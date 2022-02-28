CLARION — While Brookville and Brockway were battling at the top of the team standings all day Saturday at the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships, two other area schools — Curwensville and Johnsonburg — quietly put together strong days of their own.
Johnsonburg, which has battled the numbers-game all season, brought just six competitors to districts this year but still managed to post a seventh-place team finish with 81 points — besting half the field.
That’s because the Rams had two champions in juniors Aiden Zimmerman (160) and Kaden Dennis (172) and three other wrestlers — Eli Perez (132), Rayce Milliard (145) and Cameron Larkin (189) — finish fifth and miss a trip to regionals by one win.
Those three are the alternate at their respective weights and would make the trip of one of the Top 4 can’t compete this weekend in Sharon at the Northwest Regional.
Curwensville crowned one champion in sophomore Logan Aughenbaugh (152), put another in the finals (Jake Carfley at 113) and ultimately pushed six of its 10 entrants through to regionals with Top 4 finishes. The Golden Tide finished sixth in the team standings with 110 points, just one behind fifth-place Cranberry (111).
The area’s other two Class AA schools, Redbank Valley and Ridgway, had fairly quiet days at districts and combined to have just three regional qualifiers.
Johnsonburg made its noise in the finals at back-to-back weights thanks to Zimmerman and Dennis.
Zimmerman (21-9) went 3-0 on the day en route to winning the 160-pound title as the top seed.
He reached the finals by pinning Sheffield’s Joseph Palmer in 43 seconds in the quarterfinals and blanking Coudersport’s John Wright, 7-0, in the finals.
Those wins set up a 1 vs. 2 final against Kane junior Luke Ely (24-8).
It appeared the two might wrestle a scoreless first period, but Zimmerman struck in the closing seconds and scored a late takedown to grab the momentum with a 2-0 lead.
Ely countered with an escape from the bottom position in the second, but that proved to be his only point of the match. Zimmerman took down Ely with 36 seconds left in the period and went to the third holding a 4-1 advantage.
The Ram chose bottom in the third and capitalized as he first reversed Ely with 1:11 remaining, then notched three nearfall points to wrap up his second district title in three years with a 9-1 victory.
Zimmerman won districts two years ago as a freshman at 152 and reached states that year before missing all of last season.
As for Dennis (21-8), he got to stand on top the podium for the first time in three tries at districts after being a runner-up as a freshman and sophomore. he too went 3-0 on the day.
Dennis was dominant in reaching the 172-pound finals as he recorded a pair of tech falls. He beat Redbank’s Cole McHenry, 21-6 in 5:27 in the quarterfinals and third-seeded Caleb Edmonds of Clarion, 19-4 in 3:48 in the semis.
Dennis then exacted some revenge in the finals as he pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 win against Brookville freshman Easton Belfiore, who had beaten the Ram 5-3 in the regular season.
After a scoreless first period, Dennis did all his damage in the second period.
He opened the scoring with an escape from the bottom position just 11 seconds in, then took down Belfiore just before the midway point for a 3-0 lead. The Raider escaped to cut the lead to 3-1 and made it 3-2 with another escape in the third.
However, Dennis was able to hold off Belfiore on his feet for the final 1:27 to come away with the win and title.
“It was definitely a special moment to have those two win,” said Rams coach Mike Votano of Zimmerman and Dennis capturing back-to-back titles. “That was a little extra special with Kaden there. That was his third time in the finals and came up short the previous two times. For him to win one was special, especially right after Aiden there. Aiden, who was out last year, wrestled great all day.
“That was a lot of fun, and I’m really excited and proud of those two guys. They have been working hard, especially with a smaller room with us having just six kids on the team. But, this group has formed a special bond and are always supporting each other and hanging out with each other all time.
“The season has been up and down with low numbers, then we had some COVID and only a couple kids go the IUP tournament. To get to this point and finally get a couple district champs, made it all worth it.”
