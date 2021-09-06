CURWENSVILLE — Record-setting nights by the duo of Dan McGarry and Ty Terry proved not be enough for Curwensville Saturday night as the Golden Tide lost a wild, and somewhat unexpected, 54-36, shootout against Mount Union at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
There were little signs going in that the teams would combine for 90 points and more than 1,000 yards of total offense in a game that took more than three hours to finish. Mount Union had routed Huntingdon, 32-8, in its season opener, while the Golden Tide offense struggled in a low-scoring 7-6 victory a week ago.
But, as people often say, that's why the games aren't played on paper.
The Trojans jumped out to a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter before the real craziness started in the second 12 minutes. Curwensville outscored Mount Union 22-21 in the second quarter and at one point looked like it would take a 29-27 lead into the half.
However, the final minute of the half fully turned the game in the Trojans favor for good.
With Curwensville holding that two-point lead and having the ball late in the half, Trojan Je'Saun Robinson picked off a Dan McGarry pass and returned 60 yards for a score with 55 seconds on the clock. Dayvon Wilson's two-point run put his team back on top 35-29.
Mount Union then squibbed the kickoff and recovered a loose pigskin after it bounced off a Tide player. Curwensville forced a quick turnover on downs near midfield though and had a chance regain the lead in the closing seconds as catches of nine at 38 yards by Ty Terry put the Tide at the Trojan 5 with 1.1 seconds remaining.
Curwensville lined up for a 21-yard field goal attempt, but after two offsides penalties on Mount Union moved the ball to the 2-yard line, the Golden Tide decided to go for it. That decision didn't pay off as the Trojans stuffed Chase Irwin for a 3-yard loss on the final play of the half.
Mount Union carried that momentum into the second half, where it scored three straight touchdowns to seize control of the game on its way to 54-36 victory, the Trojans second in a row on the road to open the season. The Trojans also found a way to contain the Tide's bubble screens in the passing game better in the final two quarters.
Despite being slowed at times in the second half, junior quarterback McGarry completed 24 of 39 passes for a school single-game record 408 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. The previous record for passing yards in a game was 285, set by David Kalgren in 2008 in 42-21 win at Johnsonburg.
Terry was McGarry's got-to guy all night long as he finished with 14 catches for 275 yards — both also school single-game records, and three touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense.
However, the Golden Tide were done in by Mount Union's punishing ground attack, which churned out 50 carries for 500 yards.
Quarterback Wilson headlined that ground game, running 19 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing for 100 yards and another score. Teammate Jayvien Brumbaugh also went over the century mark with 139 yards on 15 carries, while Robinson added 88 yards on just five totes. Both those players found the end zone on the ground.
The Trojans outgained the Tide, 600-450, overall.
"They made some adjustments against us and have some really good athletes," said Curwensville coach Jim Thompson. "There were a lot of big plays on both sides of the ball, and you can't make any excuses. You just have to credit them, they made more plays than we did tonight.
"Danny had a really good night, as did Ty, Mullins and all the receivers. They all put a ton of time in in the weight and throwing all summer long, so it's good see them have that success and the fruit of the labors. But, it's kind of bittersweet because you want to win the game. There are no moral victories.
"The biggest thing is just consistency (moving forward). We've preaching it for two and half years here now. We make plays in practice and see spurts of it in games. It was nice to see us put it together for two, two and half quarters. We're almost there, and it's a little frustrating (right now).
The Trojans, who missed two days of practice late in the week because of severe flooding in the area, showed no signs of that affecting them as they scored on their first two drives in a game that was pushed back a day.
Wilson hit Cainen Atherton in stride for a 55-yard scoring strike on the fifth play of the game, while Wilson later scored from 11 yards out with 56 seconds left in the quarter to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive. Ryan Dountas booted both extra points ot help make it 14-0.
That's when the game turned the Tide's favor, as Thad Butler returned the kickoff after Wilson's score 83 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-7 after Mullins extra point.
Mount Union answered right back as it went 80 yards on just five plays, thanks to a 57-yard rumble by Brumbaugh. Robinson scored from 13 yards out to make it 21-7 just 1:02 into the second quarter.
Curwensville countered with three straight scoring drives to go up 29-27 in a sequence that saw the Trojans finally forced to punt twice. Those 22 points came on just five plays.
The first drive was just one play, a 49-yard TD catch by Butler on a swing pass. The Tide went for two after that score, with Mullins hauling in a 2-point pass.
Terry outjumped a defender on a nice 17-yard TD grab on Curwensville's next series, before he and McGarry connected on a 61-yard strike on a seam route on another one-play to put the Tide up 29-21.
Mount Union countered with another 80-yard scoring march. This one book-ended by runs of 53 and 3 yards by Wilson to make it 29-27 with 2:55 on the clock before the wild closing sequence sent the Trojans to the locker room up 35-29.
Robinson came up with his second interception off McGarry to open the third quarter, setting up a quick 4-play touchdown drive capped by a 3-yard run by Brumbaugh.
Curwensville tried to counter, marching all the way down to the Trojan 24 before being stopped on downs. Robinson then ripped off a 71-yard TD run to make it 47-29 with 2:03 left in the third.
The Golden Tide got two interceptions by Terry in the opening two minutes of the fourth but couldn't capitalize on either turnover.
Both teams eventually scored one more time in the fourth — Mount Union on a 23-yard run by Wilson and Curwensville on a 47-yard catch by Terry.
Curwensville (1-1) makes the long trek south Friday night for a non-conference game at Meyersdale.