a loss to Brookville’s Carson Weaver at IUP’s Mid-Winter Mayhem on Jan. 8, but Zimmerman didn’t miss any time and since then, his only losses are to two Class 3A wrestlers — Macon Myers of Central York and Lucas Laktash of Bradford.
“At the beginning of the season, I was battling injuries at the first couple of tournaments,” Zimmerman said. “After I came back from those, I’ve been healthy for three weeks and training with a lot of good partners. I’ve been working really hard and after my last injury, that was the turning point.”
Rams head coach Mike Votano agreed.
“Fortunately, he came back to practice Monday and it seemed from IUP on, something clicked and he continued to improve and getting better almost every single day,” Votano said. “When he came back this year, he was a little rusty and going into the season, I figured it would be mid-January before things started clicking again. It took him awhile and a couple of early losses were kind of frustrating to him.”
Zimmerman didn’t give up a takedown all weekend, topping Cochranton’s Stetson Boozer 8-3, D10 runner-up Ryan Welka 7-2 and then the No. 15-ranked Hearn 7-2 again to claim his title.
“I wanted to keep wrestling like I’ve been and I’ve been wrestling my best matches the last couple of weeks,” Zimmerman said. “I wanted to be physical and score when he made mistakes.”
Hearn bore a striking resemblance to Dennis, Zimmerman’s practice partner in the room of course. That helped with the matchup.
“I liked his matchup against Hearn and his frame I thought benefitted Aiden,” Votano said. “Hearn wrestles a lot like Kaden, he’s a ball of fire and is always coming out you and I think we were well-prepared for that because of them being practice partners.”
Zimmerman concurred.
“I’m used to wrestling Kaden all year. They’re both short and quick and powerful and it helped in the match when he took shots and I was able to down-block and score off that,” Zimmerman said.
At Hershey Thursday, Zimmerman wrestles the winner of a preliminary round between Braedon Welsh of Fort Cherry and Anthony Glessner of Bishop McDevitt. Those two were ranked just ahead of Zimmerman at Nos. 17 and 19 last week.
“I’m pretty excited (for next weekend),” Votano said. “The way he’s wrestling right now, he’s super-calculated, very strategic, even his preparation. You won’t see him down early on the floor. He’s saving his legs and comes down in about three or four matches before his match starts and gets warmed up. He’s a very, very smart kid and a great athlete.”
Dennis (23-9), unranked, started with a 5-3 win over Corry’s Mason Savitz before coming up with a hug 5-3 decision over District 10 runner-up and 10th-ranked Jalen Wagner of Reynolds in the semifinals that clinched his state berth.
In the final against D10 champion and No. 10 Brock Covell of Titusville, the lone point of the bout was Covell’s escape in the second period. Dennis couldn’t get out in the third.
“He’s finding a way to win,” Votano said. “That’s something we’ve been battling that hurdle his entire career. We got to the big matches and he was coming up short and we needed to find a way to win those and that’s what he’s started to do. He was beaten twice by Wagner this season and we had a good game plan going in and he conquered the game plan and came out on top and was a big stepping stone.”
The loss to Covell ended a six-bout winning streak for Dennis, who dropped a 5-3 decision at Brookville against Raiders freshman and also state-qualifier Easton Belfiore. Dennis avenged that loss with a 5-3 win over Belfiore at districts.
“I think that loss kind of woke him up a little bit,” Votano said. “He was thinking he was number one in the district and just got beat by a freshman and I think he had a moment where he realized someone was out there who will compete for the district title. He was a little slow for about a week and we started to get in his ear on him getting it picked up and that’s what he did.”
Dennis opens at states with Marion Center’s No. 17-ranked Gavin Stewart in the first round.
“I think he has a lot of confidence going into this tournament,” Votano said.
Among other area wrestlers at Sharon over the weekend:
— Curwensville’s Jacob Carfley secured a state berth at 113 pounds, after finishing third.
Both junior Nik Fegert at 132 and sophomore Logan Aughenbaugh at 152 came up a win short of a state berth and wound up finishing fifth. Damian Brady, Zach Shaffer and Alex Shaffer all went 0-2 at 106, 145 and 189.
Carfley (24-7) was 0-2 at Sharon last year and 2-2 as a sophomore, so in his last chance for a trip to states, he delivered. After getting pinned by eventual champion and No. 4-ranked Hunter Robison of Saegertown in the semifinals the 10th-ranked Carfley had to win one bout to secure a top-four finish and decisioned Hickory’s Dylan O’Brien, 5-1.
Then in the bout for third, Carfley topped Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geibel, 3-1. He drew Southwest Regional runner-up Lucas Frye of Bald Eagle Area in Thursday’s state opener. Frye, a sophomore and returning state qualifier, is ranked 15th.
— Redbank Valley’s Cole Bish and Ridge Cook came up short in their attempt to get to states. Bish was one win shy at 120, losing in the consolation semifinals in a 6-5 loss to Reynolds’ Chase Bell. He then lost 2-1 to Fort LeBoeuf’s Jake Bennett for his third one-point loss of the tournament.
Cook finished 2-2 at 126 pounds.
— Ridgway’s Tyler Merritt finished 1-2 at 152 pounds.