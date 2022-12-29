PUNXSUTAWNEY — Thirty-two minutes wasn’t enough to settle Wednesday’s boys basketball game between Punxsy and Cameron County in the opening round of the Carl Truance Holiday Classic. In fact, 36 minutes and 40 minutes weren’t enough either, as the game went to triple overtime before the visiting Red Raiders eked out a 43-42 victory over the hosting Chucks.
The game was a defensive battle from start to finish, as neither offense was able to gain any momentum. With 85 total points — what would have been a fairly low-scoring game played in regulation — it was the grinding defensive efforts that stood out.
“We played pretty solid defense, and we rebounded well, but in the first half, we just had too many turnovers, which we need to eliminate,” Punxsy head coach Randy Reitz said after the game. “In the second half, we finally got things going, but we just couldn’t come away with a win.”
Another thing that certainly hindered the Chucks on the offensive end was the fact that two of their starters exited the game with apparent injuries — Ryen Heigley in the first quarter and Zach Presloid early in the second.
Neither would return to action, forcing Punxsy to turn to its bench earlier than usual. Reitz liked what he saw from the players who saw time, though — and he hopes to see that continue today when Punxsy hosts Marion Center in the tournament’s consolation game.
“They did a nice job coming in off the bench and stepping in for Ryen and for Zach, and we may look to them to step up a bit more in the next few ballgames,” he said. “We will have a game tomorrow, then we’ll get back to practice and get these guys going.”
Both teams were slow out of the gates in the scoring department, with the Chucks managing just two points in the first quarter, but only allowing nine.
Punxsy then returned the favor by not allowing a point for the first 7:58 of the second quarter before a buzzer-beating lay-up by Cameron County’s Camden Allison; but the home team only tallied four of its own in the quarter, sending the game to the half with the Chucks trailing 11-6.
The scoring picked up in the third, with the Chucks recording the only double-digit quarter for either team all night, winning it 12-9. The Chucks tied the game on a late 3-pointer from the wing by Jimmie Neese, only to see Landon Farren answer with a bucket at the other end to send it to the final quarter of regulation with the visitors up 20-18.
In the fourth quarter, scoring slowed just a bit, but there was plenty of action as the Chucks took their first lead on a trey from the wing by Cooper Hallman 30 seconds into the frame. That lead would then change hands four times down the stretch, plus a pair of ties.
The last lead change of the quarter came on a Neese 3-pointer from the corner with 2:47 to play, but a foul shot by Allison soon thereafter cut the lead back to two, then he hit a lay-up with 7 seconds left in the quarter to tie it 27-27. Each team missed its ensuing shot at taking the lead, and the game went to its first OT.
The first overtime saw Punxsy cling to a 3-point lead for much of the quarter after Neese opened with an old-fashioned 3-point play, but a deep shot from Shaffer with 55 seconds on the clock tied it at 34s, and neither team would score again, sending it to another period.
In the second overtime, Allison opened the scoring by hitting half a pair of foul shots with 2:24 remaining before Neese scored on a spin-in shot to put Punxsy back up by one. Farren answered that with a pair of points in the paint to regain the lead, and Allison pushed it to 3 points with a pair of free throws with 18 ticks on the clock.
But Noah Kengersky came up clutch for Punxsy by hitting a 3 from the corner just a few seconds later, and the Red Raiders missed a pair of close-range shots at the buzzer, sending the game to its third overtime tied 39-39.
The third time was the charm, though, for the Red Raiders — and the curse for the Chucks — as the visitors scored the first four points — on a transition hoop by Allison and two foul shots by Shaffer to score what would prove to be the winning bucket.
Weaver hit a clutch 3-pointer from the top with 18 seconds to play, and the Chucks had one last chance thanks to a turnover out of bounds by Cameron County just 5 seconds later. But a long shot by Hallman and a putback attempt inside both just missed the mark, and the horn sounded on the 43-42 win for Cameron County.
The Red Raiders advanced to tonight’s championship game, where they will play Clarion, which bested Marion Center in the tournament opener. Punxsy will face off with the Stingers in a 4 p.m. tilt this afternoon.