JOHNSONBURG — It’s not a large roster, but the Johnsonburg boys tennis team looks to compete throughout the upcoming 2022 season.
That roster contains just five seniors — as all will be taking part in their final high school sports season.
Head coach Anna Chelgreen said those five seniors include Logan Abbey, Caidan Bevacqua, Austin Dinsmore, Jack Elmquist and Logan Krug.
The fair weather leading up to the start of the year has been beneficial for the five in terms of just being able to get out on the court to hone on the craft.
“Practice has been great because we’ve gotten to spend so much time outside,” Chelgreen said. “It’s always a nice change of pace when the weather doesn’t have you stuck indoors for weeks. We don’t have many kids this year, so getting them to spend so much time on the court has been helpful.”
Chelgreen said the anchors of this year’s team will be Elmquist and Krug.
“Jack Elmquist and Logan Krug will be my big contributors this year,” Chelgreen said. “They’re both seniors who each started playing tennis last year, but they’ve come a long way really quickly and I expect that they’ll do well individually and as a doubles team.”
Elmquist went to the District 9 Class AA singles tournament where he lost to the top seed and eventual champion in St. Marys’ Dylan Aiello.
Bevacqua is in his second season of tennis and Chelgreen expects him to be a big contributor as he’s jumped up the lineup after his maiden season. Although a senior, this is the first year on the court for Abbey,
“Logan Abbey is out for the first time and is showing a lot of growth already,” Chelgreen said.
Knowing that limited numbers will make it a challenge for the Rams this season, Chelgreen said it’s all about enjoying the year and learning along the way for the five seniors.
“I want the kids to have fun — spring sports of their senior year is their last hoorah,” Chelgreen said. “I hope that they enjoy it.”
Chelgreen will be assisted once again by John Paul Allegretto, as its the fifth year for duo.
The Rams will get its season going, weather pending, on Monday as they’ll host DuBois Central Catholic at 3:30 p.m.
“We’ll enjoy the time we get to spend outside playing tennis and being part of their last team before graduation,” Chelgreen said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Logan Abbey, Caidan Bevacqua, Austin Dinsmore, Jack Elmquist, Logan Krug.