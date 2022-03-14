HERSHEY — After taking a year off from wrestling, Johnsonburg junior Aiden Zimmerman made the most of his return to the mat as a junior and captured his first state medal with a sixth-place finish Saturday at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
Zimmerman made a huge splash as a freshman in the 2019-20 season, racking up a 33-9 record and a trip to states along with then teammates Cole Casilio and Dalton Stahli. That trio was the school’s first state qualifiers since 2011.
With that drought ended, Casilio ended an even longer one a year ago when he placed seventh at 160 pounds to win the school’s first PIAA medal since 2002 when Francis Iorfido was a runner-up at 152.
Johnsonburg now has medalists in back-to-back years, with both coming at 160 pounds thanks to Zimmerman, whose second trip to Hershey was a special one considering he missed all of last season.
Zimmerman’s return this year wasn’t without some bumps in the road, but he put it all together for the stretch run as he won both district and Northwest Regional crowns on the road to states.
However, Zimmerman (27-12) dropped his opener Thursday in Hershey. He rebounded in a big way, winning three straight in the consolation bracket to reach the consy semifinals Friday night. He was being pinned in that bout by Newport senior Ganon Smith, who went to finish third.
The loss dropped the Ram into Saturday afternoon’s fifth-place match against Lackawanna Trail junior Robert Schneider (48-5), who also had to win three straight consy bouts after losing in the first round.
Schneider, ranked No. 3 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, knocked off Zimmerman, 12-3, to take home fifth place for his first PIAA medal.
Zimmerman, who entered states ranked 14th, went home with a sixth-place medal around his neck.
“It feels really good after taking a year off and making it all the way up to the podium,” said Zimmerman. “I’m excited for next year and hoping to do even better.”
“I’m glad I get to bring another medal back to Johnsonburg, and without Kaden (Dennis) coming down with me I’m not even sure I could have gotten the medal I did this year. Even Cole (Casilio) came around to some practices this year, so a huge thanks to both those guys.”
Dennis, a junior himself who was the D-9 champ himself at 172 pounds, finished second at regionals to qualify for states for the first time this year. He went 2-2 and fell one win sort of joining Zimmerman on the podium.
“Missing an entire season and coming back and getting back into the swing of things can be tough,” said Johnsonburg coach Mike Votano of Zimmerman. “He had some ups and downs in December through mid-January, then he just started turning it on and finding his rhythm again.
“For him to come down here and climb up the podium and placing sixth just shows how you can fight adversity. He continued to wrestle well as the season went on and just really proud of the way he finished the season out.”