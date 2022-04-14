ST. MARYS — The Johnsonburg Rams baseball team picked up its second win in as many days Wednesday afternoon with a 7-5 victory over Elk County Catholic.
Camron Marciniak was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs while Ethan Wells also had two RBIs.
Marciniak started the game on the mound for the Rams (3-1) and threw the first three innings as Aiden Zimmerman came on in relief and threw the final four to pick up the win — scattering five hits and allowing three runs, two of which were earned, while striking out three.
Elk County Catholic (0-5) outhit the Rams 9-7 on the day as Tommy Slay and David Anderson had two hits each.
The Rams’ offense did its damage off of ECC pitcher Joe Tettis, who allowed six hits, seven runs — three of which were earned — and five walks in three and two-thirds innings. Ben Paul then pitched the final three and one-third and allowed just one lone hit.
Both teams are now off until Tuesday as Johnsonburg travels to Brookville and ECC hosts DuBois Central Catholic.
JOHNSONBURG 7,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 5
Score by Innings
J’burg 102 400 0 — 7
ECC 011 102 0 — 5
Johnsonburg—7
Aiden Zimmerman 3310, Domenic Allegretto 2211, Camron Marciniak 3122, Ethan Wells 4012, Kaden Dennis 4010, Collin Porter 4010, Caden Smiley 3000, Jefferson Freeburg 2000, Eric Panebianco 2100. Totals: 27-7-7-5.
Elk County Catholic—5
Tommy Slay 4221, Ben Reynolds 3010, Luke Ginther 3011, Dom Zambanini 3000 Shawn Geci 0000, Joe Tettis 3110, Ben Paul 1000, David Anderson 3120, Colby Nussbaum 3011, Isaac Dellaquila 2001, Lance O’Neil 1110, Joe Geci 3000. Totals: 29-5-9-4.
Errors: J’burg 3, ECC 1. LOB: J’burg 6, ECC 8. 2B: Wells, A. Zimmerman; O’Neil, Slay. SAC: Allegretto; Reynolds. SF: Nussbaum. SB: Marciniak 2, A. Zimmerman 2, Allegretto, Panebianco, Freeburg, Smiley.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Camron Marciniak-3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Aiden Zimmerman-4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Joe Tettis-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO; Ben Paul-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: A. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Tettis.
Karns City 12,
Brockway 6
BROCKWAY — The Karns City baseball team used a strong start and finish to knock off host Brockway, 12-2, in a full regulation game played in Brockway on Wednesday.
The Gremlins scored six runs, three in each of the first two innings, against Rovers starter Ezra Swanson to jumped out to a 6-1 lead. Swanson allowed the six runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out one.
Brockway got a run back in the sixth, but Karns City pushed six runs (one earned) across the plate in the top of the seventh to break the game wide open. Karns City outhit Brockway, 12-5, on the day.
Andrew Brubaker went 2-for-3 for the Rovers, who fell to 2-4 on the season.
Brockway return to action next Tuesday with a home doubleheader with Kane that starts at 2 p.m.
KARNS CITY 12,
BROCKWAY 2
Score by Innings
K. City 330 000 6 — 12
Brockway 100 001 0 — 2
Karns City—12
Sherwin 2b 5110, Neff p 3010, Metcalfe ss 4332, Grossman c 3113, Callihan rf 3211, Hutchison 3b 3112, Troutman 1b 4000, Bartoe cf 4220, Blair lf 4113, Coyle cr 0000, Flemming cr 0100. Totals: 33-12-11-10.
Brockway—2
Marcus Bennett cf-ss 3110, Andrew Brubaker c 3120, Ezra Swanson p-cf 3000, Dylan Bash ss-p 3011, Daniel Shugarts 3010, Chad Young 1b 2000, Dylan Antonuccio 2b 3000, Logab Faith rf 2000, Raiden Craft ph 1000, Jeremy Swanson lf 2000. Totals: 25-2-5-1.
Errors: KC 2, B’way 3. LOB: KC 4, B’way 3. 2B: Callihan, Grossman, Metcalfe, Neff. SF: Grossman. HBP: Neff (by E. Swanson; Young (by Neff). SB: Metcalfe, Sherwin. CS: Bartoe (by Brubaker); E. Swanson (by Grossman).
Pitching
KC: Neff-7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Dylan Bash-5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Neff. Losing pitcher: E. Swanson.