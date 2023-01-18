BROCKWAY — The Johnsonburg Rams boys basketball team picked up a hard-fought 49-33 road win over the Brockway Rovers on Tuesday evening as the Rams went on a 10-2 run down the stretch after the Rovers cut the deficit to within eight.
While the Rams and its crew of shooters didn’t hit a single three-point shot on the night, Isaiah Jackson made up for that and then some, notching 18 points and nine rebounds on the night — with 10 of those points coming in the first quarter alone.
“We wanted to play a better, complete defensive game,” Johnsonburg head coach Dan Nelson said. “But we really feed off of good shooting and we didn’t make one single three-pointer tonight ... When the guys think, ‘We can only get a layup’ and the other team is in there playing good defense, that threw us off tonight.
“Anytime you win by 16 on the road, it’s positive. So we’ll take that away. It’s our second straight win so we’ll take that away and we’re inching back up towards .500. So the positives are we built the lead as the game went on when (Brockway) started pressuring and pressing.”
Brockway, looking for its second win of the season, kept it close throughout in the first half as Johnsonburg held a 16-10 lead after the first quarter before a 5-0 run — capped by the game’s only three from Aiden Wilcox — had the Rovers trailing by one. But a 12-4 run by the visitors gave the Rams a 28-19 lead.
“Our guys battled all night long and kept it close,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “I thought our guys did a good job of taking care of the ball. We got some great looks and did well getting it inside to Reese (Yahner) and Aiden (Grieneisen) — Aiden played really well. And I thought they played well defensively because that’s a tough team to matchup against. They’re playing basically four guards and their post (Jackson) can handle the ball on the perimeter. I thought they did a good job defensively not letting guys just drive by them. I thought we did a good job contesting their shooters. We didn’t give up a three but at times, that led to giving them a lane here and there to drive. But that’s the thing — you’ve got to pick your poison.”
Jackson picked up half of the Rams’ 28 points in the first half as the Rams continually found him inside. But in the second half, teammates Jake Lobaugh and Kole Asti got in on the scoring act as an Asti putback early in the third quarter gave Johnsonburg its first double-digit lead at 30-19. A Jackson midranger bumped the lead to 13 before Grieneisen — who led Brockway with 10 points and eight rebounds — answered underneath.
However, the Rams got the lead up to 15 at the end of the third quarter, thanks to Aaron Myers hitting a midranger high off the glass and Lobaugh driving through the Rover defense as Johnsonburg led 38-23 with one quarter left to play.
Brockway then started to chip at the lead as Yahner scored inside and Alex Carlson later did the same to get the score to 38-27.
After Eric Hoffman made one of two free throws for the Rams, Yahner made one of two from the line as well before Grieneisen made an and-one bucket and the free throw with 3:45 to go, cutting the Rams’ lead to 39-31.
But from there, Johnsonburg would slow down its offense for quality shots and to play keep-away from the Rovers that needed possessions to extend the game. Jackson got the lead back up to 10 after the Rams’ broke the Rovers’ press and Jackson made a layup.
That 10-point lead held with 1:22 to play as Johnsonburg then found Lobaugh inside for the easy two.
Carlson then went to the foul line with 55.2 seconds left and hit both, making it 43-33. But once the Rovers fouled to give the Rams’ one-and-one opportunities, Johnsonburg’s Noah Stauffer was 4-of-4 from the charity stripe down the stretch as a Lobaugh fast break layup late set the final score at 49-33.
“It was a good team effort overall, for sure,” Nelson said. “What we’re taking away is that at the end of the game, when the other team’s turning it up and making that last-ditch effort, we’ve got to handle the ball and not play helter-skelter with them. We’ve just got to manage that and when we get the ball on offense, just play offense. Quit going into trapping and handle the ball maturely.”
The win marked the second straight for the Rams and four in the last six games. Lobaugh finished with 12 points and five rebounds while Asti had eight points and five boards.
Returning for the first time in a handful of games, Carlson finished with eight points as coach Clark said his team keeps inching closer to another victory.
“Overall I thought it was a great effort,” Clark said. “A couple plays here and there and that lead gets cut to (less than eight) in the fourth quarter. It was just a pretty good game by everybody and good to have Alex (Carlson) back out on the floor. He makes a big difference offensively and defensively. They just kind of follow his lead defensively and I’m proud of the way the guys battled all night long and kept plugging away.”
Johnsonburg (6-7) is back in action Friday as the Rams host St. Marys.
Brockway (1-12) will have a week to regroup as they take to the court again next Wednesday at DuBois Central Catholic.
“We have a little bit of time off and then it’s a run of games,” Clark said. “We’re at Central (next week), then at Port Allegany for Wednesday and Friday (of next week). Then it’s Forest here in a make-up game Saturday (Jan. 28) before the Pink Game and then at Forest on Monday (Jan. 30). A lot of games in a short period of time.”
JOHNSONBURG 49,
BROCKWAY 33
Score by Quarters
J’burg 16 12 10 11 — 49
B’way 10 9 4 10 — 33
Johnsonburg—49
Aaron Myers 1 0-0 2, Jake Lobaugh 6 0-0 12, Kole Asti 4 0-0 8, Luke Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Jackson 9 0-1 18, Eric Hoffman 0 1-2 1, Noah Stauffer 0 4-4 4, Nick Myers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-7 49.
Brockway—33
Alex Carlson 3 2-2 8, Bradey Hughes 2 0-0 4, Reese Yahner 1 1-4 3, Aiden Grieneisen 4 2-3 10, Aiden Wilcox 1 1-2 4, Brady Demonte 1 0-0 2, Isaac Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-11 33.
Three-pointers: J’burg 0, B’way 1 (Wilcox).