Milliard went 3-2 in finishing fifth at 145, while Perez and Larkin were both 2-2. Teammate Eli Schrieber (152) went 0-2.
When it came to Curwensville, Aughenbaugh headlined the Golden Tide’s day as he went 3-0 to capture the 152-pound title, the first of his career.
Aughenbaugh (22-6) opened the day with a 6-1 win against Brookville junior Carson Weaver in the quarterfinals, scoring a takedown in each of the three periods.
Aughenbaugh then bested third-seeded Landon Mead (24-13) of Sheffield 8-1 in the semifinals. That victory set up a finals showdown with Cranberry sophomore Devyn Fleeger (22-15), the fifth seed who worked his way out of the top half of the bracket.
Aughenbaugh grabbed control of the bout with a takedown just 30 seconds in and was never really challenged from there. He rode out Fleeger to end the first, then did the same thing for the entire two minutes of the second period.
The Tide sophomore chose down in the third and reversed Fleeger 22 seconds in to go up 4-0 before finishing the match on top — earning a fifth point on the second stall call on Fleeger in the match. All told, Aughenbaugh amassed more than five minutes of riding time.
Aughenbaugh was joined the finals by senior teammate Jake Carfley, the defending champ at 113 pounds.
Carfley (No. 2 seed, 21-6) needed just one win to reach the 113-pound final in what wound up a six-man bracket, pinning Brookville sophomore Jared Popson (25-13) in 5:14 while leading 5-0 in the semifinals.
However, Carfley fell short of winning his second straight title as he dropped a hard-fought 3-0 finals match to top-seeded Weston Pisarchick (30-2), a sophomore from Brockway who won a title as a freshman at 106. Their final was the only of thre day pitting two returning champs against each other.
“Logan showed up all day and got his title, and I’m so proud of him,” said Curwensville coach Dean Swatworth. “Carfley had a great semifinals match against the Popson boy and had a really good finals match there. Weston (Pisarchick) is a real tough competitor.”
The duo will be joined at regionals by a quartet of teammates. Junior Nik Fegert (132) and and sophomore Alex Shaffer (189) finished third at their respective weight classes, while junior Damian Brady (106) and senior Zach Shaffer (145) each placed fourth.
“The kids wrestled well today,” said Swatsworth. “I think we could have gotten a few more matches that swung our way, but we told the kids from the very beginnig this is districts and anything can happen. People are out there to win, so you have to show up. Some of our kids did a real good job of that today.”
Redbank Valley has two wrestlers headed to Sharon — junior Cole Bish senior Ridge Cook.
Bish (23-7), seeded third, was the runner-up in a five-man bracket at 120.
He pinned second-seeded Colton Ross of Brockway in 1:46 in the semis but lost in the finals to Brookville freshman Cole Householder, 5-2.
Cook (24-6), the second seed at 126, punched his ticket with a third-place finish at 126 pounds. The Bulldog notched a 53-second pin in the quarterfinals but was then pinned himself in the semis by third-seeded Chase Weimer of Port Allegany in 2:31. Weime went on to finish second.
Cook bounced back with a pair of consolation bracket wins to take home third and advanced to regionals for the fourth time.
Redbank had two other wrestlers — Carsen Rupp (215) and Dan Evans (113) — finish one win short of advancing. Rupp wound up fifth at 215 after going 2-2 and is the regional alternate for the weight. Evans, who injured in his first consy bout, was forced to injury default out of the event and went 0-3.
Other than that, Cole McHenry (172) went 1-2, while Aiden McNaulty (106), Jacob Kundick (132), Wyatt Bussard (138) Drew Drew (145), Drew Byers (152) and Gabe Carroll (285) all went 0-2.
Redbank finished 11th as a team with 48 points.
Ridgway had just three wrestlers compete at districts and had one make it out to regionals.
Senior Tyler Merritt went 4-2 and finished fourth at 152 to earn his first trip to Sharon. Teammates Aiden Cristini (106) and Samuel Wolff (138) each went 0-2.